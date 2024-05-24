Oftentimes, what sets apart a great movie from a good movie is the perfect ending. Sometimes, however, when the story's been wrapped up in the most satisfying way possible, the studio decides to go ahead and undo everything with a totally unnecessary sequel.
For example, Toy Story 3 ended in such a bittersweet way with Andy giving his toys to Bonnie. The toys couldn't be with Andy anymore, but at least they still had each other. Then, Toy Story 4 just felt like unnecessary angst, tearing Woody away from his friends.
And High School Musical 3 wrapped up the franchise so nicely, especially with the emotional final shot of the cast all standing together in their caps and gowns, only for Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure to continue Sharpay's character arc in a seemingly out-of-character, completely wacky direction.
And in Wonder Woman, Steve's death is a huge turning point for Diana, and his memory is the reason she stays to fight for humanity. But then Wonder Woman 1984 was just SO GOOFY that I couldn't help but wish she'd just gone back to Themyscira.
What movie's perfect ending do you think was totally ruined by the sequel? Why? Share your answers in the comments, and they may be part of an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!