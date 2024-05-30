  • Add Yours badge

Tell Us Which TV Series You Think Was Ruined By Becoming Too Popular

Share your thoughts with us!

Kristen Harris
Kristen Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

Often, when a TV show becomes more popular, it gets better because it gets a bigger budget, more seasons, etc. Other times, however, becoming too popular can actually ruin a series you once loved.

For example, Supernatural's dedicated fanbase meant it kept getting renewed, but many fans felt it dragged on for way too long.

Sam and Dean are digging with shovels in a cemetery surrounded by trees in a scene
And Game of Thrones was so immensely popular that its finale was a cultural event — but now it seems like people only remember how severely disappointed they were in the ending.

Bran Stark, dressed in dark medieval-style attire, sits on a wooden chair with his hands clasped, in a stone-arched room
And 13 Reasons Why did not feel like the kind of show that needed a second season, yet its popularity led to three more widely criticized seasons.

Clay sits on a bed in a contemplative pose, wearing a striped t-shirt and dark pants in a bedroom setting
What TV shows do you think were ruined once they became too popular? Why? Share your answers in the comments, and they may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!