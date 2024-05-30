Community·Posted 9 hours agoTell Us Which TV Series You Think Was Ruined By Becoming Too PopularShare your thoughts with us!by Kristen HarrisBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Often, when a TV show becomes more popular, it gets better because it gets a bigger budget, more seasons, etc. Other times, however, becoming too popular can actually ruin a series you once loved. For example, Supernatural's dedicated fanbase meant it kept getting renewed, but many fans felt it dragged on for way too long. Scott Humbert / © CW / Courtesy: Everett Collection And Game of Thrones was so immensely popular that its finale was a cultural event — but now it seems like people only remember how severely disappointed they were in the ending. HBO / Via Max And 13 Reasons Why did not feel like the kind of show that needed a second season, yet its popularity led to three more widely criticized seasons. David Moir / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection What TV shows do you think were ruined once they became too popular? Why? Share your answers in the comments, and they may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!