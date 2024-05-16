Here are 13 times singers performed in front of their exes:
2.Christie Brinkley and Billy Joel were married from 1985-1994. He wrote his iconic song "Uptown Girl" about her early in their relationship. Decades later, when Christie attended his NYC show in 2024, Billy played the song while she happily sang along.
3.At the 2015 VMAs, Justin Bieber performed "What Do You Mean?". His ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, was in attendance, and she reportedly went backstage with her friends ahead of his appearance.
4.Then, in 2016, Justin Bieber posted a throwback picture of himself kissing his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez on Instagram, captioning it, "feels." A few days later, she reportedly attended one of his shows in LA.
Halsey even posted clips on their Instagram story, praising Matty for the show's "very cool production."
6.During the 2019 ACM Awards, Miranda Lambert subtly changed the lyrics to "Little Red Wagon" to reference her split from Blake Shelton, whom she'd lived in Oklahoma with during their marriage.
Blake and his new partner (and now wife) Gwen Stefani were in the audience.
Watch Miranda's performance below, with this part starting at the one-minute mark:
7.Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner reportedly dated for a few months in late 2009. Then, in 2023, Swift surprised fans by bringing Lautner out on stage at The Eras Tour for the premiere of her "I Can See You" music video — which he also starred in!
Lautner and his wife — who's also named Taylor Lautner — attended several of Swift's shows together. In a video on her Instagram stories, they joked about having "post Taylor Swift show depression."
8.Country singer Chase Rice and Victoria Fuller "spent a night together in Charlotte." He knew she was going on The Bachelor, but when he played a private concert on the show, he was "pretty surprised" when Victoria showed up on a date with Peter Weber.
Here's the full clip of their verrrrry awkward date:
9.Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles were first the subject of romance rumors in 2013, and they were reportedly linked again between 2015-2016. Then, in 2022, she went to one of his concerts in Los Angeles with Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber.
Fans speculated that Harry blew Kendall a kiss during "Love of My Life," which is rumored to be about her.
10.When Bad Bunny played Coachella in 2023, his ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri, was reportedly seen in the VIP area, where his then-girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, was also watching from.
11.Country singer Lindsay Ell and radio host Bobby Bones were together for about a year before their 2017 split. In 2019, Bobby invited Lindsay to perform at his Million Dollar Show fundraiser concert.
In 2020, Lindsay returned and played her new song, "I Don't Love You." Bobby was on stage during the performance. From the crowd, someone shouted, "You messed up, Bobby!" And Bobby replied, "Gettin' the sympathy vote out there, I appreciate that."
12.Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney got engaged in 2015 but broke up in 2016. However, they remained friends, and in 2017, Taylor attended her show in Chicago.
13.When Adele played the BST Hyde Park Festival in London in 2022, her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, was reportedly spotted watching the show next to her current partner, Rich Paul.
14.And finally, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham's breakup was immortalized through tracks they both penned for Fleetwood Mac's 1977 breakout album, Rumours. However, Stevie's magnum opus, "Silver Springs," was cut from the tracklist without her input and relegated to the B-side of their single "Go Your Own Way" (which was Lindsay's POV of the split). However, in 1997, the band resurrected "Silver Springs" for their live album The Dance.
They recorded a live performance of the song with Lindsey on guitar. It's becoming one of Fleetwood Mac's most enduring songs, proving Stevie's lyrics to be true: "You'll never get away from the sound of the woman that loves you."