    15 Times Singers Changed Their Lyrics Mid-Performance (And Why)

    The way Taylor Swift changed "Fifteen" when her high school best friend was in the audience was so sweet 🥺

    Kristen Harris
    BuzzFeed Staff

    In general, singers and bands perform their songs the way they originally wrote them. Sometimes, however, they make a change, whether it's permanent or a spur-of-the-moment decision onstage. These alternations can reflect everything from personal drama to current events.

    Here are 15 times singers changed their lyrics live on stage:

    1. During Coachella 2024, Reneé Rapp brought out Kesha to perform her 2010 single "Tik Tok." Kesha changed a lyric that mentioned P. Diddy, who's facing multiple civil lawsuits on accusations of rape, sex trafficking, and sexual abuse.

    Original version was &quot;feeling like P Diddy,&quot; and her new version is &quot;fuck P Diddy&quot;
    Original version was "feeling like P Diddy," and her new version is "fuck P Diddy"

    2. During Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest at the end of 2023, Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong altered the lyrics of "American Idiot" to call out Donald Trump and his supporters.

    the original: &quot;I&#x27;n not a a part of a redneck agenda,&quot; and new: &quot;the MAGA agenda&quot;
    Reprise Records / ABC / Via youtube.comyoutube.com

    Watch their performance below:

    Watch their performance below:

    3. During the 2024 Grammys, Miley Cyrus added some lines to "Flowers," seemingly referencing her former relationship with her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

    Miley sings, &quot;I didn&#x27;t wanna leave you, but I had to, I didn&#x27;t wanna fight, but we did&quot;
    CBS / Via Paramount+

    4. During a 2022 performance at the White House, Sam Smith made a slight alteration to "Stay With Me" to celebrate the Respect for Marriage Act — which codified same-sex and interracial marriages — being signed into US federal law.

    original version: &quot;this ain&#x27;t love,&quot; new version: &quot;this is love&quot;
    Capitol Records / Drew Angerer / Getty Image / Via youtube.com

    In an Instagram post following the event, they said, "I felt inspired to change the lyrics. Watching President Biden sign the Respect for Marriage Act was a landmark moment for freedom of love."

    Watch their White House performance below:

    Watch their White House performance below:

    5. During a 2023 The Eras Tour stop in Buenos Aires, Taylor Swift changed the lyrics to "Karma" to shout out her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who was in the audience.

    the original version was &quot;guy on the screen,&quot; and the new version was &quot;guy on the Chiefs&quot;
    UMG / Taylor Swift / Marcelo Endelli/TAS23 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management / Via youtube.com

    6. When Taylor Swift played Nashville in 2023, her high school best friend, Abigail Anderson Berard, was in attendance. At the time, Taylor was going through a breakup, and Abigail was going through a divorce. For that night's second surprise song, Taylor played "Fifteen" — which she wrote about their high school experience — with a slight addition.

    original version: &quot;we both cried,&quot; new version: &quot;we both cried, but that&#x27;s alright&quot;
    Big Machine Records / John Shearer/TAS23 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management / Via youtube.com

    7. Ending her 96-hour Witness World Wide YouTube livestream with a concert in 2017, Katy Perry changed a lyric in "Swish Swish," which is speculated to be about Taylor Swift.

    original &quot;don&#x27;t you come for me,&quot; new: &quot;God bless you on your journey, ooh baby girl&quot;
    Capitol Records / Via youtube.comyoutube.com

    Here's her performance:

    Here's her performance:

    8. Joe Jonas changed the lyrics to the Jonas Brothers' song "Much Better" onstage twice — once during a Tulsa tour stop after the song's release in 2009, then again during their Las Vegas residency in 2022. The first time, he seemingly shaded his ex, Taylor Swift, but the second time, he alluded to making peace with her.

    original version&quot; &quot;now I&#x27;m done with superstars,&quot; new version 2009: &quot;country stars,&quot; new version 2022: &quot;Now I&#x27;m cool with superstars&quot;
    Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for DCPNYE / Rob Hoffman/JBE / Getty Images / Richard Rodriguez / Getty Images

    9. Kelly Clarkson divorced Brandon Blackstock in 2022. When she performed "Piece By Piece" during her Las Vegas residency the following year, she changed up the lyrics to make it about herself and her own strength rather than a relationship.

    original version: &quot;Piece by piece, he collected me up off the ground where you abandoned things, yeah, Piece by piece, he filled the holes that you burned in me at 6 years old,&quot; new version: changes pronouns from he to I
    RCA Records / Denise Truscello / Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment / Via youtube.com
    original version: &quot;Piece by piece, he restored my faith that a man can be kind and a father could stay,&quot; new version: &quot;Piece by piece, I restored my faith that a heart can still beat, even when it breaks&quot;
    RCA Records/ Denise Truscello / Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment / Via youtube.com

    10. On a 2023 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson covered "ABCDEFU" by Gayle. She made some lyric changes that appeared to reference her ex-husband.

    Original: &quot;Fuck you and your mom and your sister and your job / and your broke ass car and that shit you call art&quot; and new version: &quot;Forget you and your dad / and the fact that you got half and my broken heart / turn that shit into art&quot;
    Atlantic Records / NBC / Via youtube.comyoutube.com

    Here's a clip of Kelly's performance:

    NBC / Via youtube.com

    11. While performing "Bossy" at Broccoli City Festival, Keke Palmer switched some lyrics to celebrate her new motherhood and her post-partum body changes.

    original version: &quot;lil booty&#x27;s mine, don&#x27;t need a lot of ass,&quot; new version: &quot;lil booties matter, my son gave me some ass&quot;
    Paras Griffin / Getty Images / Prince Williams / WireImage / Via Getty

    12. During a 2023 performance, Pink made a slight alteration to "Don't Let Me Get Me" that changed a Britney Spears reference from negative to positive.

    Two images of Pink, top photo from past, bottom from a recent performance, with altered lyrics about Britney Spears
    LaFace Records / Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images / Via youtube.com

    13. Performing at the One Love Manchester benefit concert in 2017, Robbie Williams changed the "Strong" lyrics to celebrate the community's resilience.

    original: &quot;you think that i&#x27;m strong,&quot; new: Manchester, we&#x27;re strong&quot;
    JMEnternational / Getty Images / Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester

    14. When Squeeze performed on The Andrew Marr Show in 2016, then-UK Prime Minister David Cameron was also a guest on the show. So, they changed the "Cradle to the Grave" lyrics to call him out.

    Two-panel image of a band performing, with replaced satirical song lyrics overlaying each scene
    A&M Records / BBC One / Via youtube.comyoutube.com

    Here's their performance:

    Here's their performance:

    15. And finally, during a 2019 performance in Carcassonne, France, Liam Gallagher changed the "Shockwave" lyrics to seemingly shade his brother/former handmade Noel Gallagher, as well as Bono. The brothers have been in a feud since Oasis broke up in 2009, and Noel and Bono are close friends who toured together in 2017.

    Liam Gallagher&#x27;s face is compared in two memes, one with original lyrics, the other humorously altered to mention Bono
    Warer Records /  Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns / Via youtube.com /. Getty