In general, singers and bands perform their songs the way they originally wrote them. Sometimes, however, they make a change, whether it's permanent or a spur-of-the-moment decision onstage. These alternations can reflect everything from personal drama to current events.
Here are 15 times singers changed their lyrics live on stage:
1. During Coachella 2024, Reneé Rapp brought out Kesha to perform her 2010 single "Tik Tok." Kesha changed a lyric that mentioned P. Diddy, who's facing multiple civil lawsuits on accusations of rape, sex trafficking, and sexual abuse.
2. During Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest at the end of 2023, Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong altered the lyrics of "American Idiot" to call out Donald Trump and his supporters.
Watch their performance below:
3. During the 2024 Grammys, Miley Cyrus added some lines to "Flowers," seemingly referencing her former relationship with her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.
4. During a 2022 performance at the White House, Sam Smith made a slight alteration to "Stay With Me" to celebrate the Respect for Marriage Act — which codified same-sex and interracial marriages — being signed into US federal law.
In an Instagram post following the event, they said, "I felt inspired to change the lyrics. Watching President Biden sign the Respect for Marriage Act was a landmark moment for freedom of love."