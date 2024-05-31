13 Unnecessary Movie Sequels That Ruined The First Movie's Incredible Ending

"I hate [this animated movie]. It relied so much on tugging at viewers' (definitely younger Millennials) heartstrings that it felt emotionally manipulative."

Recently, I asked the BuzzFeed Community which sequels totally ruined the original movie's perfect ending.

Here are 13 of their top answers:

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

1. Disenchanted

"Disney's Disenchanted. I admit I was dying to see the movie since the original Enchanted was one of my childhood movies, but after seeing the sequel, I was really disappointed. They didn't really do the first movie justice."

youruncleben

2. Speed 2: Cruise Control

"Speed!! Top-tier action movie: unique concept, edge-of-your-seat thrills and twists, and a subtle but really well-done romance. And then...Speed 2: Cruise Control happened. Destroyed the romance. Tried to redo the concept in the worst possible way. SO bad. Definitely one of those movies that I pretend doesn't exist."

buttercupbailey

3. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

"I didn't particularly enjoy  [Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull], but having Indiana marry his love, the mother of his son, with his son catching his hat in the church, was a great way to give the character closure. But no, they had to make another movie where (spoiler) he's old and useless, his son died, and his wife left him, showing the character in his worst state...What's the point?"

mariep452f709e5

4. Toy Story 4

"I'll admit that by the time I saw Toy Story 3, I was about done with Toy Story as a whole, but it had a nice ending. I hate Toy Story 4. It relied so much on tugging at viewers' (definitely younger Millennials) heartstrings that it felt emotionally manipulative.

Also, every supporting character that we loved was sidelined in favor of Woody and Bo Peep. Even Buzz felt like he regressed a bit because the filmmakers didn't care about him but needed some kind of half-assed arc to give him. I'm honestly convinced it was made for the money."

nonexistant_knight

5. Pacific Rim Uprising

"A sequel I hated was Pacific Rim Uprising. Replaced great characters with forgettable ones, ruined preexisting characters, and had an overall stupid plot."

nonexistant_knight

6. The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

"The Mummy Returns had a great ending…then Rachel Weisz turned down [a part in the third film] and for good reason!"

catieferrarer

7. Sex and the City 2

"Sex and the City. While waiting for Big to get his act together, Carrie dated Aiden twice, eventually breaking his heart while falling for Petrovsky’s sweet talk and games. Big and Carrie FINALLY got married, and the end had the Fashionable Four celebrating their friendship and next chapter. The real surprise was archenemies Stanford and Anthony ending up together. SATC the movie was the long-awaited seventh season of SATC, whereas Sex and the City 2 was 3/4 plot, 1/4 hot mess that had unnecessary parts that should’ve followed the last movie, which would’ve explained plot points in Just Like That."

smellytortoise841

8. Saw IV

"The Saw movies…can they just stop, please? Saw I through Saw 3 had great twists and turns, but beyond that, they got convoluted and silly."

catieferrarer

"The Saw franchise really upset me because, despite the negative critics, they really were clever horror movies with interesting storylines. I didn't like it because of how gory it was, but because of this. After the third one, though, it was just torture porn without anything interesting."

silverhera

9. The Crow: City of Angels

"The Crow. No need for The Crow: City of Angels or even the TV series [The Crow: Stairway to Heaven].

The comics and novels were fine enough."

tharris2962

10. Despicable Me 3

"The second one tied everything so neatly with Gru and Lucy's wedding. I feel like these people were doing it as a cash cow for the Minions."

artisticdog53

11. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

"I absolutely hate to say this, as I'm the franchise's biggest fan, but Pirates of the Caribbean 5. Boy, I WANTED it to be good. I truly did. But the straight-up weird CGI and additional characters? Not for me.

The only thing that saved it was the appearance of the Turners, my heart. 😭"

youwishyouwereme007

12. Hocus Pocus 2

"I feel like the sequel made the whole first movie pointless."

artimesbeauty

13. And finally, Shrek the Third

"Shrek! They probably could have stopped at the second one. The third was OK but not great, and the fourth was just awful."

doublekmama

Which other terrible sequels do you think ruined the original movie's perfect ending? Why? Share your thoughts in the comments!

