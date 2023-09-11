"There was a line of us who went a few at a time to get a picture and a quick hello. Someone walked in the room and noticed all of the furniture but didn't see Kelly. The person said, rather loudly, 'Does Kelly Clarkson live here?' Kelly heard and answered, 'Yes, welcome to my living room.' When we got up there to get a picture, she shook our hands and told my mom she saw her dancing in the audience. We told her we were from Texas, which she was excited to hear. She is a very kind person."

—kty90