1.

"In 2015, I was a grand prize winner for 'Share a Coke with Taylor' and met Taylor Swift . For the contest, you had to upload a Coke bottle with Taylor's name on it to Twitter, which my wife (a diehard Swiftie) already had. We both entered, and I was the lucky winner! We were flown to Nashville for a meet-and-greet during the 1989 Tour, and we were provided a nice hotel and spending money for the trip. The pre-show meet was only about a minute. We talked for a bit, and my wife got to show Taylor her tattooed lyrics from one of her songs. Taylor was super sweet and kept talking, even when her team was trying to rush us out."