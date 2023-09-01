"Finally, before we left, George insisted that we have something autographed by him. We all went into the studio store together. He looked around, trying to find anything Star Trek related, but he couldn't (this was several years ago, before the new movies came out). He walked up to the lady working the register, and he said, using that very distinctive voice/tone of his, 'Hello, ma'am...do you have anything Star Trek related?' She looked at him oddly, probably a little starstruck. She didn't respond. George was looking a little hurried and annoyed. 'You see,' he said, 'I was on the show!' Cue everyone breaking into hysterical laughter, except him.

Yeah, yeah...maybe you had to be there to appreciate it, but there was something remarkable about the way he almost apologetically asserted himself. He was humble and lovable, a true character. Having lived in LA for several years at the time, I'd met a lot of celebrities, but none of them ever were as gracious as Mr. Takei."

—u/cracker_salad