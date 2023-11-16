Skip To Content
People Who Lived With Wealthy Roommates, What’s The Most Out-Of-Touch Thing They Ever Said Or Did?

Share your experiences with us!

Kristen Harris
by Kristen Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

Most people live with roommates so they can save money or, you know, actually afford a place to live. Sometimes, however, people who could afford to live on their own (whether it's their money or their family's) decide they want the ~experience~ of living with roomies anyway. Other times, they may be required to share a room as a college student, summer camp attendee, etc.

Rich people have a reputation for saying or doing things that come across as pretty out-of-touch to others, so if you've lived with one, there's probably a specific moment that comes to mind.

Like, maybe your roommate bragged about the super expensive restaurant their parents took them to right after asking you to Venmo them $0.27 for using their ketchup.

NBC / Via Netflix

Or maybe they had a hard time believing that you were struggling to find an internship....while they got an entry-level job at their family friend's company right out of college.

person making an ugly face in the mirror
Fox / Via youtube.com

Or maybe they always got annoyed with your almost-empty shampoo bottle and threw it away, even though you planned to add some water to make it last longer.

woman on the phone sitting next to a guy
NBC / Via youtube.com

If you ever lived with a rich roommate, what's the most out-of-touch thing they ever said or did? Share your stories in the comments, and they may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!