"There are also lots of cool perks, like private changing room for the coaches, a spot to store my own barbell (I'm a powerlifter), and free parking anytime in our city center.

Have to say I got lucky, because most other gyms aren't as chill but still great if you don't want do do much."



—u/[deleted]

"I work part-time at a gym during the evenings. My only responsibility is to walk around and re-rack the weights people use and don't put back. The whole time I'm there, I get to work out and lift weights, so I literally get paid to exercise."

—u/mox44ah