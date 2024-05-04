    13 Times Met Gala Attendees Took "Beauty Is Pain" Way Too Seriously And Wore Looks That Physically Hurt Them

    For Kim Kardashian, wearing her famous Mugler "wet look" dress was one of the most painful experiences of her life. She had to take "corset breathing lessons" beforehand, and after she took it off, it left indentions all around her body!

    Kristen Harris
    by Kristen Harris

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The Met Gala is basically the Super Bowl of fashion, so celebs and their stylists pull out all the stops. Sometimes, however, they go to extreme lengths, wearing an outfit that makes it difficult to breath, sit, or walk. Some have even worn looks that left scars on their bodies. TBH, that kind of fashion risk really doesn't seem worth it when you can look just as incredible in something comfortable.

    Here are 13 times celebs wore Met Gala looks that made it hard to breathe, sit, or move:

    1. In 2018, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a hooded Ralph Lauren gown. In a since-deleted Instagram post, she said, "But the corset under that thing, I couldn't breathe. I felt like it reshaped my ribs."

    Priyanka Chopra in a velvet gown with a gold beaded neckline at an event, photographers in the background
    Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

    "So hard to sit during dinner, and I obviously couldn't eat too much during that night," she said.

    2. In 2018, Zendaya was "struggling" in her Joan of Arc-inspired suit of armor by Versace. She told Vogue, "The day before, going there, putting it on, I was like, 'Wow.' It was so heavy 'cause of the beading, but it was so beautifully constructed, and it's Versace."

    Zendaya in a metallic gown with link details and train, posing on event carpet, photographers in background
    Noam Galai / Getty Images for New York Magazine

    She continued, "And typically, like, I can handle a night out, you know, with my heels and everything. I've been wearing heels for a long time, but I don't know. It was something about a mixture of, like, wearing these platforms and, like, the heaviness of my dress. I was struggling. I was like, 'I need to sit down.' But it was all worth it."

    3. In 2018, Anya Taylor-Joy was "wearing a [Dolce & Gabbana] dress that was ridiculously heavy and [she] couldn't really move." She ended up getting stuck in another attendee's gown, but Jimmy Fallon rescued her from falling down the stairs.

    Anya in an elaborate embroidered gown with a high neckline and headpiece at a gala event
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she told the host, "I was just kind of trying to get through the evening, and at the end of the night, I'm at the top of the stairs, and the gorgeous Hailee Steinfeld walks past me and has a very complicated, like, three-train thing, and I get wrapped up in it. And I'm like, 'Oh, I'm going to die. I'm going to die on the steps of the Met, darling.' Literally, just out of nowhere, the hand of God came out and pulled me out of it, and it was you. And you were just so sweet about it. You were like, 'Hey, I'm Jimmy nice to meet you.'"

    4. In 2021, Hailey Bieber wore a strapless Saint Laurent gown that was so tight she wasn't allowed to sit down in it.

    Hailey Bieber stands on the Met Gala red carpet in a velvet gown with a plunging neckline and a diamond necklace
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue

     On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she said, "So, the thing about the dress was, I am really, like, OCD and crazy about the way things fit. Like, I am always, like, pinching things, like, 'It can go in here.' So we were kinda tailoring it to, like, the very last day in the very last second. And my whole team was like, 'You cannot sit or, like, move in a weird way until you get inside.' They're like, 'If you rip the dress inside, that's fine. But if you rip it before, there is, like, nothing we can do.'...I was able to sit inside, but it was very fitted."

    5. In 2018, Bella Hadid accessorized her Chrome Hearts gown with a 10-pound veil. On her Instagram story, she said, "If anyone was wondering why I couldn't move, it's because a legend by the name of @jenatkinhair sewed a whole entire 10-pound veil to my head."

    Bella wearing an elegant outfit with a bejeweled headpiece and gloves at an event, glancing over shoulder
    James Devaney / GC Images / Via Getty

    Here's her full look:

    Bella Hadid in a unique gown with sculptural shoulders on the red carpet, photographers in the background
    Jackson Lee / Via Getty

    6. In 2023, Chloe Fineman wore a Wiederhoeft gown. Describing her first fitting, which took place in the Saturday Night Live costume department, she told Vogue, "I was so distracted. And then [designer Jackson Wiederhoeft] squeezed me into a corset, and I couldn't breathe."

    Chloe in dress with ruffled shoulder detail and heels holding a cat-shaped purse
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    She also said, "The corseting is why I fell in love with him, but it can’t be too tight, because, you know, I don’t want to fall over."

    7. In 2011, Beyoncé wore a Emilio Pucci mermaid gown. She seemingly struggled to walk, and her husband, Jay Z, and her stylist, Ty Hunter, helped her walk up the famous staircase.

    Ty and Jay help Beyoncé walk up the stairs
    Larry Busacca / Getty Images

    Here's a full look at her dress:

    Beyoncé on red carpet in an embroidered gown with a mermaid silhouette. Photographers in the background
    Dimitrios Kambouris / FilmMagic / Via Getty

    8. In 2016, Kylie Jenner wore a silver Balmain gown that left her with scratched, bleeding legs and bruised, swollen feet. Sharing pictures on Snapchat, she added, "It was worth it, though."

    Kylie&#x27;s leg with red marks, and a caption about discomfort from a dress
    Kylie Jenner / Via snapchat.com

    Here's her full look:

    Kylie on red carpet in embellished long-sleeve gown with fringe details
    Daniele Venturelli / FilmMagic / Via Getty

    9. Then, in 2017, Kylie wore a Versace gown. On an episode of Life of Kylie, she tried the dress on for the first time and said it needed to be tight enough for her to "kind of suffocate."

    in a fitting, Kylie says her body needs to look &quot;crazy&quot; and she needs to &quot;kind of suffocate&quot;
    E! / Via youtube.com

    Here's the full clip:

    View this video on YouTube
    E! / Via youtube.com

    And here's a full look at her outfit:

    Kylie in embellished sheer gown with photographers in background
    J. Kempin / Getty Images

    10. In 2022, Kendalll Jenner wore a two-piece Prada outfit that was so heavy, she needed help getting into her van. On an episode of The Kardashians, she shared that she also had a panic attack on the drive to the gala.

    Kendall says the heavy dress made her feel out of breath, and she started to panic
    Hulu

    Here's her full look:

    Kendall in an extravagant gown with voluminous skirt on the red carpet, photographers in the background
    Gotham / Getty Images

    11. In 2019, Kim Kardashian wore a "wet look" dress by Mugler. She told the Wall Street Journal, "I have never felt pain like that in my life. I'll have to show you pictures of the aftermath when I took it off — the indentations on my back and my stomach."

    Kim in a wet-look dress with droplet embellishments at a formal event
    Karwai Tang / Getty Images

    On Instagram, she shared that, in preparation for wearing the dress, she took "Corset breathing lessons from none other than [famous corset maker] Mr. Pearl."

    12. Then in 2021, Kim's Balenciaga outfit obscured her head-to-toe. On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, her mom, Kris Jenner, said, "The whole evening of the Met Ball, Kim couldn't see, and she couldn't breathe, so my boyfriend Corey [Gamble] was walking around, we were all together, and he was leading her to where we were supposed to go, and helping with her ponytail."

    Kim Kardashian in a bodysuit with a long train and face covering at an event
    Taylor Hill / WireImage / Via Getty

    "It was suddenly he was like, you know, somebody pulling her around and a hairstylist all at the same time," Kris said.

    13. And finally, in 2022, Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe's famous "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress. In order for it to fit without alterations, Kim did a dangerous crash diet, which involved adding meat back to her typically plant-based menu. One of the side effects was a painful psoriasis flareup.

    Kim Kardashian stands on a red carpet in a shimmering, figure-hugging dress with fur stole
    Gotham / Getty Images

    She told Allure, "Psoriasis broke out over my body, and I got psoriatic arthritis, so I couldn't really move my hands. It was really painful, and I had to go to a rheumatologist who put me on a steroid. I was freaking out. I cut out the meat again, and it's calmed down."

