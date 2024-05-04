The Met Gala is basically the Super Bowl of fashion, so celebs and their stylists pull out all the stops. Sometimes, however, they go to extreme lengths, wearing an outfit that makes it difficult to breath, sit, or walk. Some have even worn looks that left scars on their bodies. TBH, that kind of fashion risk really doesn't seem worth it when you can look just as incredible in something comfortable.
1. In 2018, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a hooded Ralph Lauren gown. In a since-deleted Instagram post, she said, "But the corset under that thing, I couldn't breathe. I felt like it reshaped my ribs."
"So hard to sit during dinner, and I obviously couldn't eat too much during that night," she said.
She continued, "And typically, like, I can handle a night out, you know, with my heels and everything. I've been wearing heels for a long time, but I don't know. It was something about a mixture of, like, wearing these platforms and, like, the heaviness of my dress. I was struggling. I was like, 'I need to sit down.' But it was all worth it."
3. In 2018, Anya Taylor-Joy was "wearing a [Dolce & Gabbana] dress that was ridiculously heavy and [she] couldn't really move." She ended up getting stuck in another attendee's gown, but Jimmy Fallon rescued her from falling down the stairs.
On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she told the host, "I was just kind of trying to get through the evening, and at the end of the night, I'm at the top of the stairs, and the gorgeous Hailee Steinfeld walks past me and has a very complicated, like, three-train thing, and I get wrapped up in it. And I'm like, 'Oh, I'm going to die. I'm going to die on the steps of the Met, darling.' Literally, just out of nowhere, the hand of God came out and pulled me out of it, and it was you. And you were just so sweet about it. You were like, 'Hey, I'm Jimmy nice to meet you.'"
4. In 2021, Hailey Bieber wore a strapless Saint Laurent gown that was so tight she wasn't allowed to sit down in it.
On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she said, "So, the thing about the dress was, I am really, like, OCD and crazy about the way things fit. Like, I am always, like, pinching things, like, 'It can go in here.' So we were kinda tailoring it to, like, the very last day in the very last second. And my whole team was like, 'You cannot sit or, like, move in a weird way until you get inside.' They're like, 'If you rip the dress inside, that's fine. But if you rip it before, there is, like, nothing we can do.'...I was able to sit inside, but it was very fitted."
5. In 2018, Bella Hadid accessorized her Chrome Hearts gown with a 10-pound veil. On her Instagram story, she said, "If anyone was wondering why I couldn't move, it's because a legend by the name of @jenatkinhair sewed a whole entire 10-pound veil to my head."
Here's her full look:
6. In 2023, Chloe Fineman wore a Wiederhoeft gown. Describing her first fitting, which took place in the Saturday Night Live costume department, she told Vogue, "I was so distracted. And then [designer Jackson Wiederhoeft] squeezed me into a corset, and I couldn't breathe."
She also said, "The corseting is why I fell in love with him, but it can’t be too tight, because, you know, I don’t want to fall over."
7. In 2011, Beyoncé wore a Emilio Pucci mermaid gown. She seemingly struggled to walk, and her husband, Jay Z, and her stylist, Ty Hunter, helped her walk up the famous staircase.
Here's a full look at her dress:
8. In 2016, Kylie Jenner wore a silver Balmain gown that left her with scratched, bleeding legs and bruised, swollen feet. Sharing pictures on Snapchat, she added, "It was worth it, though."
Here's her full look:
9. Then, in 2017, Kylie wore a Versace gown. On an episode of Life of Kylie, she tried the dress on for the first time and said it needed to be tight enough for her to "kind of suffocate."
Here's the full clip:
And here's a full look at her outfit:
10. In 2022, Kendalll Jenner wore a two-piece Prada outfit that was so heavy, she needed help getting into her van. On an episode of The Kardashians, she shared that she also had a panic attack on the drive to the gala.
Here's her full look:
11. In 2019, Kim Kardashian wore a "wet look" dress by Mugler. She told the Wall Street Journal, "I have never felt pain like that in my life. I'll have to show you pictures of the aftermath when I took it off — the indentations on my back and my stomach."
On Instagram, she shared that, in preparation for wearing the dress, she took "Corset breathing lessons from none other than [famous corset maker] Mr. Pearl."
12. Then in 2021, Kim's Balenciaga outfit obscured her head-to-toe. On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, her mom, Kris Jenner, said, "The whole evening of the Met Ball, Kim couldn't see, and she couldn't breathe, so my boyfriend Corey [Gamble] was walking around, we were all together, and he was leading her to where we were supposed to go, and helping with her ponytail."
"It was suddenly he was like, you know, somebody pulling her around and a hairstylist all at the same time," Kris said.
13. And finally, in 2022, Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe's famous "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress. In order for it to fit without alterations, Kim did a dangerous crash diet, which involved adding meat back to her typically plant-based menu. One of the side effects was a painful psoriasis flareup.
She told Allure, "Psoriasis broke out over my body, and I got psoriatic arthritis, so I couldn't really move my hands. It was really painful, and I had to go to a rheumatologist who put me on a steroid. I was freaking out. I cut out the meat again, and it's calmed down."