15 Overhyped Movies That Severely Disappointed People

A few weeks back, I rounded up some overhyped movies that people felt ended up being a big ol' waste of time. In the comments, the BuzzFeed Community shared even more examples.

Here are 15 of their top responses:

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

1. "Asteroid City. The ad showcased an incredible cast. It looked like such a cool and fun movie, and it was pretentious crap!"

Retro-styled Scarlett Johansson wearing sunglasses, seated in a vintage car, in a scene
Focus Features / Courtesy Everett Collection

jmacxjr

"The second half of the film just didn't go anywhere, and then [it] ended."

lifetheuniverseandeverything

"Oh my God, yes. I was so excited for this film, and it was just awful.

I usually love Wes Anderson films, but this one was a major let down."

izzywie7

Here's the trailer:

Focus Features / Via youtube.com

2. "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was boooooring! I was so bummed."

Brad Pitt in a retro outfit sitting in a classic car with a relaxed posture for a film scene
Andrew Cooper / © Columbia Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

desireedallas

"There's almost three hours of my life I'll never get back. What a boring, terrible, meandering movie. And when it couldn't get worse....Tarantino rewrites the history of the Manson slayings! ARGHHH!!"

windeagleman

"I agree that movie was about an hour and a half too long. I actually enjoyed the alternate history ending and the set-up of all of the characters in the beginning; but A LOT of the middle hour or so of the film felt like slow and unnecessary filler that didn't add much value. I dug the vibe and plot...just not the execution/pace."

npk369

Watch the trailer below:

Sony Pictures Entertainment / Via youtube.com

3. "Oppenheimer. There wasn’t one likeable character, and the way it kept moving between pre-war and early 1950s was confusing. The added sex scenes were just pointless. I forced myself to sit through an hour of it before giving up."

in a scene, Oppenheimer appears pensive and touches his forehead, with a backdrop suggesting an office setting
Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

braverockstar50

Here's the trailer:

Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

4. "Not enough people talk about how bad Bird Box was. The ending was such a cop-out. I actually looked up how the book ends and realized how much they changed it."

Sandra Bullock blindfolded in a boat with two children in a scene from Bird Box
Netflix /Courtesy Everett Collection

"If they had kept the book ending, the entire movie would have been redeemed. There was just so much hype for a subpar movie."

kshepp10

Here's the trailer:

Netflix / Via youtube.com

5. "Saltburn — the most distasteful plot, a pure evil person. Unnecessary nude scenes, absolutely nothing 'feel good' or joyful about it."

in a scene, Barry Keoughan draped in a robe overlooking a park with scattered people and objects
MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

"It went from meh, to bad, to worse, to terrible. My friends and I use the word Saltburn as a trigger for when a truly bad person is around."

edgymagician39

"Not one character had a redeeming quality — they were all equaly awful. And the 11th hour 'he's an evil genius who plotted the whole thing' was a cop out."

ptownman

Watch the trailer below:

MGM / Via youtube.com

6. "Anatomy of A Fall — the most annoying opening 15 minutes of a movie. Tell your disrespectful husband to turn down the damn music — I would have gladly thrown him out the window."

in a scene, Sandra uller in a knitted sweater seated indoors, looking pensive with hand raised,
Neon / Courtesy Everett Collection

ptownman

Here's the trailer:

Neon / Via youtube.com

7. "I hated Knives Out. I know this will be an unpopular opinion. I disliked every single character in the movie. And don’t get me started on whatever the hell 'accent' Daniel Craig was using. It sounded so dumb. And the whole premise of the movie is stupid. You would know if you ingested any amount of morphine. That shit is potent!"

Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas in a still from Knives Out, Craig gesturing in a vintage room
Claire Folger / © Lionsgate / courtesy Everett Collection

"Oh, look, you’re still talking. It wasn’t morphine. Full stop. Dumb movie."

jbsavestheworld

Watch the trailer below:

Lionsgate / Via youtube.com

8. "Adding to the list a very recent one — The Tearsmith. So disappointing. It looked like it had so much potential. The overall aesthetic and vibe were there. I liked the actors, but the storyline was just not well-developed. There were a lot of gaps, and [it] didn’t make much sense. It was rushed like they were trying to fit so many things into an hour-and-a-half movie."

Two characters in a rain-soaked, emotional close-up moment
Caterina Ferioli, Alessandro Bedetti, 2024. © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

"There were some dumb things also, like the parents leaving their newly adopted kids (one of them being sick) alone for an entire night because of a storm?? Not a snowstorm, just a regular storm…Also , like, where did they sleep? The guy who was obsessed with the Nical and went to her house in the middle of the night — how did he know her address?"

ctinajero

Watch the trailer below:

Netflix / Via youtube.com

9. "I don’t think I could've hated Napoleon Dynamite more, and it took me 45 minutes to bail..."

Two characters from the film &#x27;Napoleon Dynamite&#x27; stand in a school hallway; one wears a &#x27;Vote for Pedro&#x27; shirt
Fox Searchlight / courtesy Everett Collection

"Awful, awful movie, but I went out of my way to watch [it]. 45 minutes is plenty to make a judgment."

kylemcgee

Watch the trailer below:

Fox Searchlight / Via youtube.com

10. "Bullet Train. My husband and I were stoked when it was available. It was TERRRRRIBLE."

Two characters in a tense standoff inside a futuristic bar, one defending with a shard of glass
Scott Garfield /© Sony Pictures Entertainment /Courtesy Everett Collection

"We literally force ourselves to finish movies just for the conclusion...but not this one, LOL."

amymatthewsp

Here's the trailer:

Sony Pictures Entertainment / Via youtube.com

11. The Banshees of Inisherin. I say the same thing every time. It was supposed to be a dark comedy. It was dark but not funny at all."

Colin Farrell and Barry Keoghan in a scene sitting at a bar with worried expressions
Searchlight Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

travelcat147

Here's the trailer:

Searchlight Pictures / Via youtube.com

12. "Uncut Gems, starring Adam Sandler, got a lot of positive reviews from critics, but [I] found it boring and without any redeeming value. My girlfriend and I walked out after 20 minutes...we never walk out of a movie!!"

in a scene, Adam and Sandler and Julia Fox wearing unique outfits walk outside at night
Julia Cervantes / © A24 / courtesy Everett Collection

luckydaisy74

Here's the trailer:

A24 / Via youtube.com

13. "I felt underwhelmed by Gosford Park. It was critically acclaimed, but I was so bored."

in a scene, Kristen Scott Thomas in vintage attire with a tie and sequined blazer lounging elegantly
USA Films/Courtesy Everett Collection

sillymagazine81

Here's the trailer:

Focus Features / Via youtube.com

14. "The new Mean Girls should be on this list. I stopped it before 10 minutes."

Gretchen, Regina, and Karen standing together on stairs and staring at someone
JoJo Whilden / © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

boomcginty

Here's the trailer:

Paramount Pictures / Via youtube.com

15. And finally, "I know this is a VERY unpopular opinion, but I hate Elf. I’ve only seen it once — in theaters when it came out. It looked like a cute Christmas movie in the previews, so I went with some middle school friends. Little did I know at the time that I just really don't like Will Ferrell's style of physical comedy. I got such secondhand embarrassment that I ended up covering my eyes during most of the movie and barely made it through."

Character Buddy the Elf drinking syrup at the table with a boy looking on in disbelief. Scene from the movie &quot;Elf&quot;
New Line / courtesy Everett Collection

"I have since seen other Will Ferrell movies, and it turns out he's just really not my cup of tea."

omgitsaclaire

"Found my people."

jmhollinger10

Here's the trailer:

Warner Bros. Entertainment / Via youtube.com

Which "overhyped" movies ended up being so bad, you walked out of the theater? Let us know in the comments!

Note: Some responses have been edited for length/clarity.

