15 Overhyped Movies That Severely Disappointed People

1. "Asteroid City. The ad showcased an incredible cast. It looked like such a cool and fun movie, and it was pretentious crap!"
"The second half of the film just didn't go anywhere, and then [it] ended."
"Oh my God, yes. I was so excited for this film, and it was just awful.
I usually love Wes Anderson films, but this one was a major let down."
"There's almost three hours of my life I'll never get back. What a boring, terrible, meandering movie. And when it couldn't get worse....Tarantino rewrites the history of the Manson slayings! ARGHHH!!"
"I agree that movie was about an hour and a half too long. I actually enjoyed the alternate history ending and the set-up of all of the characters in the beginning; but A LOT of the middle hour or so of the film felt like slow and unnecessary filler that didn't add much value. I dug the vibe and plot...just not the execution/pace."
3. "Oppenheimer. There wasn’t one likeable character, and the way it kept moving between pre-war and early 1950s was confusing. The added sex scenes were just pointless. I forced myself to sit through an hour of it before giving up."
4. "Not enough people talk about how bad Bird Box was. The ending was such a cop-out. I actually looked up how the book ends and realized how much they changed it."
"If they had kept the book ending, the entire movie would have been redeemed. There was just so much hype for a subpar movie."
5. "Saltburn — the most distasteful plot, a pure evil person. Unnecessary nude scenes, absolutely nothing 'feel good' or joyful about it."
"It went from meh, to bad, to worse, to terrible. My friends and I use the word Saltburn as a trigger for when a truly bad person is around."
"Not one character had a redeeming quality — they were all equaly awful. And the 11th hour 'he's an evil genius who plotted the whole thing' was a cop out."
6. "Anatomy of A Fall — the most annoying opening 15 minutes of a movie. Tell your disrespectful husband to turn down the damn music — I would have gladly thrown him out the window."
7. "I hated Knives Out. I know this will be an unpopular opinion. I disliked every single character in the movie. And don’t get me started on whatever the hell 'accent' Daniel Craig was using. It sounded so dumb. And the whole premise of the movie is stupid. You would know if you ingested any amount of morphine. That shit is potent!"
8. "Adding to the list a very recent one — The Tearsmith. So disappointing. It looked like it had so much potential. The overall aesthetic and vibe were there. I liked the actors, but the storyline was just not well-developed. There were a lot of gaps, and [it] didn’t make much sense. It was rushed like they were trying to fit so many things into an hour-and-a-half movie."
"There were some dumb things also, like the parents leaving their newly adopted kids (one of them being sick) alone for an entire night because of a storm?? Not a snowstorm, just a regular storm…Also , like, where did they sleep? The guy who was obsessed with the Nical and went to her house in the middle of the night — how did he know her address?"
9. "I don’t think I could've hated Napoleon Dynamite more, and it took me 45 minutes to bail..."
"Awful, awful movie, but I went out of my way to watch [it]. 45 minutes is plenty to make a judgment."
10. "Bullet Train. My husband and I were stoked when it was available. It was TERRRRRIBLE."
"We literally force ourselves to finish movies just for the conclusion...but not this one, LOL."
11. The Banshees of Inisherin. I say the same thing every time. It was supposed to be a dark comedy. It was dark but not funny at all."
12. "Uncut Gems, starring Adam Sandler, got a lot of positive reviews from critics, but [I] found it boring and without any redeeming value. My girlfriend and I walked out after 20 minutes...we never walk out of a movie!!"
13. "I felt underwhelmed by Gosford Park. It was critically acclaimed, but I was so bored."
14. "The new Mean Girls should be on this list. I stopped it before 10 minutes."
15. And finally, "I know this is a VERY unpopular opinion, but I hate Elf. I’ve only seen it once — in theaters when it came out. It looked like a cute Christmas movie in the previews, so I went with some middle school friends. Little did I know at the time that I just really don't like Will Ferrell's style of physical comedy. I got such secondhand embarrassment that I ended up covering my eyes during most of the movie and barely made it through."
"I have since seen other Will Ferrell movies, and it turns out he's just really not my cup of tea."
"Found my people."
