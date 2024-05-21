Music Fans Are Sharing The Albums That Had Incredible Marketing But Turned Out To Be A Waste Of Time To Listen To

Recently, I asked the BuzzFeed Community which overhyped albums they were super excited for, only to end up being super disappointed once they released.
Here are 11 of their top responses:
Note: These are not my (the writer's) opinions!
1. "The Tortured Poets Department by Taylor Swift. I respect her work ethic — that I will always acknowledge. But I feel like she's found an algorithm that works for her, and she’s just repeating the same song over and over again at this point."
2. "For me, it was Lover by Taylor Swift. She had such fun and colorful marketing, and I was so pumped for the release. Then, when she released "Me!" it was a letdown, but I was still optimistic because I don't usually enjoy her collaborations much anyway. When the album dropped, I just remember being so disappointed in it."
3. "Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine. Honestly, I was holding out so so much hope, and it just sucks. All of it."
4. "Adele's 30 album. 21 and 25 were so life-defining for me, so when she released 'Easy On Me' as a single, I could not WAIT for the album. I went out and bought the CD the day it was released. Three tracks in, I thought someone was playing a practical joke on me."
5. "The Record by boygenius. Apparently, they make music for sad queer women, but this sad queer woman was not impressed. 🤣"
6. "BLACKPINK's The Album was so underwhelming on multiple levels. It's just proof, at this point, their fanbase will buy anything."
7. "Way back in the day, in 1986, as a young tween, Bruce Springsteen's Live: 1975-1985 was touted as the 'must-have Springsteen album.' It was priced outrageously for the times ($75 for the three-set CD if I remember correctly). My parents gifted it to me for Christmas — it was fine, but IMO, a bit overpriced and overrated."
8. "I'm a HUGE fan of The National, and I know a lot of people put I Am Easy To Find as their top album, but I just don't get the hype."
9. "Blurred Lines by Robin Thicke. Love the song. Listened for the rest of the album, and I was let down yet again."
10. "Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys by My Chemical Romance. I REALLY wanted to love that album, and the whole Killjoys storyline was quite cool, but the album itself was such a disappointment at the time. I think part of the problem was that we just expected so much after Black Parade, and we got a 'just okay' album."
11. And finally: "I'm a huge Maggot [Slipknot fan], but I could barely listen to all of .5: The Gray Chapter by Slipknot. It felt like the songs built up suspense as you waited for a scream, blasting guitar, or another element of metal, but it just kept you waiting."
Which album did you think had great marketing, only to be let down once you listened to it? What made you dislike it so much? Share your answers in the comments!
Note: Some responses have been edited for length/clarity.