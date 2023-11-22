People Who Had Rich Roommates Are Sharing The Wildly Out-Of-Touch Things They Said Or Did

6. "Early 20s, both of us. Her living on her own was an 'experiment.' She would blow all her grocery money in one go — NOT on groceries — and Mommy and Daddy would give her more, something like $500 total per week on top of paying her rent for her. Her mother would also come over and deep clean her room and bathroom and do her laundry once a week."

"She had a part-time job working at Daddy's company, something like only 20 hours per week filing or whatever, but she would call out and receive zero consequences.

Never touched a dirty dish, never touched a broom, just sat on the couch, drank, watched TV, and shopped all day, every day.

Once the year was up, she moved back in with her parents and would say to anyone listening that living on her own was 'so hard' and that she 'felt the struggle' of other people going through the 'same thing.' REALLY?"

—morgan_le_slay