Recently, I asked the BuzzFeed Community which non-actor's acting debut they were super excited for, only to end up disappointed in their performance. In the comments, they gave a lot of interesting replies, including roles that weren't debuts, but were pretty prominent.
1. "Space Jam might be a beloved classic, but Michael Jordan's performance is BAD."
3. "Kim and Khloé Kardashian on 90210. Awful. Truly awful."
4. "Kim Kardashian in the current season of American Horror Story. I don't think her acting was particularly bad. She was probably just playing herself, but it was the worst season of AHS ever, and that can't be a coincidence."
6. "OH! Who could forget Addison Rae in He's All That? Just truly awful acting."
7. "Lizzo in The Mandalorian — I think the showrunners tried to roll with the fact that the character fit her persona somewhat naturally, but the end result just wasn't seamless."
8. "Harry Styles, because what the fuck was he doing in Eternals???? That was a godawful movie to begin with, but having him there was the weirdest thing ever (no hate to Harry)."
9. "Rihanna in Battleship."
10. "Cara Delevingne…she should really stick to modeling."
11. "Donald Trump in Home Alone 2."
12. "Maddie Ziegler in Music by Sia has got to be THE WORST acting I have seen. Maddie is a fantastic dancer (even though it was clearly not as present in this film), but she cannot act to save her life."
13. "Tom Brady [who made his acting debut in 2003's Stuck On You and most recently appeared in 80 For Brady]."
14. "Ted Nugent in Miami Vice."
15. "The worst acting I remember was by Glen Campbell in the original True Grit opposite John Wayne."
Which other famous non-actors' onscreen roles severely disappointed you? Why? Share your answers in the comments!
Note: Some responses have been edited for length/clarity.