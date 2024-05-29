"The Worst Acting I Remember," Fans Are Sharing Which Famous Non-Actors Bombed Their Onscreen Roles

Kristen Harris
by Kristen Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

Recently, I asked the BuzzFeed Community which non-actor's acting debut they were super excited for, only to end up disappointed in their performance. In the comments, they gave a lot of interesting replies, including roles that weren't debuts, but were pretty prominent.

Here are 15 of their top replies:

Some replies are from this post as well.

1. "Space Jam might be a beloved classic, but Michael Jordan's performance is BAD."

in a scene, Daffy Duck examines Michael Jordan&#x27;s ear
Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection.

kathleenannc

Watch the Space Jam trailer below:

Warner Bros. Entertainment / Via youtube.com

2. "David Beckham and the world's worst prosthetic nose in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword."

David Beckham in medieval warrior costume, poses with sword on a rocky, outdoor film set
Daniel Smith /© Warner Bros. Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

"Terrible movie, and although he wasn't awful, that bloody conk was so distracting, it's hard to be sure."

mariset

Here's a clip:

Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com

3. "Kim and Khloé Kardashian on 90210. Awful. Truly awful."

Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian sit on a couch in stylish casual dresses in a scene
The CW / Via youtube.com

morgandemkey

Watch a clip below:

The CW / Via youtube.com

4. "Kim Kardashian in the current season of American Horror Story. I don't think her acting was particularly bad. She was probably just playing herself, but it was the worst season of AHS ever, and that can't be a coincidence."

Kim Kardashian sits at a table, wearing a sleek outfit with a distinctive gold accessory around her neck. She gazes thoughtfully into the distance in a scene
Eric Liebowitz / ©FX / courtesy Everett Collection

younglatte48

Watch the American Horror Story: Delicate trailer below:

FX / Via youtube.com

5. "Taylor Swift in Valentine's Day. The biggest mistake of her career!"

Taylor Swift being interviewed by a news reporter on a sports field. She is wearing a track and field t-shirt. The reporter is holding a microphone, in a scene
Ron Batzdorff/©New Line Cinema / courtesy Everett Collection

beaniebaby99

Here's a clip:

New Line Cinema / Via youtube.com

6. "OH! Who could forget Addison Rae in He's All That? Just truly awful acting."

in a scene, Addison stands in a kitchen holding up her cellphone camera
Kevin Estrada / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

kathleenannc

Here's the trailer:

Netflix / Via youtube.com

7. "Lizzo in The Mandalorian — I think the showrunners tried to roll with the fact that the character fit her persona somewhat naturally, but the end result just wasn't seamless."

Lizzo wearing an elaborate, futuristic headpiece with long braids, smiles on a set with futuristic and colorful background elements in a scene
Lucasfilm / Disney+ / Via youtube.com

"It always felt like someone just dropped Lizzo into a Star Wars scene."

unicorndynam0

Here's a clip:

Lucasfilm / Disney+ / Via youtube.com

8. "Harry Styles, because what the fuck was he doing in Eternals???? That was a godawful movie to begin with, but having him there was the weirdest thing ever (no hate to Harry)."

Harry Styles in futuristic costume with metallic and patterned details in a scene
Marvel Studios / Via youtube.com

torturedpoet444

Here's a clip:

Marvel Studios / Via youtube.com

9. "Rihanna in Battleship."

Rihanna holding a large weapon on a boat in a scene
Universal Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

weapologisefortheincovenience

Watch the trailer below:

Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

10. "Cara Delevingne…she should really stick to modeling."

Nat Wolff and Cara Delevingne in a scene from the movie &quot;Paper Towns.&quot; Nat wears a casual sweater, and Cara is dressed in a hoodie and jacket
Michael Tackett / TM & copyright © 20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved / courtesy Everett Collection

cupofteadailyhappiness

"OMG, I forgot about her acting skills (or lack thereof). I love John Green's books so much, and I was so excited for Paper Towns, but Cara absolutely ruined it. Like, she was so bad."

alisiakrieg2

Watch the trailer below:

20th Century Studios / Via youtube.com

11. "Donald Trump in Home Alone 2."

Donald Trump, wearing a suit and tie, points while speaking to a child bundled in winter attire inside an ornate building with marble columns and chandeliers in a scene
Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved. / courtesy Everett Collection

weapologisefortheincovenience

Here's a clip:

20th Century Fox / Via youtube.com

12. "Maddie Ziegler in Music by Sia has got to be THE WORST acting I have seen. Maddie is a fantastic dancer (even though it was clearly not as present in this film), but she cannot act to save her life."

in a scene, Maddie with pigtail braids and headphones looks up contemplatively
Vertical Entertainment /Courtesy Everett Collection

"I'm autistic and an actor myself, and I have seen plenty of terrible depictions of fictional autistic characters from established talented actors, but Maddie [seemingly] has never taken an acting class in her life. Her acting in Music was painful, offensive, and more reminiscent of an unironic Simple Jack than of an actual high support needs autistic teenager... 

As an added note, Maddie's performances in other films, like The Book of Henry, weren't that good either, but Music is clearly the worst."

sarahroze

Watch the trailer below:

Vertical Entertainment / Via youtube.com

13. "Tom Brady [who made his acting debut in 2003's Stuck On You and most recently appeared in 80 For Brady]."

Lily Tomlin and Tom Brady smile and clasp hands in a locker room. Lily wears a Patriots jersey, and Tom is in a casual Patriots shirt, in a scene
Scott Garfield / © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

"Sorry man, love you as a QB, but, no, you do not have acting qualities..."

Sandy

Here's a clip from 80 for Brady:

Paramount Pictures / Via youtube.com

14. "Ted Nugent in Miami Vice."

in a scene, Ted long hair is outdoors, pointing a gun towards the camera with a determined expression
NBC / Via youtube.com

Matt

Here's a clip:

NBC / Via youtube.com

15. "The worst acting I remember was by Glen Campbell in the original True Grit opposite John Wayne."

Glen Campbell points a revolver at the camera in a dramatic scene. He appears intense, set against a blurred outdoor background
Paramount Pictures Courtesy Everett Collection

"He was absolutely horrible but was chosen to be in it because he sang the theme song, which become a big hit for him."

runderdude55

Here's a clip:

Paramount Pictures / Via youtube.com

Which other famous non-actors' onscreen roles severely disappointed you? Why? Share your answers in the comments!

Note: Some responses have been edited for length/clarity.