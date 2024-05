5.

In 2016, Amy Hill told the AV Club that she didn't like working onbecause of her costar Mike Meyers's behavior. She said, "He had his handlers dress his trailer, and his area was all covered with tenting because he didn't want anybody seeing him. It was so weird. It was just the worst. It was like I was there forever, and my daughter was 2 and a half, and I felt like I was missing her first everything. I was miserable. I just thought it was really rude for him to not take all of us into consideration."