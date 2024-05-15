15 Movie Roles That Actors Say Utterly Sucked The Joy Or Passion Out Of Their Work

Charlize Theron said that, on the Mad Max: Fury Road set, she had a very contentious relationship with costar Tom Hardy. She said, "It got to a place where it was kind of out of hand, and there was a sense that maybe sending a woman producer down could maybe equalize some of it. A lot of what I felt was coming my way from Doug [Mitchell, another producer] was … oh, [screw] it. I'll just say it. It was a man forgiving another man for really bad behavior, and I didn't feel safe."