Recently, I asked the BuzzFeed Community which film franchises they think fell off after the first movie.
Here are 15 of their top responses:
1. "The Mummy (1999). The sequel was just a less good version of the first film, and I won't even talk about the third one."
Here's the trailer for The Mummy:
2. "Die Hard! The first Die Hard is the best movie! Bruce Willis's performance was masterful. He combined humor and the action scenes perfectly. There is no way the remaining movies can compete with the first movie."
Here's the Die Hard trailer:
3. "Home Alone. The first is a classic. The second I have a soft spot for because it was the one I had on VHS as a kid and I now live in NYC, but it's definitely not as good. The rest? Don't even bother."
Watch the Home Alone trailer below:
4. "The Matrix series. The first movie is an iconic masterpiece, and the other three are so lacking in any depth and development."
Watch the trailer for The Matrix below:
Here's the Aquaman trailer:
6. "X-Men! I loved the first one; the second one was…weird but tolerable, and the last one…ugh. I haven't even watched any of the others."
Watch the X-Men trailer below:
7. "Pirates of the Caribbean! The first one is a perfect movie (my fave of all time). It's simple and fun and goofy and suspends reality JUST enough that you feel like undead pirates COULD'VE been a thing. And the characters were so brilliantly cast and played so well off each other. It's just the perfect movie, even 20 years later!"
Watch the trailer for the first movie, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, below:
8. "Surprised Fast & Furious hasn't been mentioned yet! 😂"
Here's the trailer for The Fast and the Furious:
9. "The new IT (2017) was so creepy and cool. I was so excited for the sequel in 2019, but it was so boring."
Watch the It trailer below:
10. "Frozen. The first movie was pretty great, even though now it’s vastly overrated. It had a great plot, a lot of the characters' arcs were finished, and the premise was carried throughout to boost the movie’s overall message and tone. Sisterly love, accepting yourself, and not letting your fears define you, beautiful! However, Frozen 2 ruined all of that in a mere hour and a half with half-done songs, cheesy dialogue that was more cringe than fun, a white savior complex, and a rushed plot that felt it wasn’t very well developed."
Here's the Frozen trailer:
11. "The Bourne movies. First one — great. Second one — too much bouncy, pseudo-documentary crap. Third one...'Holy shit it's Jason Bourne! Activate the level 42 double secret protocols!' When the dialogue is so stupid it makes people laugh, the 'legacy' isn't what you hoped for."
Watch the trailer for The Bourne Identity below:
12. "Jurassic Park and Jurassic World — they both had great [first] movies, okayish second films and horrid third films."
Here's the Jurassic Park trailer:
And here's the Jurassic World trailer:
13. "[After Wonder Woman], I will never get over the trash that was Wonder Woman 1984."
Watch the Wonder Woman trailer below:
14. "Children of the Corn (1984). The first one was passable and had its creepy moments and created some cool atmosphere and frightening subtlety. The sequels were not only not scary or mysterious in the absolute slightest, but totally crossed over into slapstick cartoony horror-comedy."
Here's the Children of the Corn trailer:
15. And finally: "The Divergent series is the only correct answer."
Watch the Divergent trailer below:
Which other movie franchises do you think fell off after the first film? Why? Share your thoughts in the comments!
Note: Some responses have been edited for length/clarity.