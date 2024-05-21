10.

"Frozen. The first movie was pretty great, even though now it’s vastly overrated. It had a great plot, a lot of the characters' arcs were finished, and the premise was carried throughout to boost the movie’s overall message and tone. Sisterly love, accepting yourself, and not letting your fears define you, beautiful! However, Frozen 2 ruined all of that in a mere hour and a half with half-done songs, cheesy dialogue that was more cringe than fun, a white savior complex, and a rushed plot that felt it wasn’t very well developed."