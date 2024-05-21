15 Movie Franchises Fans Say Got Off To An Amazing Start, Only For The Next Movie To Torpedo Any Interest They Had In The Story

"When the dialogue is so stupid it makes people laugh, the 'legacy' isn't what you hoped for."

Kristen Harris
by Kristen Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

Recently, I asked the BuzzFeed Community which film franchises they think fell off after the first movie.

Here are 15 of their top responses:

1. "The Mummy (1999). The sequel was just a less good version of the first film, and I won't even talk about the third one."

John Hannah, Rachel Weisz, and Brendan Fraser, dressed in adventure attire, stand in a desert with camels behind them in a scene from &quot;The Mummy.&quot;
Universal Pictures/ Courtesy: Everett Collection

witchycentipede62

"We never mention the third one."

5under

Here's the trailer for The Mummy:

View this video on YouTube
Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

2. "Die Hard! The first Die Hard is the best movie! Bruce Willis's performance was masterful. He combined humor and the action scenes perfectly. There is no way the remaining movies can compete with the first movie."

Bruce Willis in a scene, looking to the side with a concerned expression, wearing a jacket
20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

famouslion39

Here's the Die Hard trailer:

View this video on YouTube
20th Century Fox / Via youtube.com

3. "Home Alone. The first is a classic. The second I have a soft spot for because it was the one I had on VHS as a kid and I now live in NYC, but it's definitely not as good. The rest? Don't even bother."

Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister in a scene from &quot;Home Alone,&quot; wearing a winter hat and holding a magazine
20th Century Fox Film Corp. / CourtesyEverett Collection

lobster_lemon_lime

Watch the Home Alone trailer below:

View this video on YouTube
20th Century Fox / Via youtube.com

4. "The Matrix series. The first movie is an iconic masterpiece, and the other three are so lacking in any depth and development."

Keanu Reeves as Neo in &quot;The Matrix&quot; wearing a trench coat, sunglasses, and holding a rifle, with a helicopter in the background
Warner Bros./ Courtesy: Everett Collection

"Such a shame."

bff50

"The first one was truly mind-blowing. Then it all just went disjointed, fuzzy, unclear, directionless. Soooo disappointing. The elevator scene from the first film was AWESOME. Then new age raves in caves? Whaaat? Whyyyyy!"

nikkimadans

Watch the trailer for The Matrix below:

View this video on YouTube
Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com

5. "Many of the DC films. I'm talking to you, Aquaman. They tried to be as strong as the MCU, but it didn't stick."

Jason Momoa, shirtless, with long wet hair and tattoos, stands in a control room filled with machinery and electrical panels, in a scene
Warner Bros. /Courtesy Everett Collection

"That's not to say that Marvel is better than DC (Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy was fantastic), but Justice League, Suicide Squad, etc. just didn't hit the mark. I had high hopes for them, too."

jeanettec439d752da

Here's the Aquaman trailer:

View this video on YouTube
Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

6. "X-Men! I loved the first one; the second one was…weird but tolerable, and the last one…ugh. I haven't even watched any of the others."

Wolverine in a leather jacket comforts Rogue, who is resting her head on his shoulder, on a train with red seats, scene
20th Century Fox  / Everett Collection

"Rogue had so much potential, and it really feels like they squandered it, not to mention how they seemed to drop her cute father-daughter relationship with Wolverine."

empresspenguin

Watch the X-Men trailer below:

View this video on YouTube
20th Century Fox / Via youtube.com

7. "Pirates of the Caribbean! The first one is a perfect movie (my fave of all time). It's simple and fun and goofy and suspends reality JUST enough that you feel like undead pirates COULD'VE been a thing. And the characters were so brilliantly cast and played so well off each other. It's just the perfect movie, even 20 years later!"

Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow and Orlando Bloom as Will Turner on a ship in a scene from &quot;Pirates of the Caribbean.&quot;
Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

"The second one suffered from 'middle movie syndrome,' and the third one was too long and confusing.

And we won't even talk about four and five. 😂"

heytahoe27

Watch the trailer for the first movie, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, below:

View this video on YouTube
Buena Vista Pictures Distribution / Via youtube.com

8. "Surprised Fast & Furious hasn't been mentioned yet! 😂"

in a scene, Vin Diesel points at Paul Walker while holding a phone, with both standing outside in front of houses
Universal / courtesy Everett Collection

esj76

Here's the trailer for The Fast and the Furious:

View this video on YouTube
Universal / Via youtube.com

9. "The new IT (2017) was so creepy and cool. I was so excited for the sequel in 2019, but it was so boring."

Pennywise the Dancing Clown from the movie &quot;It&quot; stands menacingly in front of an old building, dressed in a Victorian-style clown outfit with pom-poms
Warner Bros. /Courtesy Everett Collection

"Maybe it was the adults not seeming to act actually afraid or the super awful beginning scene. The ending was really the worst."

justineh4c2cc065d

Watch the It trailer below:

View this video on YouTube
Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com

10. "Frozen. The first movie was pretty great, even though now it’s vastly overrated. It had a great plot, a lot of the characters' arcs were finished, and the premise was carried throughout to boost the movie’s overall message and tone. Sisterly love, accepting yourself, and not letting your fears define you, beautiful! However, Frozen 2 ruined all of that in a mere hour and a half with half-done songs, cheesy dialogue that was more cringe than fun, a white savior complex, and a rushed plot that felt it wasn’t very well developed."

Elsa from Frozen strikes an action pose with her hand extended, standing in front of ice palace
Walt Disney Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

"But because it’s Frozen, Disney was like. 'Okay, great.' I know a third one is still in the works, but TBH, Frozen needed to be a standalone..."

msjsa

Here's the Frozen trailer:

View this video on YouTube
Walt Disney Animation Studios / Via youtube.com

11. "The Bourne movies. First one — great. Second one — too much bouncy, pseudo-documentary crap. Third one...'Holy shit it's Jason Bourne! Activate the level 42 double secret protocols!' When the dialogue is so stupid it makes people laugh, the 'legacy' isn't what you hoped for."

Matt Damon wearing a dark jacket stands on a city street with his hands in his pockets. Buildings and cars are in the background, in a scene
Universal / courtesy Everett Collection

kbbpll

Watch the trailer for The Bourne Identity below:

View this video on YouTube
Universal / Via youtube.com

12. "Jurassic Park and Jurassic World — they both had great [first] movies, okayish second films and horrid third films."

Top: Richard Attenborough, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern look up in awe in Jurassic Park. Bottom: Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Ty Simpkins, and Nick Robinson appear tense in Jurassic World
MCA/Courtesy Everett Collection / Universal Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

elyntaite

Here's the Jurassic Park trailer:

View this video on YouTube
Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

And here's the Jurassic World trailer:

View this video on YouTube
Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

13. "[After Wonder Woman], I will never get over the trash that was Wonder Woman 1984."

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, wearing her iconic warrior outfit with a headband and armored corset, standing on a battlefield
Clay Enos. ©Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

melbourneolivia127

Watch the Wonder Woman trailer below:

View this video on YouTube
Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

14. "Children of the Corn (1984). The first one was passable and had its creepy moments and created some cool atmosphere and frightening subtlety. The sequels were not only not scary or mysterious in the absolute slightest, but totally crossed over into slapstick cartoony horror-comedy."

Linda Hamilton with a terrified expression is tied up with stalks of corn around her head in a scene from the movie &quot;Children of the Corn.&quot;
New World Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

"They're a riot to watch, but not for the same reasons that someone would watch a horror movie."

yuandre

Here's the Children of the Corn trailer:

View this video on YouTube
New World Pictures / Via youtube.com

15. And finally: "The Divergent series is the only correct answer."

Shailene Woodley in a scene from &quot;Divergent,&quot; surrounded by large bowls of stones, in front of a seated audience. She is wearing a loose jacket and a light dress
Jaap Buitendijk/©Summit Entertainment / courtesy Everett Collection

stephaniee486895d0b

Watch the Divergent trailer below:

View this video on YouTube
Lionsgate / Via youtube.com

Which other movie franchises do you think fell off after the first film? Why? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Note: Some responses have been edited for length/clarity.