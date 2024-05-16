  • Add Yours badge

Tell Us Which Movie Franchises Had An Amazing First Installment, But It Was All Downhill From There

IMO, Pixar should've stopped with Toy Story 2.

by Kristen Harris

There are plenty of movie franchises that do a great job of setting up the story in the first installment then slowly building to an on-the-edge-of-your-seat conclusion in the final film, á la Avengers: Endgame. However, there are also plenty of franchises that start off strong — only to take a giant nosedive in the sequel.

For example, Disney's The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe was absolutely incredible. Then, Prince Caspian was alright, but Voyage of the Dawn Treader changed so much from the book that it sort of lost its magic.

Lucy and Mr. Tumnus from The Chronicles of Narnia conversing, with winter backdrop and Mr. Tumnus holding parcels
Walt Disney / courtesy Everett Collection

And Toy Story is iconic, but it's frankly gone on long enough. Like, why do we need five Toy Story movies? I wish Pixar would do more original standalone movies, like Luca and Turning Red, instead.

Buzz Lightyear and Woody in &quot;Toy Story&quot;
Walt Disney / courtesy Everett Collection

And TBH, The Hobbit trilogy really could've been condensed into one movie.

Bilbo Baggins stands with a walking stick in front, dwarves behind him in a scene from The Hobbit
Walt Disney / courtesy Everett Collection

Which film franchises do you think fell off after the first movie? Why? Share your answers in the comments, and they may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!