There are plenty of movie franchises that do a great job of setting up the story in the first installment then slowly building to an on-the-edge-of-your-seat conclusion in the final film, á la Avengers: Endgame. However, there are also plenty of franchises that start off strong — only to take a giant nosedive in the sequel.
For example, Disney's The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe was absolutely incredible. Then, Prince Caspian was alright, but Voyage of the Dawn Treader changed so much from the book that it sort of lost its magic.
And Toy Story is iconic, but it's frankly gone on long enough. Like, why do we need five Toy Story movies? I wish Pixar would do more original standalone movies, like Luca and Turning Red, instead.
And TBH, The Hobbit trilogy really could've been condensed into one movie.
