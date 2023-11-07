Recently, we asked the BuzzFeed Community which celeb quotes and moments stuck out to them as especially out-of-touch.
Here are 13 of their answers:
1. "Demi Lovato ranting on social media that selling sugar-free cookies and 'other diet options' = promotion of toxic diet culture."
"The Big Chill (the store Demi was 'calling out') responded that they provide options for diabetics, people with celiac disease, and vegans."
After a bit of back-and-forth, Demi apologized in an Instagram video, saying, "I'm sorry that I got the messaging wrong. I'm sorry that I may have disappointed some people. I walked into a situation that didn't sit right with me, my intuition said speak up about this, so I did."
2. "One of my pet peeves is celebrities who do banking commercials. There is just something so out-of-touch and rude about a multimillionaire telling us average, struggling folk how to spend our money so we can earn points to get free stuff."
"And there are a LOT of celebrities who are guilty of this: Jennifer Garner, Kevin Hart, Tina Fey, Taylor Swift, and Samuel L. Jackson, just to name a few."
3. "When Niki DeMartino (a YouTuber) said that she is broke after buying a house and complained that she has to sacrifice her weekly shopping sprees, clothes, and makeup hauls."
"Meanwhile, some people can't even go on a grocery shopping spree to make sure they have enough food to eat."
You can watch the full clip below:
In 2019, retired optometrist Terry Sanderson sued the actor for $3.1 million over an alleged 2016 ski crash, so she countersued him for $1 plus legal fees. It went to trial in March 2023, leading to many viral moments, including Gwyneth saying she "lost half a day of skiing" while on the stand and the plaintiff's lawyer asking about her friendship with Taylor Swift.
Here's one of many clips from the trial:
In response to backlash, Kim apologized for how her words came across, and she told Good Morning America that her quote was "taken out of context." However, Variety denied taking what she said out of context.
Here's the full video, with this part starting at the 5:12 mark:
While self-isolating with his wife and children in Montana during the pandemic, Justin told SiriusXM’s Hits 1, "We're doing good. We're mostly commiserating over the fact that we…just, 24-hour parenting is just not human."
7. "And Kendall Jenner's Pepsi commercial."
The commercial, which depicted Kendall leaving a photoshoot and uniting protestors and police offers by handing an officer a can of Pepsi, received widespread backlash.
In a statement to BuzzFeed News, Pepsi said, "This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that's an important message to convey."
They ended up pulling the ad.
Kendall addressed the criticism for the first time on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians several months later. In a confessional, she said, "After I saw the reaction and I read what people had to say about it, I most definitely saw what went wrong. I was so stuck, and I really didn't know what to do, and I completely shut down... I would never purposely hurt someone, ever, and if I knew this would've been the outcome, I never would've done something like this. The fact that I would offend or hurt other people was definitely not the intent. And that's what got me the most, is that I would've ever made anyone else upset."
Watch the full video below:
8. "Pretty much every quote from a celebrity during the pandemic. From Vanessa Hudgens [and her Instagram Live]..."
After initially claiming her words were taken out of context, Vanessa apologized in a Twitter statement, saying, "I'm so sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram Live yesterday. I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our world and country are in right now."
Here's the full clip:
On her birthday, she posted on Instagram, "It felt weird not doing anything for my bday so being me I dressed up and ate cake."
However, she reportedly broke London's lockdown rules by offering a restaurant £5,000 to host her birthday party. Her team also allegedly requested that the CCTV cameras be turned off.
She later apologized in an Instagram story statement, writing, "I attended a small gathering with some friends to celebrate my 30th birthday. It was a spur of the moment decision... I'm deeply sorry for breaking the rules and in turn understand that this puts people at risk. This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgement."
Rita was also fined £10,000.
10. "To Ellen DeGeneres saying she feels trapped inside her mansion [during an at-home episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show]."
"Celebrities shouldn't be worshipped, and the pandemic showed that even more clearly."
Following backlash, the clip was reportedly removed from YouTube.
11. "The 'Imagine' cover. It would be bad enough if one or two celebs thought it was a good idea…but TWENTY FREAKIN FIVE!?!"
"I wish to drill straight into my eyeball and bore those images out! I no longer want to 'imagine!'"
The 25 celebs in the video are as follows: Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan, Labrinth, James Marsden, Sarah Silverman, Eddie Benjamin, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Zoë Kravitz, Sia, Lynda Carter, Amy Adams, Leslie Odom Jr., Pedro Pascal, Chris O'Dowd, Dawn O'Porter, Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo, Norah Jones, Ashley Benson, Kaia Gerber, Cara Delevingne, Annie Mumolo, and Maya Rudolph.
Addressing the criticism the video received a few years later, Gal told InStyle, "I was calling Kristen [Wiig], and I was like, 'Listen, I want to do this thing.' The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came here [to the US] in the same way. I was seeing where everything was headed. But [the video] was premature. It wasn't the right timing, and it wasn't the right thing. It was in poor taste."
Watch the full video below:
12. "When Priyanka Chopra clapped for all of the healthcare workers from her balcony during COVID, while we all went home to our studio apartments hoping we weren't sick every day."
During the pandemic, people all across the world organized claps to show appreciation for those working in healthcare and other essential fields. For example, New York City organized a citywide applause for essential workers, and Britain held a national applause for the NHS.
On her Instagram story, Priyanka wrote, "People around the world have shown their appreciation for the doctors, nurses, and all first responders by clapping on their balconies. Although I couldn't be there in India today to join, I am there in spirit. #jantacurfewIndia."
"People were depriving themselves of family visits, holidays, and general social interactions, and she just swanned around the world on multiple occasions because rules were for plebs, but not for the likes of her."
