—jfuhreal



The commercial, which depicted Kendall leaving a photoshoot and uniting protestors and police offers by handing an officer a can of Pepsi, received widespread backlash.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, Pepsi said, "This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that's an important message to convey."

They ended up pulling the ad.

Kendall addressed the criticism for the first time on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians several months later. In a confessional, she said, "After I saw the reaction and I read what people had to say about it, I most definitely saw what went wrong. I was so stuck, and I really didn't know what to do, and I completely shut down... I would never purposely hurt someone, ever, and if I knew this would've been the outcome, I never would've done something like this. The fact that I would offend or hurt other people was definitely not the intent. And that's what got me the most, is that I would've ever made anyone else upset."