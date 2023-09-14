17 Low-Effort, High-Paying Jobs That Have Me Reconsidering My Entire Career Plan

13.

"Call center management. Not even something high up like operations or quality assurance — even being middle management can be lucrative. I've worked at a few call center jobs. The people on the bottom absolutely get fucked over, overworked, stressed out...but once you get to management, it's fucking easy. Last call center job I worked, I got promoted to management just due to how long I had been there. After the promotion, I was paid $50,000 a year to sit at home, listen to people do their job, fill out paperwork, and have the occasional web meeting. I spent more time playing video games and working out than anything else while on the clock."