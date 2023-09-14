17 Low-Effort, High-Paying Jobs That Have Me Reconsidering My Entire Career Plan

No matter how much you enjoy your career, many of us would probably be lying if we said we never daydreamed about having a job where you can make a lot of money for comparatively little work.
While most of the jobs that come to mind for that category — like "nepo baby model" or "executive at a company your rich dad owns" — are pretty difficult to get without the right connections, there are some surprising, more accessible options out there.
Here are 17 of the top answers:
1. "Owning a parking lot."
2. "IT manager at a university. The techs know their jobs and their users, and they manage their own schedules and workloads among themselves. Managers basically just have to rubber-stamp time cards, confirm parts orders, and make sure the techs don't all take vacations at the same time."
3. "I worked as a massage 'model' at a massage school. My job was to lie there and be massaged for a few hours while the students did their lessons or took their exams. It was £30 an hour, which isn’t loads, but better than the £10-an-hour office job I had before."
4. "Business intelligence/data analyst. Do you know how to use Excel? Can you write basic SQL? Are you able to express yourself clearly and deal with getting variations of the same 10 questions for the rest of your career? Congrats, welcome to making $100,000 a year."
5. "International pilot! I make $200,000 a year as a wide-body first officer. None of the decisions fall to me. I fly one leg to Europe (I get a couple of hours to nap on each leg). I get 24–48 hours in a cool city, then I fly one leg home (with a couple-hour nap again on the way home). When I'm home, there is nothing I could conceivably do for work, so I just get to enjoy my many, many days off."
6. "When I was backpacking, I signed up with a temp agency in Sydney that would hire 'well-presented' front-of-house staff for corporate firms that liked to have a pretty, young, well-dressed person at the reception desk when their clients came. I often got paid $30–$40 an hour to welcome clients, show them to their meeting room, pour some water, and order their catering. And that's all I did in fancy, beautiful offices overlooking Sydney Harbor Bridge, etc."
7. "The bulk of my job is essentially helping ICU nurses get through annual basic life support. Now that it's all on computerized dummies, I basically just click the link for them, adjust the hand position, and then sit back. I watched Jurassic Park today because everyone is up-to-date. I make $120,000."
8. "I do basic admin work for a city government. No degree required, $85,000 a year after three years (starting base is a little lower than that), full medical/dental/vision, and tons of PTO plus paid holidays. The work itself isn't particularly hard, but it is constant."
9. "Project manager for a US-based Fortune 200 company. It's permanent work from home. I make six figures, and I do maybe four hours of actual work each week. I have my home office setup where I have two gaming monitors connected to my gaming laptop sitting on my desk directly in front of me. Then I have my work laptop sitting to one side that's got the volume turned up so I hear if I get an email or message. When I do, I handle that, then go back to my personal laptop."
10. "I sell granite and quartz countertops. At first, it was go, go, go to get fabricators to buy from me, but now that I'm established, I just sit here on my computer, answer a call, and submit the order, and then it's right back to Reddit."
11. "My next-door neighbor works in a power station. His job is to sit in front of a monitor and make sure everything is working well. If something goes wrong, he calls the appropriate workstation and they fix the problem. Because an alarm sounds if something is out of sync (which rarely happens), he is able to play games or read a book 99% of the time. He is at $150 per hour to basically play games and chill at work."
12. "Architectural 3D modeler and render guy, if you can land it (which is very difficult). Usually, firms hire out the work or they have interns do it. Some firms never have this setup, so I become that guy. I make around $90,000 in LA. Usually, I model buildings in 3D, texture, then render. It's fun, and no one bugs you."
13. "Call center management. Not even something high up like operations or quality assurance — even being middle management can be lucrative. I've worked at a few call center jobs. The people on the bottom absolutely get fucked over, overworked, stressed out...but once you get to management, it's fucking easy. Last call center job I worked, I got promoted to management just due to how long I had been there. After the promotion, I was paid $50,000 a year to sit at home, listen to people do their job, fill out paperwork, and have the occasional web meeting. I spent more time playing video games and working out than anything else while on the clock."
14. "I do admin work for the government. My pay is $55,000. At best, I get five emails a day, with about two that actually concern me. No BS...on a super-busy day, I have about 45 minutes' worth of work to do."
15. "Driving the massive dump trucks that serve mines. Starting salary is like $70,000, and all you do is drive back and forth all day."
16. "Senior full-stack developer."
17. And finally: "Security project manager here for a global tech company. My job is to meet with my stakeholders once per month to collect updates on risks and write reports every now and then. Six figures, and I'm interviewing next week for a position that is $180,000–$200,000 a year."
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.