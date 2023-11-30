Here are 13 times interviewers (and fans) absolutely humbled celebs:
1. When Matt Rife appeared on Cancelled with Tana Mongeau in 2023, he made some "egotistical" remarks, and fans praised Tana for her witty reply.
Here's the full video, with this part starting at the 53:35 mark:
2. In 2003, Jennifer Garner paused her Late Night with Conan O'Brien interview to correct the host's grammar — only for him to whip out a dictionary after the commercial break and prove her wrong.
Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 1:10 mark:
3. During the 2017 MTV VMAs pre-show, Gaby Wilson, who was interviewing Thirty Seconds to Mars, cut off Jared Leto's mansplaining, then shut down an awkward question he asked her.
Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 0:30 mark:
4. When media pundit Ann Coulter appeared on The View in 2009, co-host Sherri Shepherd called her out over the way she was talking to Barbara Walters.
Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 7:35 mark:
5. During a 2023 episode of Love Island USA, host Sarah Hyland checked in with contestant Kay Kay Gray about her decision to leave the show when her partner, Keenan Anunay, was voted off. At that moment, contestant Mike Stark tried to call Sarah out, but she brushed him off.
Watch the full clip below:
6. When Donald Trump appeared on the Late Show with David Letterman in 2012, he ranted about China's economic power threatening the US's place as the "world leader." In response, the host brought out some made-in-China ties from his Macy's line, rendering him momentarily speechless.
Here's the full clip:
7. When Fox News commentator Bill O'Reilly appeared on the Late Show with David Letterman in 2009, the host calmly roasted him throughout the interview.
Here's the full video, with these parts starting at the 1:43 mark and the 5:35 mark, respectively:
8. In a 2015 Esquire profile on Miles Teller, interviewer Anna Peele wrote that she spent their dinner together "trying to figure out if he's a dick." After describing how he struggled to cut off a piece of her pork belly to try, she wrote, "You have to cut his meat for him, a man who 10 minutes earlier showed you an iPhone photo of his back muscles to prove how strong he is. He wants you to cut it small."
She concluded with this: "He gives you a hug and goes off to contribute to the cache or catalog or canon or whatever the fuck you call it and charm the world with his dickishness."
You can read the full article here.
To promote the profile, Esquire tweeted, "Miles Teller is on a quest for greatness (with a bit of dickishness, too)."
Miles replied, "Couldn't be more wrong. I don't think there's anything cool or entertaining about being a dick or an asshole. Very misrepresenting."
9. During a game of "Never Have I Ever," film critic Rajeev Masand trolled Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor.
Watch the full clip below:
10. In 2019, comedian Jack Whitehall guest hosted The Graham Norton Show, and an audience member, who was able to ask Jack a question, called him out for the way he treated her the last time they'd both visited the show.
Watch the full clip below:
11. When Beyoncé and Jay-Z were walking outside the Louvre in Paris in 2014, a tourist who was filming asked, "Who is he?" Jay-Z replied, "Who are you?" The tourist answered, "Me Paul," then laughed.
12. When Gene Simmons visited Fresh Air in 2002, host Terry Gross continuously called him out. For example, when he said, "The notion is that if you want to welcome me with open arms, I'm afraid you're also going to have to welcome me with open legs," she replied, "That's a really obnoxious thing to say... Has it come to this? Is this the only way that you can talk to a woman? To do that shtick?"
Later, he said, "Don’t you love this interview? Tell me the truth."
Terry replied, "Well, I think it’s kind of a drag, because you’re making speeches... And you’re being intentionally obnoxious."
He said, "No, I’m not. I’m being a man."
She answered, "That's what I mean. You're being intentionally obnoxious by defining everything that you're saying as being a man."
You can listen to the full episode here.
13. And finally, when Mickey Rooney appeared on Tonight Starring Jack Paar in 1959, he was reportedly drunk. He said, "I don't care to watch your show... It sounds pretty, pretty rotten. I didn't enjoy your show. Jack. And I don't enjoy it too much, except I can't — I can't stay away from it." The host replied, "Do you enjoy it tonight?" Mickey answered, "Not necessarily," so Jack asked, "Would you care to leave?" and let him walk off.
Jack told the audience, "It's a shame. He was a great talent."
However, the two reportedly met up the next day and exchanged apologies.