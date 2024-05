9.

It's been reported that Jason Momoa won Hawaii's Model of the Year contest in 1999, but he actually "made that shit up." He told Square Mile , "When I was in Hawaii, I went to a casting call for– it was basically like a cattle call for 1,300 people. I got there, and seven hours later, when I finally got to the front of the line, they said, 'Oh, you've got to have a resume.' I was like, 'Oh yeah, well, I don't have one.' They were like, 'Dude, have you ever acted?' I was like, 'No,' and they were like, 'Have you modeled?' I was like, 'Yeah, yeah, I'm a big model. I do Gucci and Louis Vuitton."