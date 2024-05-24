  • APAHM 2024 badge

21 Interesting Facts You Never Knew About API Celebs

TIL Bella Hadid is a natural blonde, but she dyes her hair dark to separate herself from Gigi!

Kristen Harris
by Kristen Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

Hollywood is filled with so many accomplished and talented Asian and Pacific Islander (API) performers who all deserve their flowers.

Here are 21 interesting facts about API celebs:

1. Simone Ashley is a self-taught amateur tattoo artist. On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she said, "I've tattooed myself. I've tattooed castmates I've worked with before."

Simone Ashley discusses her experiences during lockdown with Jimmy Kimmel, including buying and using a tattoo pen and searching for YouTube videos
ABC / Via youtube.com
Simone Ashley discusses finding a video tutorial for doing tattoos at home from user PrisonTattoo.com
ABC / Via youtube.com

She followed an inmate's YouTube tutorials for prison tattoos and gave herself this ankle tattoo of a sphynx cat:

A close-up of Simone&#x27;s ankle featuring a faint outline of a sphynx cat tattoo
ABC / Via youtube.com

Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 5:18 mark:

ABC / Via youtube.com

2. Jameela Jamil's first "big splurge" was a three-day trip to Paris with her roommate — but she made a surprising fashion choice. She told Elle, "But sadly, at the time, I had agreed for charity to wear a chicken costume for 30 days...For every £1,000 I raised, I was gonna wear a chicken suit for that £1,000. And so, unfortunately, on my first, like, trip to Paris, I had to go dressed fully as a chicken."

Jameela poses in a chicken suit with high heels at an event
Dave M. Benett / Getty Images

"And they could not be snobbier. Like, they couldn't be, like, less up for a chicken suit in, like Paris," she said.

Here's the full video where she talks about the chicken suit, with this part starting at the 1:40 mark:

Elle / Via youtube.com

3. In 2022, KJ Apa was designated the matai title Savae of Moata'a, the Samoan village where his family is from. He followed the legacy of his father and grandfather, who also held the chief title.

KJ Apa in a floral-patterned suit jacket and plain shirt, smiling and talking during a TV interview
NBC / Via youtube.com

When KJ appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in 2021, he discussed the possibility of one day holding a matai title. At the time, he said, "I would think it’s a huge responsibility. I don’t really feel adequate, to be honest, but I doubt myself in almost everything that I do."

4. Dev Patel's film Monkey Man was largely filmed on an island in Indonesia with the crew in a "bubble" during the pandemic. Such a location challenged him to do a lot of creative problem solving, such as occasionally using GoPros and his cellphone to film. He also attached a camera to a rope to swing it over a crowd.

in a scene, Dev Patel in a dimly lit indoor setting, wearing a plaid shirt under a jacket
Universal Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

On the day he used the rope, a studio exec was visiting set, so Dev tasked Jomon Thomas, his producing partner, with distracting him.

Dev told Rolling Stone, "[It] wasn’t something that I think that person would have signed off on."

5. On The Ellen Show, Simu Liu shared that, long before he was cast as the lead in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, his first job involved dressing up as another Marvel hero.

Simu Liu discusses on a talk show how he used to work as a birthday party Spider-Man, describing the challenging aspects of the job
A Very Good Production / Telepictures Productions / Warner Bros. Television / Via youtube.com

Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the nine-minute mark:

A Very Good Production / Telepictures Productions / Warner Bros. Television / Via youtube.com

6. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was born in the US, but he lived in New Zealand for a while as a kid. He also reportedly got dual Canadian citizenship in 2009.

Dwayne Johnson, wearing glasses and a shirt, gestures while speaking on a nighttime talk show set with a cityscape backdrop
NBC / Via youtube.com

He lived in New Zealand alongside his mom's family. He attended primary school and played rugby.

He was able to get Canadian citizenship through his dad, who's from Nova Scotia. 

7. Auli'i Cravalho has a rescue cat named Rocco, whom she walks on a leash. She's also allergic to cats.

8. On The Jennifer Hudson Show, Nicole Scherzinger revealed that the worst thing that's ever happed to her while performing was when she split her pants seconds before performing on The X Factor with Justin Bieber.

Nicole Scherzinger discusses wearing a tight catsuit that split wide open when she stretched
JHud Productions / Telepictures / Warner Bros. Television / Via youtube.com

Thankfully, her talented seamstress was able to do a super quick repair.

Nicole Scherzinger in an interview discusses her seamstress rapidly fixing her catsuit moments before a live event
JHud Productions / Telepictures / Warner Bros. Television / Via youtube.com

Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 1:25 mark:

JHud Productions / Telepictures / Warner Bros. Television / Via youtube.com

9. It's been reported that Jason Momoa won Hawaii's Model of the Year contest in 1999, but he actually "made that shit up." He told Square Mile, "When I was in Hawaii, I went to a casting call for Baywatch Hawaii – it was basically like a cattle call for 1,300 people. I got there, and seven hours later, when I finally got to the front of the line, they said, 'Oh, you've got to have a resume.' I was like, 'Oh yeah, well, I don't have one.' They were like, 'Dude, have you ever acted?' I was like, 'No,' and they were like, 'Have you modeled?' I was like, 'Yeah, yeah, I'm a big model. I do Gucci and Louis Vuitton."

Jason Momoa, in a sleeveless tank top, showcases his arm tattoo while speaking on a nighttime talk show
NBC / Via youtube.com

He continued, "And I'm looking at my friend, and I'm like, 'You did Prada, right?' And he's like, 'Yeah, yeah, we did that in Japan.' So we were just kind of making it up on the spot...Yeah, we just kind of bullshitted our way in, and then I met some managers down there; they kind of made up some stuff for me like, 'Hawaii Model of the Year'. We basically just did head shots of me and said, 'Hey he's the model of the year.' We just made it up...Well, it kind of stayed on there. It's like, when I finished Baywatch, all I had was Baywatch, and you've got to have something more credible. So we just left it on."

10. When Mean Girls (2024) hit theaters, Avantika, who played Karen Shetty, watched it in theaters on her own so she could see what other people thought of it.

in a scene, a group of people at a lively party in costumes. Karen wears mouse ears and a floral outfit. Other guests, including a cheerleader, are seen in the background
Paramount / Via youtube.com

She told Vogue India, "I'm going for a 7.30 p.m. show all by myself because I want to know how the audience reacts to my role in real-time."

11. Ambika Mod sleeps with her eyes open. On The Graham Norton Show, she said, "Mostly, it's not fully. It's usually just like..." then she demonstrated.

Ambika demonstrates how she sleeps by rolling her eyes back into her head
BBC / Via youtube.com

She said that she's slept that way since she was a baby.

Here's the full clip:

BBC / Via youtube.com

12. When Ali Wong first moved to New York City to pursue a stand-up comedy career, she regularly performed up to nine times in a single night.

Ali Wong stands on stage, holding a microphone and gesturing with one hand. She is wearing a sleeveless patterned dress and glasses
Netflix

Between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m., she'd her set, head to the next venue, then repeat.

13. In a YouTube video, Bretman Rock and Bella Poarch revealed that they're cousins.

Bretman Rock and Bella Poarch chat outdoors. Bretman says, &quot;We met when we were kids. We&#x27;re actually cousins, you guys. She&#x27;s Ilocano as well.&quot;
Bretman Rock / Via youtube.com

Here's the full video, with this part starting at the 2:50 mark:

Bretman Rock / Via youtube.com

14. Hayley Kiyoko's parents have really interesting jobs. Her mom is a figure skater-turned-ice skating choreographer, and her dad is an actor/comedian who was one-half of the comedy duo Mack & Jamie.

Richard Kraft, Hayley Kiyoko, and Sue Ennis stand together at a Teen Vogue and Condé Nast event; Hayley wears a floral-patterned jumpsuit
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Teen Vogue

Hayley's mom, Sarah Kawahara, won two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Choreograph – the first in 1997 for Scott Hamilton: Upside Down, and the second in 2002 for the Opening Ceremony of the 2002 Olympic Winter Games. She was also Margot Robbie's skating coach for I, Tonya.

Hayley's dad, Jamie Alcroft, is known for his voice acting works in video games, TV, and movies.

15. Accepting the role of Eliza Schuyler in Hamilton led Phillipa Soo to meeting her husband, Steven Pasquale.

Phillipa in an elegant sleeveless gown with a high slit stands beside Steven in a classic tuxedo
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Steven is close friends with Hamilton writer Lin-Manuel Miranda. Phillippa met Steven while in rehearsals for the musical.

They got married in 2017.

16. On Call Her Daddy, Zayn Malik said he has "a lot of animals" — three turtles, six chickens, three cats, and three dogs.

Zayn, wearing a sweater and gold chain, sits on a couch, speaking into a microphone during an interview
Call Her Daddy / Via youtube.com

He also said that he adopted the first chickens he had to rescue them from being slaughtered. 

17. When Barbie made Fifth Harmony dolls, Dinah Jane's doll was the first modern Polynesian Barbie.

Larry Marano / Getty Images, Mattel / Via ebay.com

On the Real Gems With Erin Ashley Simon podcast, she said, "All my first cousins, all my girl cousins, were like, 'Oh my gosh, I have a Dinah Jane Barbie. I wanna be Dinah!' And just hearing that made me so proud to be Tongan, just to be an Islander. I knew it wasn't just me, but other younger Islander girls who were proud to be like, 'That's me.' Just to see that for myself and hear it for myself, it made me realize, 'Damn. I definitely have responsibility here, and I'm sticking to it.'"

18. Olivia Munn was born in the US, but she spent the majority of her childhood and teen years in Tokyo because she was in a military family.

Olivia Munn in a floral dress during an interview on a talk show set
CBS / Via youtube.com

She told Rogue Magazine, "I was there from age eight to about 16. The hardest thing for me was going from Japan to Oklahoma. I was so used to my life. In Japan, we lived on a military base, but I spent my youth running around the streets of Tokyo with my brothers and sisters and friends, from Roppongi to Harajuku."

19. Bella Hadid is actually a natural blonde, but she dyed her hair brunette, partially to separate herself from her famous sister, Gigi.

Gigi Hadid in a shimmering jumpsuit with a clutch and Bella Hadid in a plunging dress pose together on the red carpet
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

In 2016, she told Allure, "I just have a darker personality. And my sister being blonde and me being brunette, it's a good separation. I put a blonde wig on and think it would be fun to go back, but I'm happy with my hair. Blondes are so angelic. My sister can get away with anything."

However, Bella has temporarily gone back to blonde on occassion.

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid holding hands on a red carpet. Gigi wears a strapless top and pants, Bella wears a cropped top and skirt set
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Via Getty

20. Vanessa Hudgens belives she has the ability to see and hear the paranormal. On The Kelly Clarkson Show, she said, "I've accepted the fact that, like, I see things and I hear things."

Vanessa Hudgens shares childhood experiences with paranormal activity and her recent investigation
NBC / Via youtube.com

Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 6:55 mark:

NBC / Via youtube.com

21. And finally, Michelle Yeoh's Oscar-winning role in Everything Everywhere All at Once was originally written for Jackie Chan.

Michelle Yeoh dramatically posing in an office setting with papers flying around her in a scene
David Bornfriend /© A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection

She told CNN, "It was written for a man when [directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert] set out to do this. They wrote it that way, with Jackie, and me as the wife. So, the roles were completely reversed. I remember Jackie texting me and saying, 'Congratulations! You know your boys came to see me first. I'm like, 'Thank you, bro, you did me a huge favor.'"

Check out more API-centered content by exploring how BuzzFeed celebrates Asian Pacific American Heritage Month! Of course, the content doesn't end after May. Follow BuzzFeed’s A*Pop on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube to keep up with our latest API content year-round.

BuzzFeed celebrates Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. Illustration shows a diverse group of people in traditional attire with APAHM letters in circles
