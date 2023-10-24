There are so many movies, TV shows, and books about haunted houses, but a surprising number of them are based on people's supposed real-life experiences.
For example, The Amityville Horror is based on the story of the Lutz family, who bought a house where a murder had taken place in the Long Island suburbs. They moved out and put it on the market less than a month later because of the high number of alleged incidents they experienced.
Winchester is inspired by the Winchester Mystery House, which Sarah Winchester continuously added on to throughout her life to appease the spirits of those killed by Winchester firearms.
And The Haunting in Connecticut is based on the Snedeker family, who allegedly rented a house that used to be a funeral home, then were terrorized by ghosts.
