    Since TikTok sponsored the 2024 Met Gala, it's no surprise that the Gen Z celebs really turned up — and low-key showed everybody else up!

    Here are 27 Gen Z looks from the 2024 Met Gala:

    1. Emma Chamberlain

    Emma in a sheer lace gown with long train and gloves, posing on a gala event red carpet
    Gotham / Getty Images
    Emma close up
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Via Getty

    2. Tyla

    Tyla in a strapless, floor-length sand gown with a train, posing on the red carpet with photographers in the background
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
    Tyla close up
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    3. Sabrina Carpenter

    Sabrina in sleeveless top and flowing skirt on carpet, photographers in background
    Gotham / Getty Images
    Sabrina close up
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    4. Storm Reid

    Storm in two-tone gown with a train poses at an event with photographers in the background
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images
    Storm close up
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    5. Sydney Sweeney

    Sydney in a floral gown with off-the-shoulder sleeves and long gloves posing on stairs; photographers in background
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images
    Sydney close up
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    6. Rachel Zegler

    Rachel on red carpet in a glittering gown with a long train, posing on stairs with onlookers and photographers in the background
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images
    Rachel close up
    Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

    7. Amelia Gray Hamlin

    Amelia in unique bubble dress with roses inside the skirt posing on the red carpet
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images
    Amelia close up
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    8. Reece Feldman aka @guywithamoviecamera

    Reece in patterned suit with skirt and dog-shaped purse on the Met Gala&#x27;s carpeted steps
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images
    Reece close up
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    9. Jack Harlow

    Jack in tailored light suit with dark lapels, standing on event carpet, photographers in background
    Gotham / Getty Images
    Jack close up
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    10. Stray Kids (Bang Chan, Han, Felix, Seungmin, I.N, Hyunjin, Changbin, and Lee Know)

    Stray Kids at the Met Gala
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
    Stray Kids at the Met Gala
    Gotham / Getty Images

    11. Kylie Jenner

    Kylie in elegant strapless gown with long trail with photographers in background
    John Shearer / WireImage / Via Getty
    Kylie close up
    Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

    12. Laufey

    Laufey in a ruffled gown with off-the-shoulder sleeves, standing on a carpeted event. Notable bow detail at waist
    Gotham / Getty Images
    Laufey close up
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    13. Lil Nas X

    Lil Nas X in a sparkling suit with pearlescent embellishments at celebrity event
    Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
    Lil Nas X and his fancy metallic manicure close up
    Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    14. Camila Cabello

    Camila in a sparkling gown with a thigh-high slit,  carrying ice purse, posing at an event
    Gotham / Getty Images
    Camila close up
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    15. Anok Yai

    Anok posing at an event wearing a sparkling, long-sleeve jumpsuit with a fitted silhouette
    John Shearer / WireImage / Via Getty
    Anok close up
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    16. Elle Fanning

    Elle in elegant sheer gown with crystal birds on her shoulders
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images
    Elle close up
    Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

    17. Omar Apollo

    Omar wearing a suit with unique metallic ornamentation with little flowers on the jacket
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
    Omar close up
    Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

    18. Damiano David

    Damiano in sheer, lace-patterned suit stands on stairs with attendee behind him
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images
    Damiano close up
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    19. Kaia Gerber

    Kaia in a strapless sequin gown standing on a carpet with photographers in the background
    Gotham / Getty Images
    Kaia close up
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    20. Brooklyn Peltz Beckham

    Brooklyn in a monochrome light suit at a gala event. Photographers in the background
    Gotham / Getty Images
    Brooklyn close up
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    21. Jaden Smith

    Jaden Smith poses in an avant-garde coat ensemble with floral and stripe details at an event
    Gotham / Getty Images
    Jaden close up
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    22. Willow Smith

    Willow in a short blazer dress and tights stands on event carpet
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
    Willow close up
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    23. Talia Ryder

    Talia in a voluminous strapless gown with a flowing train, standing before photographers
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images
    Talia close up
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    24. Amanda Gorman

    Amanda in elegant strapless gown with voluminous train and matching headband at an event
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
    Amanda close up
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    25. Quannah Chasinghorse

    Quannah in off-the-shoulder gown with voluminous skirt and puffy sleeve with beaded jewelry and waist detail
    John Shearer / WireImage / Via Getty
    Quannah close up
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    26. Cailee Spaeny

    Cailee in a gown with silver floral accents and Peter Pan collar
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images
    Cailee close up
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    27. And finally, Madelyn Cline

    Madelyn in an elaborate dress with floral accents, long sleeves, long train, and collar posing on a carpet, photographers in the background
    Gotham / Getty Images
    Madelyn close up
    John Shearer / WireImage / Via Getty

    Which Gen Z celeb had your favorite look at this year's Met Gala? LMK in the comments!

