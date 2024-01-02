Recently, I asked the BuzzFeed Community members who work in the TV and film industry what behind-the-scenes secrets they can share about their jobs.
Here are 11 of their most interesting answers:
1. "This one depends on the show/movie; I've only come across it a couple times. 'Beauty' shots are video where an actor has been retouched. I worked on a 12-episode season that spent almost $1 million retouching the lead (insignificant shit like wrinkles 🙄)."
2. "I worked as a teacher on film sets. Actors under 18 have to have time each week to do schoolwork. The required hours vary by local regulation, but it's generally two to three hours per day, and the production is required to have a licensed teacher. The rules around child actors are super strict, like how long a kid can be in front of a camera before getting a break (eg: under age 2 is 15 minutes, over age 13 is one hour). But productions will push the rules, and each kid has a guardian, but it's part of the teacher's job to make sure the kids are being treated properly."
"The person I worked for had no problem walking right into a shot to literally pull a kid out who was long over. I've had to pester directors who are losing their light and desperate to get a shot. You'll also see kids in situations you'd never expect... It's way better than it used to be, but it's still pretty [wild]."
3. "My BIL and sis work on movies, and they had my kids and I hired as paid extras, complete with a trailer next to the set and craft services with actors and stunt people. What was mind-boggling was the [other] parents pushing their kids to do something they clearly did not want to do! I saw a mom give a 7-year-old REDBULL, and he ended up falling asleep on the concrete — just on the ground napping — while she tried to finagle her other child in a shot."
"As a parent, I kept asking mine if they wanted to leave and if they wanted to do this every 20 minutes. I was just horrified to see the moms attempting to be Momagers. Said mom and her friend were trying to tell my boys to stand elsewhere so they could 'get in a shot.' 🙄
I asked how, what, and why and was told they had someone whose job it was to watch for this type of thing by parent or guardian and remove them and report them and any agency they may be with, basically 'canceling' their shots with that company."
4. "You might never see your coworkers again after a movie or TV show is done. Once a project is over, everyone goes their separate ways looking for the next job."
"Even if your boss happens to summon all the same people again in your own department, the people in all the other departments will be different. Even TV shows will have crew changes between seasons because someone always finds a better deal/show during the hiatus.
Eventually, you'll run into some of the same people again, but there are sooo many people I only work with once and haven't seen again."
5. "A bunch of leading and featured actors at any given time don't remember or fully understand the plot of a production they worked on a year or two earlier (or five years earlier in some cases, due to the difficulty of securing distribution)."
"Some rely on a press kit or someone familiar with the production to jog their memory or explain the plot before doing a press tour for said production."
6. "My former SIL was an assistant to the head of Sony. Publishers send books all the time to be considered for movies. She got TONS of books because he never read them. She and the other assistant read them, if anyone did. And they would just give them away."
"She used to mail her mother boxes of books she thought she would like that had been rejected or ignored."
7. "Before I started working in film, I naively thought that extremely hot/cold locations (ie: a scene in a desert) would have lots of ways of keeping cool. Nope — a desert scene where it looks like it's 50°C/120°F is indeed set in a desert at that temperature, and everyone is suffering."
"Equally, I have never been as cold as I am on set during winter. Sensation in my fingers? Long forgotten!"
8. "I used to work in news, and we had reporters record parts of live shots, like their head bobs, ahead of time. They literally just stared in the camera and nodded for about 15 seconds. Then we would show it while an anchor introduced the reporters."
9. "[In my experience, the majority of] optioned novels in development at any given time don't get made."
"Quite a few veteran scriptwriters in development make a decent living off the development money without seeing any of their scripts made or their names in the credits."
10. "This may seem obvious to some people, but a lot of the background audio is recorded separately from the video. For example, if the scene is a hockey game, they tell the background actors to *mime* their cheering, yelling, etc. because they need to focus the audio on the characters on the ice."
"Then, later, when filming is done for the day, they'll have someone come and prompt the background actors for the different sorts of reactions they're giving (excited cheering, booing, angry yelling, etc.) and record that to edit into the show wherever necessary."
11. And finally: "When you have crowd reactions where you need everyone's head to follow the action (think tennis matches or soccer games), there's usually a poor PA or someone from the AD department running around behind the camera with a flag or stick so the background actors have something to follow."
Note: Some responses have been edited for length/clarity.