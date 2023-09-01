On Twitter, Terry said, "Management got a call last week from Avi Lerner, producer of EXPENDABLES 4, saying I could avoid any 'problems' on the sequel if I dropped my case against @WME. Guess who's [Expendables star Sylvester Stallone's] agent? ADAM VENIT."



In 2017, TIME named Terry as one of its Person of the Year "Silence Breakers." In his profile, he said, "I'd actually just read a comment someone made on Twitter about one of [Harvey] Weinstein's accusers. It went something like: She's just looking for attention and a payday. It really affected me. I couldn't stop thinking about it. I remember going to my phone and I started writing. And I couldn't stop. What it became was this 16-tweet missive from me. I just remember having to say what I felt. I was really angry because these women were being discounted. These women were being discarded. Their pain was just — it was nothing. I wanted to join in. I wanted to say something. I wanted to support. But I did have to let these women know they weren't alone. And that I understood. My whole mission was to give them strength. Don't accept the shame that people are giving you. Because that's what it was. They were being shamed. They were being victimized again. I just couldn't stand for it."