17 Times Famous Men Were Asked Gross, Uncomfortable, And Inappropriate Interview Questions

On Ellen, the host put Justin Bieber's non-consensual nude paparazzi picture on the big screen. Then, she shamed him for not realizing he was being watched while trying to enjoy his private vacation.

Kristen Harris
by Kristen Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

Interviews are supposed to give celebs an outlet to discuss their projects and, if they so desire, their personal lives. Sometimes, however, interviewers cross the boundaries of professionalism with their questions.

Here are 17 times famous men were asked gross, uncomfortable, and inappropriate interview questions:

1. On the 2024 BAFTAs red carpet, a BBC reporter asked Andrew Scott about Barry Keoghan's naked dance scene at the end of Saltburn — a movie Andrew isn't even in. The actor ended up politely excusing himself and walking away.

the interviewer asks Andrew for his reaction to the Saltburn naked dance scene
andrew walking away from the interview
Here's the full clip:

And the award for 'most awkward, cringe-worthy interview question ever' goes to...the @BBC 🤦🏻 Andrew Scott just wanting to 🏃🏻💨 3#AndrewScott #bafta #BBC #Awks #Awkward #AllofUsStrangers #AOUStrangers #Saltburn #barrykeoghan #cringe

2. In a since-deleted TikTok from The Mandalorian red carpet premiere, an Access Hollywood interviewer tried to get Pedro Pascal to read thirst tweets aloud on camera without prior consent. He read them to himself then declined.

Pedro Pascal looking down at something during the interview
Pedro Pascal smiling in an interview, refusing to pick his favorite thirst tweet
3. When Jacob Elordi appeared on The Ellen Show in 2022, Ellen DeGeneres asked him about his nude scenes on Euphoria. Viewers later called her out for "objectifying" the actor.

Ellen asks Jacob if he knows about nude scenes in advance, and he says he doesn&#x27;t and that his shirtless scenes have started to feel unncessary
jacob and ellen sitting across each other
Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 3:10 mark:

View this video on YouTube
4. When BTS made an appearance on The Ellen Show in 2017, the host asked if they'd ever "hooked up" with any of their fans.

ellen asks the question to the group who sit across from her
Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 3:20 mark:

View this video on YouTube
5. In 2015, Ellen DeGeneres showed Justin Bieber's non-consensual nude paparazzi picture on The Ellen Show and blamed him for not realizing he was being watched.

Ellen shows Justin&#x27;s blurred nude picture and asks how he didn&#x27;t see the paparazzi, and Justin says he wasn&#x27;t really looking
Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 1:05 mark:

View this video on YouTube
6. When Zac Efron visited The Ellen Show in 2019, the host compared his real body to his wax figure. After Zac spoke out against unrealistic body standards, Ellen lifted his shirt to show the audience his abs.

ellen touching him as he lifts his shirt
Ellen lifts Zac&#x27;s shirt to show his abs
Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 1:46 mark:

View this video on YouTube
7. During Adam Driver's 2023 appearance on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace, the host seemingly insinuated that Adam wasn't "conventionally attractive" enough to be a "typical movie star."

Chris says Adam was called &quot;one of Hollywood&#x27;s most unconventional leading men,&quot;  and Adam says he tries not to absorb good or bad comments
CNN / Via Max
the two talking across from each other
CNN / Via Max

8. On the 2018 Oscars red carpet, a Sky reporter told Daniel Kaluuya that his film Get Out "ticked a lot of boxes and raised a lot of important things." He replied, "We're not boxes, though. Articulating a Black experience isn't a box."

Daniel at the Oscars wearing a suit with a velvet jacket and a bow tie
"It's like, what we are articulating is our truth. We are human beings," he said.

9. On the red carpet for Premios Los 40 Principales, a Spanish radio awards show, one reporter asked One Direction which of them slept with the most women.

a reporter asks 1D who&#x27;s the &quot;main fucker&quot; in the group, and the boys jokingly answer Niall
Here's the full clip:

View this video on YouTube
10. In a 2015 interview with One Direction, British GQ asked Harry Styles about rumors he was dating BBC 1 Radio presenter Nick Grimshaw. After he said no, they're just friends, the interviewer asked, "So you're not bisexual?"

Harry smiling on a red carpet with long hair
Harry replied, "Bisexual? Me? I don't think so. I'm pretty sure I'm not."

Then, later in the interview, they asked, "Do you know how many people you've slept with?" Harry said yes, then the interviewer pushed him to reveal the number, despite Harry's continuous attempts to say no.

Harry on stage with microphone, adjusting hair
The interviewer asked, "Can you give me a rough, ballpark figure?" After Harry declined, they continued trying to guess, starting with 100. 

After they got to "less than 30," Harry said, "I'm not doing this! You're cornering me!"

The interviewer replied, "Come on you're a rock star. OK, less than ten."

Harry said, "Yes. Two people. I've only ever had sex with two people."

The reporter replied, "I don't believe you."

11. In a 2000 interview with Ricky Martin, Barbara Walters brought up speculation regarding his sexuality and pressured him to give a definitive answer.

Barbara suggests Ricky clarify rumors about his sexuality
In 2021, Ricky told People, "When she dropped the question, I felt violated because I was just not ready to come out. I was very afraid. There’s a little PTSD with that."

Here's the full clip:

View this video on YouTube
12. During a press conference promoting Legend at TIFF in 2015, Tom Hardy refused to answer a reporter who asked about his sexuality.

a reporter asks Tom about his &quot;ambiguous&quot; sexuality and if he finds it hard to talk about to the media, and Tom asks what on earth he&#x27;s on about
the reporter repeats his question, and Tom shuts him down
Tom later told Entertainment Weekly, "That really, really annoyed me. It was just the inelegance of being asked in a room full of people. ...Now I’m happy to have a conversation, a discussion, at a reasonable time about anything. I’m confident in my own sexuality, and I’m also confident in my own being and talking about any issue you want to talk about it. But there is a time and a place for that...I found it very humiliating for somebody to decide that on his dime and his time, to openly and inelegantly pursue a line of questioning which I could only sense at the moment — which was quite awkward — that it was zeroing in on a reaction from me that would become a topic of discussion that had nothing to do really, really to do with what was there."

Here's the full video, with this part happending at the 28:12 mark:

View this video on YouTube
13. When Prince made a surprise visit to The View, cohost Sherri Shepherd made a sexual comment about him. So, the singer walked away.

Sherri tells Prince she&#x27;s wanted to make love to him her whole life, so he gets up and leaves
Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 2:44 mark:

View this video on YouTube
14. In 2023, Liam Neeson appeared on The View to discuss his new movie, but cohost Joy Behar kept bringing the conversation back to her crush on him.

Joy and her co-hosts joke about her crush on Liam, and later, she says she was disappointed to find out his Valentine was a gift to all of them
Liam later told Rolling Stone, "I was in the dressing room drinking a cup of tea, turned the TV up, and I thought, oh, this will be great. They're talking about gun violence in America, and I agree that it's an American problem. I go onstage and join the ladies during the break, and I was congratulating them on this discussion. And then our segment starts, and it's just all this BS with Joy [Behar] and Liam Neeson and having a crush, and I've known Whoopi for years and Joy a little bit, but I just wasn't impressed. I'm uncomfortable in those situations, you know? One of the ladies [Sunny Hostin] is a prosecutor, and we had a little chat afterward, and it was a good, intelligent conversation, but then the segment's all about this — oof — 13, 14-year-old crush. It's just a bit embarrassing."

Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 1:06 mark:

View this video on YouTube
15. In 2015, Channel 4 interviewer Krishnan Guru-Murthy brought up Robert Downey Jr.'s previous experiences with substance abuse and his relationship with his dad, causing the actor to walk out.

Interview with Robert Downey Jr. where he ends the conversation and walks out
Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 6:06 mark:

View this video on YouTube
16. When Nick Jonas appeared on The Wendy Williams Show in 2014, the host opened the interview by bringing up the purity ring he used to wear and then asked about his sex life.

Wendy asks Nick if he&#x27;s still a virgin, and he says no
Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 23:12 mark:

View this video on YouTube
17. And finally, similarly, when Marcus Scribner visited The Wendy Williams Show in 2018, the host asked the then-18-year-old about his dating life. She told him she "didn't want" him to date, then she asked him about sex.

Wendy asks Marcus if he&#x27;s a virgin, and he says he&#x27;ll leave it a mystery
Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 6:35 mark:

View this video on YouTube
