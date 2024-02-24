Interviews are supposed to give celebs an outlet to discuss their projects and, if they so desire, their personal lives. Sometimes, however, interviewers cross the boundaries of professionalism with their questions.
Here are 17 times famous men were asked gross, uncomfortable, and inappropriate interview questions:
1. On the 2024 BAFTAs red carpet, a BBC reporter asked Andrew Scott about Barry Keoghan's naked dance scene at the end of Saltburn — a movie Andrew isn't even in. The actor ended up politely excusing himself and walking away.
Here's the full clip:
2. In a since-deleted TikTok from The Mandalorian red carpet premiere, an Access Hollywood interviewer tried to get Pedro Pascal to read thirst tweets aloud on camera without prior consent. He read them to himself then declined.
3. When Jacob Elordi appeared on The Ellen Show in 2022, Ellen DeGeneres asked him about his nude scenes on Euphoria. Viewers later called her out for "objectifying" the actor.
Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 3:10 mark:
4. When BTS made an appearance on The Ellen Show in 2017, the host asked if they'd ever "hooked up" with any of their fans.
Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 3:20 mark:
5. In 2015, Ellen DeGeneres showed Justin Bieber's non-consensual nude paparazzi picture on The Ellen Show and blamed him for not realizing he was being watched.
Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 1:05 mark:
6. When Zac Efron visited The Ellen Show in 2019, the host compared his real body to his wax figure. After Zac spoke out against unrealistic body standards, Ellen lifted his shirt to show the audience his abs.
Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 1:46 mark:
7. During Adam Driver's 2023 appearance on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace, the host seemingly insinuated that Adam wasn't "conventionally attractive" enough to be a "typical movie star."
8. On the 2018 Oscars red carpet, a Sky reporter told Daniel Kaluuya that his film Get Out "ticked a lot of boxes and raised a lot of important things." He replied, "We're not boxes, though. Articulating a Black experience isn't a box."
"It's like, what we are articulating is our truth. We are human beings," he said.
9. On the red carpet for Premios Los 40 Principales, a Spanish radio awards show, one reporter asked One Direction which of them slept with the most women.
Here's the full clip:
10. In a 2015 interview with One Direction, British GQ asked Harry Styles about rumors he was dating BBC 1 Radio presenter Nick Grimshaw. After he said no, they're just friends, the interviewer asked, "So you're not bisexual?"
Harry replied, "Bisexual? Me? I don't think so. I'm pretty sure I'm not."
Then, later in the interview, they asked, "Do you know how many people you've slept with?" Harry said yes, then the interviewer pushed him to reveal the number, despite Harry's continuous attempts to say no.
The interviewer asked, "Can you give me a rough, ballpark figure?" After Harry declined, they continued trying to guess, starting with 100.
After they got to "less than 30," Harry said, "I'm not doing this! You're cornering me!"
The interviewer replied, "Come on you're a rock star. OK, less than ten."
Harry said, "Yes. Two people. I've only ever had sex with two people."
The reporter replied, "I don't believe you."
11. In a 2000 interview with Ricky Martin, Barbara Walters brought up speculation regarding his sexuality and pressured him to give a definitive answer.
In 2021, Ricky told People, "When she dropped the question, I felt violated because I was just not ready to come out. I was very afraid. There’s a little PTSD with that."
Here's the full clip:
Tom later told Entertainment Weekly, "That really, really annoyed me. It was just the inelegance of being asked in a room full of people. ...Now I’m happy to have a conversation, a discussion, at a reasonable time about anything. I’m confident in my own sexuality, and I’m also confident in my own being and talking about any issue you want to talk about it. But there is a time and a place for that...I found it very humiliating for somebody to decide that on his dime and his time, to openly and inelegantly pursue a line of questioning which I could only sense at the moment — which was quite awkward — that it was zeroing in on a reaction from me that would become a topic of discussion that had nothing to do really, really to do with what was there."
Here's the full video, with this part happending at the 28:12 mark:
13. When Prince made a surprise visit to The View, cohost Sherri Shepherd made a sexual comment about him. So, the singer walked away.
Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 2:44 mark:
14. In 2023, Liam Neeson appeared on The View to discuss his new movie, but cohost Joy Behar kept bringing the conversation back to her crush on him.
Liam later told Rolling Stone, "I was in the dressing room drinking a cup of tea, turned the TV up, and I thought, oh, this will be great. They're talking about gun violence in America, and I agree that it's an American problem. I go onstage and join the ladies during the break, and I was congratulating them on this discussion. And then our segment starts, and it's just all this BS with Joy [Behar] and Liam Neeson and having a crush, and I've known Whoopi for years and Joy a little bit, but I just wasn't impressed. I'm uncomfortable in those situations, you know? One of the ladies [Sunny Hostin] is a prosecutor, and we had a little chat afterward, and it was a good, intelligent conversation, but then the segment's all about this — oof — 13, 14-year-old crush. It's just a bit embarrassing."