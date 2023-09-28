She talked with BuzzFeed about her history with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who played Tess and Emily: "It was really funny because I grew up across the street from them, so we used to play all the time. Then they moved, and we went to different schools, and I hadn't heard from them, I think, since I was 6. I went in for an audition for Billboard Dad, and I don't even think I was aware that it was a Mary-Kate and Ashley movie 'cause I was so young. Then I got cast and I showed up on set, and I came out of my trailer and they came out of their trailer, and it was just like, 'What are you doing here?!' It was really weird."