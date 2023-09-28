Every actor has to start somewhere, and for many of them, that place is background work.
Here are 15 famous actors you didn't notice as extras in TV shows and movies:
2. Milo Ventimiglia appeared as one of the soccer players who helped Laney clean her house so she could spend time with Zack in 1999's She's All That.
3. Meghan Markle played a girl Annie caught hooking up with Ethan in his car on the 90210 pilot in 2008.
4. Kristen Stewart waited in line for the water fountain in the 1999 Disney Channel movie The Thirteenth Year.
5. When Michael B. Jordan was 12, he got his first IMDb credit as an extra on a 1999 episode of The Sopranos. He played a bully in one of Tony's flashbacks.
He told Vanity Fair, "I might've snuck in a couple lines ... It was one of the first times I got to skip school to go to the city and work."
6. Jack Black made a brief appearance as "Wasteland Scrap" in 1993's Demolition Man.
7. Troian Bellisario appeared as Tess and Emily's friend Kristen in Billboard Dad from 1998.
She talked with BuzzFeed about her history with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who played Tess and Emily: "It was really funny because I grew up across the street from them, so we used to play all the time. Then they moved, and we went to different schools, and I hadn't heard from them, I think, since I was 6. I went in for an audition for Billboard Dad, and I don't even think I was aware that it was a Mary-Kate and Ashley movie 'cause I was so young. Then I got cast and I showed up on set, and I came out of my trailer and they came out of their trailer, and it was just like, 'What are you doing here?!' It was really weird."
8. Channing Tatum originally had a few lines of dialogue in 2005's War of the Worlds, but they were all cut, leaving only a fraction of a scene where he was part of the crowd running way when the church splits in half.
9. Renée Zellweger made one of her earliest onscreen appearances in Dazed and Confused from 1993.
10. Shane Harper was a background dancer in 2007's High School Musical 2.
11. Ben Affleck, who played a basketball player, originally had a line in the 1992 Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie, but his voice was dubbed over in the final cut because he was "so bad."
On The Late Late Show With James Corden, he said, "I thought my work was good. I was feeling it. I felt authentically afraid ... We did it a bunch of times ... and then I went and saw the movie with some friends ... and I sounded very different. And I realized right then they rerecorded my lines."
12. Regé-Jean Page appeared as a guest at Fleur Delacour and Bill Weasley's wedding in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 from 2010.
On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he said, "The best thing about background acting, particularly on big movies like that — and I recommend it to every actor out there — is essentially, no one pays attention to you in the background, so you get to be the best actor spy. I was just watching, like, how these directors work with these actors, where Emma Watson hides her phones between takes. And this is the valuable stuff — it was under the tablecloths at the wedding, by the way. Sorry, Emma."
13. When Julianne Hough was 11, she played a Gryffindor student in 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.
In 2012, she told MTV, "Well, I just want to say really quickly: Daniel [Radcliffe], I gave you a love note during The Sorcerer's Stone, and I never heard back."
14. Her brother, Derek Hough, was a Ravenclaw.
He told Entertainment Weekly, "We only did the first film. Julianne and I were traveling and competing a lot. Sometimes when I meet kids, they don't know me from Dancing With the Stars or from what I do, but if someone mentions I was in the first Harry Potter movie, they're like, 'What? What character were you?' I was the guy who walked across the scene for five seconds. Look, I'll show a picture so I'm not lying! Then they have this look of utter disappointment because I was nobody special."
15. And finally, Tom Ackerley was an extra in the first three Harry Potter movies.
His wife, Margot Robbie, is a huge Harry Potter fan.
On The Graham Norton Show, she said, "My husband is in the Harry Potter movies. I know — I was like, 'Had you told me sooner, we would've been married very quickly.'"