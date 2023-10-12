When a married couple divorces, they have to decide how to divide their assets. When one or both of the spouses are famous or wealthy, that settlement can get super, super expensive.
Here are 17 celebs who either paid or received a ton of money in their divorce:
1. Following their 2023 divorce, Ariana Grande will reportedly pay Dalton Gomez $1.25 million and cover up to $25,000 of his legal fees "in lieu of any spousal support payments."
They're also reportedly going to finish paying off their $6 million mortgage, sell the house, then split the profits 50/50.
She purportedly received more than 20% of his wealth as well as about half of his liquid assets.
3. After Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander filed for divorce in 2004, she reportedly received an estimated $20 million settlement.
In her alimony petition, she reportedly requested a monthly allowance of $50,000 for massages, manicures, etc., and $15,000 for clothes, as well as an additional $20,000 a year for cosmetic surgery.
4. When Kevin Costner divorced his first wife, Cindy Silva, in 1994, he reportedly paid her $80 million — one of the most expensive celeb divorces ever.
Though he's currently divorcing his second wife, Christine Baumgartner, their prenup will allegedly prevent her from receiving such as substantial payout.
5. When Mariah Carey broke off her engagement to James Packer, she allegedly sought a $50 million "inconvenience fee" from him. They reportedly later settled for $5–10 million, and she got to keep her 35-carat diamond ring.
The ring was originally appraised at $10 million but reportedly cost less than that.
6. Upon the finalization of their divorce in 2014, Kris Jenner reportedly agreed to pay Caitlyn Jenner a $2.5 million equalization payment.
They allegedly divided all of their other assets except for the family home, which Kris kept.
7. When Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finalized their divorce in 2022, they waived spousal support, but he reportedly agreed to pay her $200,000 a month ($2.4 million a year) in child support.
Additionally, they allegedly agreed to split things like private school tuition, security costs, and healthcare for their children. They also reportedly had a prenup, which determined the division of their assets.
8. Jane Fonda reportedly received $40 million from her third husband, Ted Turner, when they divorced in 2001.
In a statement, she said, "I feel sadness. We shared 10 years together, and I will always care for him. Now it's time to move on, and I wish him well."
9. When Madonna divorced her second husband, Guy Ritchie, in 2008, she reportedly paid him $76–92 million.
That amount included the value of Ashcombe House, the Georgian manor house they purchased in the UK.
10. After Elon Musk and Talulah Riley divorced for the first time in 2012, he reportedly paid her $4.2 million. When they divorced again in 2016, he reportedly agreed to pay her $16 million.
They got back together 18 months after their first split and got married for the second time in 2013.
11. Upon Harrison Ford's 2004 divorce from his second wife, Melissa Mathison, he reportedly paid her an estimated $85 million.
She also allegedly negotiated for a percentage of his earnings from movies he shot while they were still married.
12. When Jeff Bezos and Mackenzie Scott divorced in 2019, he reportedly signed over a 4% stake in Amazon, which was worth $38 billion. At the time, it was the largest divorce settlement in history.
In a letter to the Giving Pledge, she said, "I have a disproportionate amount of money to share. My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful. It will take time and effort and care. But I won't wait. And I will keep at it until the safe is empty."
13. Following Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren's 2010 divorce, she reportedly received $100 million from him.
She told People, "Money doesn't make you happy, but I have to be honest: It is making some things easier. I have the opportunity to be with my children as much I want, and I am able to travel to see my family and also have them come here as often as I like."
14. Michael Jordan divorced Juanita Vanoy in 2006 and reportedly paid her a $168 million settlement.
He allegedly got to keep their mansion in Chicago, though.
15. When Paul McCartney and his second wife, Heather Mills, divorced in 2008, she reportedly received $48.7 million, as well as a $70,000 annual alimony.
He also purportedly agreed to cover payments for their daughter Beatrice's school and nanny.
16. When Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen divorced in 2022, he reportedly paid her a $20 million settlement.
She also reportedly kept their family home, which was worth $30 million, as well as several artworks and her Land Rover.
However, he allegedly kept many valuable assets, including properties, artwork, cars, an electric scooter, and a private jet.
17. And finally, after Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates divorced in 2021, he reportedly transferred $6.3 billion worth of stock into her name.
She reportedly sold $1.44 billion of that stock within a year.