Recently, I asked the BuzzFeed Community which movie actors from the last 10 years have had the best chemistry.
Here are 15 of their top responses:
1. "The obvious answer is the three [Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor] from Challengers!! That was the sexiest movie I'd ever seen."
2. "Johnny Flynn and Anya Taylor-Joy in Emma. Just wow, I never thought touching someone's hand while dancing would be so hot."
3. "Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King in The Little Mermaid (2023). You can tell that these two are great friends IRL because their onscreen chemistry was truly off the charts AF. The 'Kiss The Girl' scene where Ariel was able to show Eric what her name is without using words and without Sebastian, as it is in the OG movie, and got him to say it/guess ... *with the voice of Jake Peralta from B-99* ...chills. Literally chills."
"They could not have chosen a more perfect Ariel and a more perfect Prince Eric, period. Halle and Jonah deserve flowers for the way they did justice to Ariel and Eric as one of the most classic OG Disney couples."
4. "Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez. I wasn't thrilled when I found out there was going to be a film adaptation of Red, White, and Royal Blue. However, ultimately, this is literally one of the best romances I've seen in recent years, and the biggest highlight of the movie is the insane chemistry between Nicholas and Taylor."
"Both were perfectly matched to their roles, especially Nicholas. The way he played with his eyes and subtle facial expressions and minimalistic gestures was perfect. He has a talent for playing the queer aristocracy. I need the release of a three-hour movie with all deleted scenes and a sequel in which Henry and Alex get married and start a family. ASAP."
5. "Tom Blythe and Rachel Zegler [in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes]."
6. "I'm going to go against the grain here because I really liked Always Be My Maybe. It wasn't sexual chemistry, but I thought the leads (Randall Park and Ali Wong) played off each other well, and their relationship — both as a friendship and an upgrade to a romantic relationship — seemed believable. Not over the top romantic, but just...normal and nice."
"It was just a really fun movie that wasn't trying to be something it wasn't. Plus, it has Keanu Reeves clearly having the time of his life just doing whatever the hell he wants. I'm not convinced he was given a script."
7. "I saw Argylle an unhinged number of times at the cinema because of Bryce Dallas Howard and Sam Rockwell's chemistry."
"Was it a mediocre action movie? I couldn't tell you, because what I was watching was absolutely 100% a romance movie that I just couldn't get enough of."
8. "Does it have to be romantic? One that came to mind was the genius comedy chemistry between Leslie Mann and Cameron Diaz in The Other Woman. Their friendship in that movie is unhinged and absolutely hilarious."
9. "Alison Brie and Jason Sudeikis in Sleeping with Other People. They both have great comedic timing but can also handle the drama side, so the relationship felt really lived in."
"'I love you for free' is one of the best lines to come out of movie in the last 10 years as well!"
10. "Constance Wu and Henry Golding from Crazy Rich Asians!!"
11. "I loved Charlie Day and Jenny Slate’s chemistry in I Want You Back. It was so good that I want more rom-coms with them in it."
12. "Daniel Craig and Rami Malek in No Time To Die. I mean, their chemistry was to die for."
"Both on screen and IRL— like, they were the closest towards each other, and most of us shipped them a lot."
13. "In Carol, Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara had a chemistry that threatened to burn a hole through the cinema screen (and later my telly)."
"Every stolen glance and fleeting touch had my pulse racing and breath hitching, and by the time their characters actually fell into bed with each other, my heart was pounding so hard and so loud I was actually worried about having a bloody heart attack."
14. "Simu Liu and Awkwafina in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings were the best besties. If I found out that they were BFFs in real life, I would not have been surprised at all."
15. And finally: "In To All the Boys I've Loved Before, Lana Condor and Noah Centineo had such amazing chemistry. The actors even had an agreement that they would not date."
Let's switch it up a bit — which actors from TV shows in the past decade do you think had the best chemistry? Why? Share your answers in the comments!
