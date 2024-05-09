  • Viral badge

"They Had A Chemistry That Threatened To Burn A Hole Through The Cinema Screen": 15 Costar Pairs Who Were The Best Part Of The Whole Movie

"[The leads] had such amazing chemistry. The actors even had an agreement that they would not date."

Recently, I asked the BuzzFeed Community which movie actors from the last 10 years have had the best chemistry.

Here are 15 of their top responses:

1. "The obvious answer is the three [Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor] from Challengers!! That was the sexiest movie I'd ever seen."

in a scene, Mike, Zendaya, and Josh sitting on a bed
"Oh my goodness!! New crush on Josh O'Connor UNLOCKED."

ripcharlieswan

Here's the trailer:

2. "Johnny Flynn and Anya Taylor-Joy in Emma. Just wow, I never thought touching someone's hand while dancing would be so hot."

Anya Taylor-Joy and Johnny Flynn in period costume as characters from &#x27;Emma&#x27;, in a dance scene
madkz

Here's the trailer:

3. "Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King in The Little Mermaid (2023). You can tell that these two are great friends IRL because their onscreen chemistry was truly off the charts AF. The 'Kiss The Girl' scene where Ariel was able to show Eric what her name is without using words and without Sebastian, as it is in the OG movie, and got him to say it/guess ... *with the voice of Jake Peralta from B-99* ...chills. Literally chills."

Ariel and Eric in a boat surrounded by lanterns in a scene from Tangled
"They could not have chosen a more perfect Ariel and a more perfect Prince Eric, period. Halle and Jonah deserve flowers for the way they did justice to Ariel and Eric as one of the most classic OG Disney couples."

antoinette_yoo

Here's the trailer:

4. "Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez. I wasn't thrilled when I found out there was going to be a film adaptation of Red, White, and Royal Blue. However, ultimately, this is literally one of the best romances I've seen in recent years, and the biggest highlight of the movie is the insane chemistry between Nicholas and Taylor."

in a scene, Nicholas and Taylor portraying a couple holding hands in a museum, facing each other with classical statues in the background
"Both were perfectly matched to their roles, especially Nicholas. The way he played with his eyes and subtle facial expressions and minimalistic gestures was perfect. He has a talent for playing the queer aristocracy. I need the release of a three-hour movie with all deleted scenes and a sequel in which Henry and Alex get married and start a family. ASAP."

antoinette_yoo

Here's the trailer:

5. "Tom Blythe and Rachel Zegler [in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes]."

Snow and Lily Gray in an intense gaze
cobrakaier30

Here's the trailer:

6. "I'm going to go against the grain here because I really liked Always Be My Maybe. It wasn't sexual chemistry, but I thought the leads (Randall Park and Ali Wong) played off each other well, and their relationship — both as a friendship and an upgrade to a romantic relationship — seemed believable. Not over the top romantic, but just...normal and nice."

in a scene, Ali and Randall in a car together
"It was just a really fun movie that wasn't trying to be something it wasn't. Plus, it has Keanu Reeves clearly having the time of his life just doing whatever the hell he wants. I'm not convinced he was given a script."

lobster_lemon_lime

7. "I saw Argylle an unhinged number of times at the cinema because of Bryce Dallas Howard and Sam Rockwell's chemistry."

Two actors in a scene, Sam gesturing while talking to a smiling Bryce with a backpack, outdoors near a statue
"Was it a mediocre action movie? I couldn't tell you, because what I was watching was absolutely 100% a romance movie that I just couldn't get enough of."

weez

Here's the trailer:

8. "Does it have to be romantic? One that came to mind was the genius comedy chemistry between Leslie Mann and Cameron Diaz in The Other Woman. Their friendship in that movie is unhinged and absolutely hilarious."

in a scene, Cameron holds Leslie&#x27;s face
buttercupbailey

Here's the trailer:

9. "Alison Brie and Jason Sudeikis in Sleeping with Other People. They both have great comedic timing but can also handle the drama side, so the relationship felt really lived in."

in a scene, Alison and Jason conversing by a railing with city skyline behind, from the movie &quot;Sleeping with Other People&quot;
 "'I love you for free' is one of the best lines to come out of movie in the last 10 years as well!"

kaw410e2d4b7

Here's the trailer:

10. "Constance Wu and Henry Golding from Crazy Rich Asians!!"

Constance and Henry in a romantic scene, facing each other with a party in the background
creativeorc26

Here's the trailer:

11. "I loved Charlie Day and Jenny Slate’s chemistry in I Want You Back. It was so good that I want more rom-coms with them in it."

Jenny and Charlie seated at a bar, having drinks, in a scene
diamond_girl_7

Here's the trailer:

12. "Daniel Craig and Rami Malek in No Time To Die. I mean, their chemistry was to die for."

Safin points a gun at Bond, who&#x27;s crouched
"Both on screen and IRL— like, they were the closest towards each other, and most of us shipped them a lot."

tanyam44ab2253d

Here's the trailer:

13. "In Carol, Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara had a chemistry that threatened to burn a hole through the cinema screen (and later my telly)."

in a scene, Rooney and Cate sitting on the floor of a room with vintage furniture, Cate gazing at Rooney
"Every stolen glance and fleeting touch had my pulse racing and breath hitching, and by the time their characters actually fell into bed with each other, my heart was pounding so hard and so loud I was actually worried about having a bloody heart attack."

ravenbard

Here's the trailer:

14. "Simu Liu and Awkwafina in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings were the best besties. If I found out that they were BFFs in real life, I would not have been surprised at all."

in a scene, Awkwafina and Simu portraying valet attendants in vests and name tags stand near a building
cat_mcintyre

Here's the trailer:

15. And finally: "In To All the Boys I've Loved Before, Lana Condor and Noah Centineo had such amazing chemistry. The actors even had an agreement that they would not date."

Peter and Laura Jean, standing on a grassy field, sharing a gaze with emotional tension
sallytracy

Here's the trailer:

Let's switch it up a bit — which actors from TV shows in the past decade do you think had the best chemistry? Why? Share your answers in the comments!

Note: Some responses have been edited for length/clarity.