"I was an RA for three years (2008–2011). I have so many stories, but my favorite to tell is about four basketball players sharing a dorm room. My university didn't have a football team (unlike pretty much every other US school). Our big sport was basketball, so these guys were kind of treated like gods. My rounds partner and I were on our final rounds one night — so about 2 a.m. — and we heard high-pitched giggling coming from the room. We had a curfew (religious university), so no members of the opposite sex could be in a room after midnight during the week and 2 a.m. on the weekends. My rounds partner knocked on the door, and one of the guys opened the door. He's easily 6'7" with a very deep voice. We told him that the girl had to leave now, and he busted out laughing. He insisted there wasn't a girl in the room, that they had gotten into a tickle fight."