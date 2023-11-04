She told Deadline, "It still continues to blow my mind — all of the parallels that I have found and continue to learn about [between nursing and acting]. I've been an actor since the age of 6. … For so long, I've developed characters and just explored human nature and what makes people, people. I think it strengthens your sense of empathy, and it strengthens your area of questioning of why people do what they do. It also leads me to an understanding that people are very much the same. Regardless of your background, circumstances, choices, we're all very much the same — and acting gives you that gift. In nursing, you come across so many different kinds of people that to be able to view people that way is such a gift. To be able to say, 'I may not know what you're going through because I personally haven't gone through it, but I can only imagine and I'm here to listen. I'm here to empathize. I'm here with you for whatever you need me to do.' I don't know if I would have been able to do that as effectively without being an actor."

