On her Big Name Bi*ches podcast, she said, "I was really proud of myself; you had to do a lot of multitasking... [But] the disappointment, the look, the drop of faces when [people] recognized me, was truly gut wrenching. It's almost like I had to say, 'I'm okay. I'm actually really happy that I don't have to audition and am doing something I know I'm good at.'"



She once served fellow Disney Channel alum Ashley Tisdale. Anneliese said, " I wanna say she was lovely, but... She didn't do anything, but she was uncomfortable for me. She was so uncomfortable. It was like I had to [be like], 'I'm fine, girl!'"