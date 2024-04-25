She continued, "Your honor,' my mom would say, 'this is my daughter and she has X amount of money in an account that I protect, but recently our family has fallen on hard times. We would like to withdraw $2,000 from the account to cover us for the next month. My husband is currently looking for work, and I have two other children to take care of.' The judge would listen, and then ask me if I was okay with the idea. I always said yes."

Withdrawing from her Coogan account wasn't the only way Naya provided for her family. She said, "Because I'd been a working actor, I was also eligible to receive unemployment though I was still a minor. This brought in another $700 every two weeks, in checks made out to me that my parents cashed, so for about three years, from the time I was 15 until I was a senior in high school, I was almost always financially helping my family in some way...I felt like it wasn't just my career riding on every audition, but potentially the roof over my family's head."