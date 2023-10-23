Before he taped his audition for 30 Rock, Conan's staff helped him get into character as a page.



On Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, Jack said, "I called up y'all's page desk, and I got up there, and I talked to wardrobe. I was like, 'Can I borrow, just for 20 minutes, a page uniform?' They're like, 'Yeah, whatever.' So they put me in there. Your hair and your makeup people, like, gussied me up, and I went upstairs...[and] put myself on tape for the untitled Tina Fey pilot. And that is the tape that got me through the studio, through the network. It got me the job."