The statement continued, "She stated that she had been conducting this type of activity for at least four or five years. She also stated that there were other victims."



The Nightline producer discovered that the catfish had already been arrested for theft of services for having Brad sing to her under false pretenses.

She's scammed other celebrities as well, including Kate Gosselin, Jill Wagner, Little Big Town, Natalie Grant, Carmen Hope Thomas, Mandisa, and Francesca Battistelli.

However, she never asked for money, and she was reportedly seeking emotional connections and attention.