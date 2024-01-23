In the modern dating world, a lot of relationships start online. You'd probably think it's all on the apps, but some people are bold enough to shoot their shot in the DMs — and sometimes it pays off.
Here are 14 celeb couples who started dating because one of them slid into the other's DMs:
1. Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams connected via Twitter when she started posting about him while watching him on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. They exchanged some flirty public replies, and he eventually DMed her, "Next time I’m in LA, I’m taking you out for drinks and tacos."
On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Sarah said, "We had tweeted each other because I thought he was funny and he was a fan of [Modern Family]. I saw him as the bartender, and I was like, ‘That’s really cute.’ [When he DMed me], I was single, obviously, and was like, ‘This is really awesome. You’re being very forward, and it’s sexy and not aggressive but very confident and sexy,’ and I liked that."
They got married in 2022.
2. Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens first connected on the dating app Raya. She told the Wall Street Journal, "He would say I slid into his DMs."
"I saw him, and I was like, 'Oh, he's pretty cute,' so I said hi...and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later," she said.
They got married in 2023.
3. Deciding she didn't want to download dating apps, Kelsea Ballerini took her manager's advice and "swan dove" into Chase Stokes's DMs. She simply said, "hiii chase stokes."
He replied, "Hey there how u doin."
She later messaged back, "i'm kels, nice to meet you."
On Call Her Daddy, Kelsea said, "He shoots in Charleston, and my manager lives there, and he put the bug in my ear. He was like, 'You know who's really cute? When you're ready. Chase.' And I was like, 'You're so right.' I've never seen the show [Outer Banks], but I just knew of him, and yeah, I followed him, and he followed me, and I just swan dove right on in."
4. After Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin met at a party, they became Instagram mutuals, and he "was like, 'I guess I’ll give her something.' And [he] slid into her DMs."
He told W Magazine, "I was like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you’re in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here’s my number.’ And she didn’t message me for six months."
The pair got married in 2023.
5. Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith first connected when she posted a picture of his band Dawes's album on Instagram. He "saw it and sent a note to [her]."
6. Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef first connected on Instagram after Ricky, an art collector, messaged Jwan about his art.
Ricky told Radio Andy, "I wrote to him, and then we were talking for, like, six months without me hearing his voice... We talked about art, nothing sexy, nothing I swear. And then one day I went to London, and I met him, game over."
They were married from 2017–2023.
7. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner met on Instagram.
She told Harper's Bazaar, "We had a lot of mutual friends, and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time. We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue."
They got married in 2019, then announced their divorce in 2023.
8. A year before Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra officially met in person, he DMed her, "Hey, I heard we have a lot of things in common — a lot of friends in common. I think we should meet."
Priyanka replied, "Nice to meet you. Let's get off DM. My team might be watching."
They got married in 2018.
He replied, "Hey beautiful I'm doing great and you???"
They got engaged in 2020 but broke up in 2022.
11. Madelaine Petsch and Travis Mills first connected when he "messaged [her] on Facebook in January of Season 1 [of Riverdale] and congratulated [her] on the show."
She told Cosmopolitan, "He had auditioned for Jughead. I think we just randomly had mutual friends, so we added each other. We kept in touch very rarely, not even that much, from January to February, and then the day I got back from Season 1 in February, I was bored in LA, believe it or not. I was like, 'What am I gonna do?' I got my hair cut, and he texted me like, 'Let's go to a movie!' We hung out and spent every single day together that I've been in LA since then."
They dated from 2017–2020.
12. Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa connected through Twitter after he publicly admitted he had a crush on her in an interview.
Amber told Us Weekly, "Initially we met through Twitter. He did an interview about me, and the guy who interviewed him asked, 'If there was one girl in the world, who would you be with?' He said, 'Amber Rose,' — and then I hit him on Twitter, and I said, 'That's really cute,' and we fell in love!"
They got married in 2013, then filed for divorce in 2014.
13. Catfish host Nev Schulman "had started following Laura [Perlongo] in the hopes that maybe she would notice and follow [him] back." After she commented on a picture of his dirt bike, he sent the message that started their relationship.
He told Yahoo Lifestyle, "I had just actually heard something or watched a video the day before about how some women tend to like when you’re, like, direct. I’m going to test this out. I took a picture of my motorcycle helmet. I said, ‘Wanna go for a ride?’
She replied, "Ha duh... But I wore a skirt today without panties."
So, he boldly showed up at her workplace with a pair of underwear.
He said, "We got on the bike. We rode to Brooklyn, got to this restaurant, and sat on a roof overlooking New York Harbor and New Jersey. All of a sudden, for no reason — it’s June 11th; I don’t think there’s any holiday or anything — fireworks, like a full-on fireworks show."
They got married in 2017.
14. And Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson met in person at a dinner party, then reconnected while recording videos for A Is For, Martha Plimpton's reproductive-rights organization, 10 years later. Afterwards, they followed each other on Twitter, exchanged some DMs, and decided to go out for dinner.
And here are eight celebs who tried to slide into another famous person's DMs, but they got rejected or left on read:
15. Demi Lovato slid into Emily Hampshire's DMs and said, "Hey, I like you on [Schitt's Creek]. We should kick it sometime...'And by kick it, I mean go on a date. I find you attractive." However, Emily declined because of their 11-year age difference.
Talking to Demi on their podcast 4D with Demi Lovato, Emily said, "You also said, 'Think of Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor.' And then right after, you were like, 'I don't mean you're the Holland Taylor!' I thought it was the funniest thing in the whole world because I was a Holland Taylor in that situation. Proud to be."
Demi replied, "A nonbinary person can dream, you know what I mean? And they, she — I was a 'she' at the time — she was dreaming big. I was like, 'What's the worst that could happen?' And then I made a really good friend. You're a dope friend, and I'm happy we became friends."
16. On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lena Dunham admitted that she'd sent a flirty DM to another famous person. She said, "It was one of the Skarsgård brothers [Bill, Alexander, or Gustaf], and I can't remember which." He replied but didn't flirt back.
When Andy asked if she got a response, Lena replied, "Like, a cozy one, not, like..."
17. Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey told E! that he DMed Hailee Steinfeld, "Hi!" but she simply replied, "No."
He said that, then, he sent her a voice note saying, "I'm so confused! Why are you saying no? What did I do? Did I hurt you?" He also sent her pictures of Bruce, his bulldog, and said, "I know you hate me, but Bruce definitely deserves a reply."
She allegedly replied, "Hate? No hate."
Harry told E!, "And then we never spoke again."
18. Harry Jowsey also told E!, "Saweetie left me on 'Seen.' I've sent and unsent messages so many times to her."
"Saweetie, I know you watch this. I'm in love with you. Please reply," he said.
19. After Cole Sprouse posted a montage of self-portraits on Instagram, Bella Thorne reportedly DMed him, "Wow" — but accidentally sent the message to a fan account instead.
On Twitter, the fan claimed, "Bella thorne sent me a message (probably by accident) and then deleted it straight away lmao [sic]."
20. In the days leading up to Summer House star Hannah Berner's wedding — literally, the day before her bachelorette party! — Charlie Puth allegedly DMed her, "I like you."
On her Giggly Squad podcast, she said, "I just took it as a compliment from an artist seeing another artist. I think he was saying he likes my work."
She also said that she "never opened" his message, and she added, "Charlie, thank you, but I'm a taken woman."
21. Mia Khalifa told CBS Miami 560 WQAM that the celeb who tried to contact her by sending a picture of himself to her on Instagram was someone whose name "rhymes with 'Rake.'" She was seemingly referencing Drake.
She added, "It was flattering, but his intentions were clear. It was just so cringeworthy."
They exchanged a few more messages, with Chris telling her that he's a "fan" and to "keep up the great work."
She later posted a TikTok joking that she was pregnant with Chris's baby. In a follow-up video, she shared that he'd messaged her, "Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy. My mother will be so happy LOL."