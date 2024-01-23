Skip To Content
14 Celebs Who Successfully Slid Into Another Famous Person's DMs, And 8 Who Crashed And Burned

Charlie Puth allegedly DMed a reality star, "I like you" — days before her wedding!

Kristen Harris
by Kristen Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

In the modern dating world, a lot of relationships start online. You'd probably think it's all on the apps, but some people are bold enough to shoot their shot in the DMs — and sometimes it pays off.

Here are 14 celeb couples who started dating because one of them slid into the other's DMs:

1. Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams connected via Twitter when she started posting about him while watching him on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. They exchanged some flirty public replies, and he eventually DMed her, "Next time I’m in LA, I’m taking you out for drinks and tacos."

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Baby2Baby

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Sarah said, "We had tweeted each other because I thought he was funny and he was a fan of [Modern Family]. I saw him as the bartender, and I was like, ‘That’s really cute.’ [When he DMed me], I was single, obviously, and was like, ‘This is really awesome. You’re being very forward, and it’s sexy and not aggressive but very confident and sexy,’ and I liked that."

They got married in 2022.

2. Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens first connected on the dating app Raya. She told the Wall Street Journal, "He would say I slid into his DMs."

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles
Mary Decicco / MLB Photos via Getty Images

"I saw him, and I was like, 'Oh, he's pretty cute,' so I said hi...and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later," she said.

They got married in 2023.

3. Deciding she didn't want to download dating apps, Kelsea Ballerini took her manager's advice and "swan dove" into Chase Stokes's DMs. She simply said, "hiii chase stokes."

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini
Taylor Hill / WireImage / Via Getty

He replied, "Hey there how u doin."

She later messaged back, "i'm kels, nice to meet you."

On Call Her Daddy, Kelsea said, "He shoots in Charleston, and my manager lives there, and he put the bug in my ear. He was like, 'You know who's really cute? When you're ready. Chase.' And I was like, 'You're so right.' I've never seen the show [Outer Banks], but I just knew of him, and yeah, I followed him, and he followed me, and I just swan dove right on in."

4. After Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin met at a party, they became Instagram mutuals, and he "was like, 'I guess I’ll give her something.' And [he] slid into her DMs."

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

He told W Magazine, "I was like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you’re in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here’s my number.’ And she didn’t message me for six months."

The pair got married in 2023.

5. Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith first connected when she posted a picture of his band Dawes's album on Instagram. He "saw it and sent a note to [her]."

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith
Monica Schipper / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

She told People, "We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date, and the rest is history. Thanks Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!"

The pair got married in 2018.

6. Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef first connected on Instagram after Ricky, an art collector, messaged Jwan about his art.

Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Ricky told Radio Andy, "I wrote to him, and then we were talking for, like, six months without me hearing his voice... We talked about art, nothing sexy, nothing I swear. And then one day I went to London, and I met him, game over."

They were married from 2017–2023.

7. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner met on Instagram.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

She told Harper's Bazaar, "We had a lot of mutual friends, and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time. We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue."

They got married in 2019, then announced their divorce in 2023.

8. A year before Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra officially met in person, he DMed her, "Hey, I heard we have a lot of things in common — a lot of friends in common. I think we should meet."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Priyanka replied, "Nice to meet you. Let's get off DM. My team might be watching."

They got married in 2018.

9. After meeting Anwar Hadid at a barbecue, Dua Lipa slid into his DMs.

Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa
Bg030 / GC Images / Via Getty

They dated from 2019–2021.

10. Amber Riley slid into Desean Black's Instagram DMs, simply writing, "How are you?"

Amber Riley and Desean Black
Paras Griffin / Getty Images

He replied, "Hey beautiful I'm doing great and you???"

They got engaged in 2020 but broke up in 2022.

11. Madelaine Petsch and Travis Mills first connected when he "messaged [her] on Facebook in January of Season 1 [of Riverdale] and congratulated [her] on the show."

Madelaine Petsch and Travis Mills
Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

She told Cosmopolitan, "He had auditioned for Jughead. I think we just randomly had mutual friends, so we added each other. We kept in touch very rarely, not even that much, from January to February, and then the day I got back from Season 1 in February, I was bored in LA, believe it or not. I was like, 'What am I gonna do?' I got my hair cut, and he texted me like, 'Let's go to a movie!' We hung out and spent every single day together that I've been in LA since then."

They dated from 2017–2020.

12. Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa connected through Twitter after he publicly admitted he had a crush on her in an interview.

Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty

Amber told Us Weekly, "Initially we met through Twitter. He did an interview about me, and the guy who interviewed him asked, 'If there was one girl in the world, who would you be with?' He said, 'Amber Rose,' — and then I hit him on Twitter, and I said, 'That's really cute,' and we fell in love!"

They got married in 2013, then filed for divorce in 2014.

13. Catfish host Nev Schulman "had started following Laura [Perlongo] in the hopes that maybe she would notice and follow [him] back." After she commented on a picture of his dirt bike, he sent the message that started their relationship.

Laura Perlongo and Nev Schulman
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

He told Yahoo Lifestyle, "I had just actually heard something or watched a video the day before about how some women tend to like when you’re, like, direct. I’m going to test this out. I took a picture of my motorcycle helmet. I said, ‘Wanna go for a ride?’

She replied, "Ha duh... But I wore a skirt today without panties."

So, he boldly showed up at her workplace with a pair of underwear.

He said, "We got on the bike. We rode to Brooklyn, got to this restaurant, and sat on a roof overlooking New York Harbor and New Jersey. All of a sudden, for no reason — it’s June 11th; I don’t think there’s any holiday or anything — fireworks, like a full-on fireworks show."

They got married in 2017.

14. And Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson met in person at a dinner party, then reconnected while recording videos for A Is For, Martha Plimpton's reproductive-rights organization, 10 years later. Afterwards, they followed each other on Twitter, exchanged some DMs, and decided to go out for dinner.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor
Bruce Glikas / WireImage / Via Getty

They've been a couple since 2015.

And here are eight celebs who tried to slide into another famous person's DMs, but they got rejected or left on read:

15. Demi Lovato slid into Emily Hampshire's DMs and said, "Hey, I like you on [Schitt's Creek]. We should kick it sometime...'And by kick it, I mean go on a date. I find you attractive." However, Emily declined because of their 11-year age difference.

Araya Doheny / Getty Images for Baby2Baby, Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Talking to Demi on their podcast 4D with Demi Lovato, Emily said, "You also said, 'Think of Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor.' And then right after, you were like, 'I don't mean you're the Holland Taylor!' I thought it was the funniest thing in the whole world because I was a Holland Taylor in that situation. Proud to be."

Demi replied, "A nonbinary person can dream, you know what I mean? And they, she — I was a 'she' at the time — she was dreaming big. I was like, 'What's the worst that could happen?' And then I made a really good friend. You're a dope friend, and I'm happy we became friends."

16. On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lena Dunham admitted that she'd sent a flirty DM to another famous person. She said, "It was one of the Skarsgård brothers [Bill, Alexander, or Gustaf], and I can't remember which." He replied but didn't flirt back.

Karwai Tang / WireImage / Via Getty, Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Via Getty

When Andy asked if she got a response, Lena replied, "Like, a cozy one, not, like..."

17. Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey told E! that he DMed Hailee Steinfeld, "Hi!" but she simply replied, "No."

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images, Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

He said that, then, he sent her a voice note saying, "I'm so confused! Why are you saying no? What did I do? Did I hurt you?" He also sent her pictures of Bruce, his bulldog, and said, "I know you hate me, but Bruce definitely deserves a reply."

She allegedly replied, "Hate? No hate."

Harry told E!, "And then we never spoke again."

18. Harry Jowsey also told E!, "Saweetie left me on 'Seen.' I've sent and unsent messages so many times to her."

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Netflix, Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Via Getty

"Saweetie, I know you watch this. I'm in love with you. Please reply," he said.

19. After Cole Sprouse posted a montage of self-portraits on Instagram, Bella Thorne reportedly DMed him, "Wow" — but accidentally sent the message to a fan account instead.

Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Via Getty, Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

On Twitter, the fan claimed, "Bella thorne sent me a message (probably by accident) and then deleted it straight away lmao [sic]."

20. In the days leading up to Summer House star Hannah Berner's wedding — literally, the day before her bachelorette party! — Charlie Puth allegedly DMed her, "I like you."

John Lamparski / WireImage / Via Getty, Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

On her Giggly Squad podcast, she said, "I just took it as a compliment from an artist seeing another artist. I think he was saying he likes my work."

She also said that she "never opened" his message, and she added, "Charlie, thank you, but I'm a taken woman."

21. Mia Khalifa told CBS Miami 560 WQAM that the celeb who tried to contact her by sending a picture of himself to her on Instagram was someone whose name "rhymes with 'Rake.'" She was seemingly referencing Drake.

Dave Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images for MAINS, Karwai Tang / WireImage / Via Getty

She added, "It was flattering, but his intentions were clear. It was just so cringeworthy."

22. And finally, on TikTok, Lizzo shared that, while drunk, she Instagram DMed Chris Evans a trio of emojis that meant she was "shooting her shot." When her post went viral, he responded, "No shame in a drunk DM. God knows I've done worse on this app LOL."

Kevin Winter / WireImage for Parkwood / Via Getty, Tristar Media / WireImage / Via Getty

They exchanged a few more messages, with Chris telling her that he's a "fan" and to "keep up the great work."

She later posted a TikTok joking that she was pregnant with Chris's baby. In a follow-up video, she shared that he'd messaged her, "Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy. My mother will be so happy LOL."