You have to be careful what you post on social media, but sometimes, you might post without thinking. When you accidentally post something your friends would've rather kept private, it can lead to a whooole lot of drama.
Here are 13 times celebs accidentally revealed things about other celebs on social media:
1. In 2024, Priyanka Chopra may have accidentally soft-launched her brother-in-law Joe Jonas's rumored relationship with Stormi Bree by posting (and deleting!) a picture of four hands toasting with champagne. Social media detectives theorized that the hand on the left was Joe's because of the ring and that the hand next to his may be Stormi's because it appears to have her tattoo.
Fans also noticed that Stormi and Priyanka are Instagram mutuals, and that, while Joe doesn't follow Stormi, he liked her recent posts.
Priyanka's representatives told BuzzFeed that they "are aware" of speculation, but they didn't confirm who was in her story post.
2. Similarly, in 2023, Keith Urban seemingly accidentally hard-launched Phoebe Bridgers's rumored relationship with Bo Burnham when he posted a TikTok of himself and his wife, Nicole Kidman, enjoying themselves at Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour. It appeared that, in the background, Phoebe, who was an opening act, was seemingly making out with Bo.
About a month later, Keith addressed the moment in an interview, telling Entertainment Tonight, "Yeah, oh, I found out. Phoebe, I'm so sorry...It felt very awkward. I felt bad. I was just digging on the concert! You never know what's gonna happen."
3. In early 2024, Julianne Moore appeared to accidentally leak Andrew Scott's private Instagram account by tagging it on her story.
4. In 2016, LA Lakers player D’Angelo Russell posted a Snapchat video of his teammate Nick Young admitting to cheating on his then-fiancé, Iggy Azalea. D'Angelo reportedly thought he could upload the video as a prank then quickly delete it and didn't realize others would see it or save it. However, the video leaked to the public, where plenty of people — including Iggy — saw it.
Iggy tweeted, "Hmmm I see D'Angelo Russell is trending... I actually liked his film. Thanks bro."
In a press conference, D'Angelo said, "I feel as sick as possible. Been asked 110 times, and my answer and feeling stay same...I can't really show my face anywhere without people hating me right now. I don't know. I try to handle it the right way and remember why I'm here, which is to play basketball."
He also said that he apologized to Nick and regretted putting his personal life "in jeopardy."
In another conference, Nick said, "I think it's best that me and D'Angelo handle the situation we have in a private manner outside the media. I think it's something we really do need to sit down and talk about. That's about it. What happened is what happened. We've got to work on it."
A few months later, Iggy finally called off the engagement after she allegedly caught Nick bringing other women into their house while she was checking the security cameras.
5. In 2011, Kevin McHale tweeted a picture of himself and Jenna Ushkowitz that seemingly showed their Glee costars Lea Michele and Cory Monteith — whose relationship was not public at the time — getting cozy in the background. He deleted the post after fans began speculating the pair were dating.
However, 12 years later, Kevin revealed that he'd actually completely manufactured the drama.
On his And That's What You Really Missed podcast, he said, "We had enjoyed two very solid years of success and really great ratings, and it was the first time they had started to go down in a significant way. Because I was the one who was always checking, I was reporting back and we all knew...I don’t know who came up with it, it might’ve been a group thing,” McHale said. “So I talked to Lea. I don’t know if I talked to Cory, I think we did. And you [Jenna] were part of it...I was like, ‘I’m sitting across the room. What if I pretend to take a picture of Jenna and in the background, the very edge of frame, are Cory and Lea being a little extra snuggly?'” he recalled. “I said, ‘I’ll put it up and wait a little bit for people to notice, and then I’ll delete it, like I did something wrong.’ Because the intention was we were gonna get rumors started that Cory and Lea are dating, and people will watch the show. We were all very nervous. Lea was like, ‘Yes, absolutely, let’s do it.'"
His castmates asked for continuous updates, and once a single person noticed Cory and Lea in the background, he deleted the post — but the "Monchele riot" had already taken off.
However, the most surprising part was, at the time, Lea and Cory were actually together, unbeknownst to their costars. Kevin continued, "We were at the [SAG Awards] afterparty and Lea sits me down and is like, ‘Did you know? We had actually started dating then.’ Nobody knew! Of course, everybody found shortly thereafter. But she’s like, ‘We started, like, dating that week again.'"
6. In 2022, Khloé Kardashian made an Instagram story post about her daughter True's first trip to Disneyland — inadvertently confirming a viral theory that, several months prior, her sister Kim had photoshopped True over their niece, Stormi, in Instagram pictures from her Disney trip.
Replying to a fan who told her "the people have questions," Khloé tweeted, "Welllppp I fucked this one up. Anyways….. let’s focus on something else. Our show airs in a few day."
7. In 2022, Pete Wentz allegedly accidentally revealed that Brendan Urie and his wife Sarah were expecting a baby when what appeared to be a photo of Brendan cradling Sarah's bump appeared in the background of Pete's Instagram story post. He swiftly deleted the post.
In early 2023, Brendan seemingly addressed the incident on Instagram. On Panic! at the Disco's account, he announced that the band (of which he was the only remaining member) was disbanding. He added, "But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard.. Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon!"
8. In 2019, Lena Dunham mistakenly posted her Girls costar Jemima Kirke's phone number on her Instagram story when she shared a screenshot of their 1.5-hour FaceTime call. Lena realized her mistake after Jemima texted her a screenshot along with the message, "Did you take pain meds today?" which Lena posted (with Jemima's number blocked out) after deleting the original screenshot.
In a series of follow-up posts, Lena said, "You guys I know I accidentally put @Jemima_Jo_Kirke’s number on Instagram but plz do not call or text her she’s a mom...I was trying to be nice and made a huge mistake. I’m sorry Jemima Lolol."
10. In 2019, Sabrina Carpenter meant to tag her Girl Meets World costar Corey Fogelmanis on Instagram, but she accidentally tagged his finsta instead, exposing the private account to the public.
Addressing the incident in a birthday post for Cory, Sabrina said, "I’m sorry i leaked your finsta and crammed eleven cookies into the VCR, but i love you more and more every day."
11. In 2019, YouTuber Paula Galindo, aka Pautips, uploaded a vlog from her trip to Bali that showed Yovana Mendoza, aka Rawvana, a famously vegan influencer, eating a plate of fish. Fans were furious, and Paula ended up deleting the video.
In a since-deleted apology video, Yovana said, "I was vegan — completely vegan for almost six years. It's been two months since I started incorporating eggs and fish in my diet." She explained that she began eating eggs and meat again on the advice of her doctors after experiencing health issues. She continued, "I decided to put my health first ... That's exactly why I hadn't shared it with you. For me, it's still an experiment."
She later told BuzzFeed News, "Although some have put many words in my mouth and made numerous assumptions and accusations, I never said that a plant-based diet caused me to have SIBO. This [vegan] lifestyle transformed my life in so many positive ways, health included, for years...I do feel this diet has incredible benefits, and the vegan lifestyle brings a greater awareness to the way we live our life that we can all learn from and grow."
12. In 2017, Great British Bake-Off judge Prue Leith tweeted Sophie Faldo to congratulate her for winning the season — six hours before the finale aired. Prue promptly deleted the post.
In a a follow-up tweet, she said, "I am so sorry to the fans of the show for my mistake this morning, I am in a different time zone and mortified by my error."
At the time, Prue was in Bhutan, which has a six-hour time difference from the UK.
Sophie told BBC Newsbeat, "That did come as a little bit of a surprise. All it meant for me was that everyone knew a little bit too early. I really do feel bad for Prue because she must be feeling terrible about it."
She also said that she'd spoken with the judge to ensure there were "no hard feelings" and to "put her mind at ease."
13. And finally, in 2018, Kiya Cole, an Instagrammer and mother to actor Skai Jackson, appeared to accidentally confirm Zendaya and Tom Holland's alleged relationship. Under an Instagram picture Just Jared posted calling Tom Zendaya's "rumored boyfriend," Kiya commented, "Yes. It's true. They've been on the low for a while."
Tagging Kiya, Law Roach, Zendaya's stylist, replied, "Really?And how would you know?"
The outlet deleted the post. On her own Instagram account, Kiya said, "My account was hacked last week. Nothing posted or said was from me. I could care less or know who was dating who. Please stop asking."
Zendaya and Tom's relationship was seemingly confirmed for real three years later, when paparazzi pictures of them kissing in a car went viral.