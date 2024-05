4.

In 2016, Dascha Polanco told Vogue , "I had a situation with a high-end brand the other day where I had personally invested so much money purchasing their items, and I love what they do, so I had my publicist reach out to their PR team. Their response was, 'Oh, you're not the sizes we have, not right now, maybe in the future.' Now, even if they want me to [wear their designs] down the road, I will not give them the pleasure."