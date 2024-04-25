11 Times Celebs Criticized Other Celebs Completely Out Of The Blue

When Ayo and Jennifer were the Saturday Night Live host and musical guest in 2024, Ayo's previous comments resurfaced online.



In the sketch "Why'd You Say It," Ayo played a contestant on a gameshow where she had to address her past comments. She said, "It's wrong to leave mean comments or post comments just for clout or run your mouth on a podcast, and you don't consider the impact because you're 24 and stupid. But I think I speak for everyone when I say from now on, we're going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online."

Ayo also apologized to the singer privately. Jennifer told Variety, "She was mortified and very sweet. She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things. She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform. She was just like, 'I'm so fucking sorry, it was so awful of me.' It's funny. I've heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn't affect me."