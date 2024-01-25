She continued, "Nobody in my real life took it seriously. Everybody just hit me like, 'LOL. Yo, Khaled is crazy.' ... He was kidding. He's not attracted to me, he doesn't like me. We're brother and sister."



Likewise, DJ Khaled told Hollywood Life, "I was just having fun with it and just show love. Bring some excitement for my fans and connect with the record. I just wanted to tap into the emotion of the record and really spread a message. I was joking with it and having fun. We be so busy making these big hits and I wanted to come with a dope plan to present the next smash single besides just giving it out."