Asking someone out or expressing your interest in them takes a certain amount of guts, and most of us could probably never imagine doing so in front of the whole wide world. Celebs, however, are used to being in front of an audience, so they're more willing to take that leap. Sometimes, like with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, it pays off, but other times, well...it ends in public rejection.
Here are 10 celebs who publicly rejected or ghosted other celebs' romantic advances:
1. When Taylor Swift released Speak Now in 2010, Adam Young (aka Owl City) — along with many other fans — theorized that she'd written "Enchanted" about meeting him because the liner notes included the secret code "Adam." So, on Valentine's Day 2011, he released his own cover of the song and wrote a blog post telling her that he was enchanted to meet her, too.
On Tumblr, Adam wrote, "I’ll be the first to admit I’m a rather shy boy and since music is the most eloquent form of communication I can muster, I decided to record something for you – as sort of a 'reply' to the breathtaking song on your current record. This is what I wanted so badly to tell you in person but could never quite put into words: Everything about you is beautiful. You’re an immensely charming girl with a wonderful heart and more grace and elegance than I know how to describe. You are a true princess from a dreamy fairy tale; a modern Cinderella. I’m terribly sorry it’s taken me such a long time to reply, but I figured Valentine’s Day was the perfect time to write this note to you and simply say… I was enchanted to meet you too.."
Unfortunately for Adam, Taylor never responded to him publicly or privately.
In 2015, he told Rappler, "I haven’t heard back yet, but it was fun and was kind of an AB piece that went together."
2. When boy band Union J appeared on Friday Download in 2013, the show had a surprise for member George Shelley — a video message from Selena Gomez asking him out.
On air, George said that he was "gutted" to miss her and that he hoped to meet her soon, but Selena ended up telling Capital FM that he never actually called her.
Then, after she gave her speech, he seemingly went in for a kiss, but she dodged, letting him kiss her cheek instead.
Two years later, Rihanna told Vogue, "The VMAs is such a fan-focused awards show, so having that energy around me, and knowing the people who had received the award in the past, made it feel like a big deal. Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part. I don’t like too many compliments; I don’t like to be put on blast....We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is."
4. Playing a game of "To Bae Or Not To Bae" with Capital FM in 2015, Justin Bieber expressed his attraction to Jennifer Lawrence.
However, when a caller brought up Justin's crush to Jennifer herself on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the actor was 100 percent not about it.
5. In 2011, Justin Bieber and Rihanna sat next to each other courtside at an NBA All-Stars game. He reportedly asked for her phone number, but she declined.
In 2015, Justin shared a picture of the moment on Instagram, captioning it, "'Can I have your number please -Justin 'Nah' -Rihanna."
6. In 2015, Tyrese posted a picture of Janelle Monáe on his Instagram for "woman crush Wednesday." He captioned it, "I'm in my grown man feelings tonight! I hope you get the message. I'm a sucker for a naturally beautiful, God fearing woman who's smart and authentic who's strong and self sufficient."
He continued, "Most guys out here will run fast and be intimidated with the idea of all the things I just mentioned about you... tonight I showed up to celebrate and and to be apart of one of the most special nights of my life as a singer Stevie Wonder turned 65 and I asked to sit in Janelle Monae section she blessed me and said of course and was I reminded of a feeling I've had before a few times before.... I often wonder what I can protect you from.... What I can help you with, what insight of information can I give to help further your goal and life's intentions - is there anything I can do or say to support you and just just help you get ahead - I often wonder - sweet dreams - (((( I know a few girls who would feel like they deserve this post - )) I'm sure I'm gonna catch some heat for this post - I'm so sure ha! But I won't delete it - cause I speak my truth..... And my truth won't change....... [sic]."
7. In 2013, DJ Khaled proposed to Nicki Minaj — whom he was not in a relationship with — on MTV.
However, Nicki let the world know that it was just a PR stunt to promote their song "Take It To The Head." She told Hot 97's Funkmaster Flex, "I was shocked just like the rest of the world. I was cracking up laughing with the rest of the world 'cause Khaled is a master at what he does... It was just another way for him to kinda give the world a glimpse on the feeling of this record."
She continued, "Nobody in my real life took it seriously. Everybody just hit me like, 'LOL. Yo, Khaled is crazy.' ... He was kidding. He's not attracted to me, he doesn't like me. We're brother and sister."
Likewise, DJ Khaled told Hollywood Life, "I was just having fun with it and just show love. Bring some excitement for my fans and connect with the record. I just wanted to tap into the emotion of the record and really spread a message. I was joking with it and having fun. We be so busy making these big hits and I wanted to come with a dope plan to present the next smash single besides just giving it out."
8. In 2013, Niall jokingly tweeted, "I love you @katyperry! Thank you! Ps . Will u marry me?" A few days later, he posted an Instagram picture with Katy, captioned, "She said yes ! It's happening! Haha."
He also posted an Instagram picture with her and the rest of One Direction, which he captioned, "Me and my groomsmen and my lovely wife hahahaha."
Soon after, Katy told BBC Radio 1, "I could babysit him. I keep telling him, 'Don't get interested in girls that wear Spanx. Yet. Later.'"
Then, in 2017, she told Nova 96.9FM’s Fitzy & Wippa breakfast show, "I see [Niall] around all the time — he’s always trying to, like, get my number, to maybe, like, flirt with me but I’m, like, ‘I can babysit you!’ I’m like your mum."
In response, on The Project, he said, "Katy, please stop being mean to me. She's just finding any excuse now to just patronize me and go around spreading rumors about me. I just want to be your friend!"
9. Aaron Carter and Hilary Duff dated on and off when they were 13, but 13 years later, he began posting about wanting her back. After retweeting a picture of her, he tweeted, "Don't be that stupid douche that loses the love of your life forever.. Like me..."
He also said, "I'll spend the rest of my life trying to better myself to get back to her. I don't care what ANY of you think."
Then, he added, "That tweet just gave me an anxiety attack."
Additionally, he told Entertainment Tonight that he's "never going to give up on Hilary, ever."
Later that same year, Hilary told BuzzFeed, "I was not expecting this question [about how I feel about Aaron's declarations of love]. He does, I keep seeing that, that he keeps doing that. I don't know how I feel."
She continued, "I mean, that was so long ago, and obviously I'm still married, and I have a baby and we kind of just...don't know each other."
10. And finally, when Jennifer Love Hewitt appeared on Ellen in 2012, she revealed her crush on Adam Levine.
However, when Adam appeared on Ellen a few weeks later, he said, "I heard about that. That was aggressive."
He continued, "It was really sweet and flattering. Beautiful life, you know, when a beautiful woman says nice things about you."
Afterwards, Jennifer tweeted, "The moment when you make a comment about something or someone and the world makes you feel like a total fool.#keepcrushesquiet...Am I dating? Am I crushing? No! I'm directing The Client List season finale! ;)...Thank you to @adamlevine for being so gracious on Ellen about my crush heard round the world. I've learned a lesson. #Sssh."