15 Celebs You Might've Seen On Dating Apps Before Their Accounts Got Deleted Against Their Will

Alicia Silverstone finally got brave enough to make a profile and had a date all planned, but then her account was banned before she could find out where she was supposed to meet him!

Kristen Harris
by Kristen Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

A lot of celeb couples meet through work or friends, but a surprising number actually met through dating apps. However, some celebs will never have the chance to swipe right on "the one" because they've been barred from using the apps.

Here are 15 celebs who got kicked off dating apps and why:

1. In 2024, Zayn Malik told Nylon, "[Using Tinder has] not been too successful for me, I'll be honest. Everyone accused me of catfishing. They're like, 'What are you using Zayn Malik's pictures for?' I've been kicked off once or twice."

Zayn in patterned suit and open-collar shirt, standing with hands in pockets, blurred background
Wwd / WWD via Getty Images

He also said that he's ceased trying to meet potential future partners online or in real life. 

He said, "I'm really content and happy with being single for the first time in my life."

2. During a 2024 appearance on Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone, Teri Hatcher said, "I've tried them all, and I tried my latest one. I tried Hinge...You know, I thought, I'm gonna say to the universe that I am open and vulnerable, and I'm putting myself out there. That's what I thought my gesture of joining that Hinge app would be. And then they kicked me off."

Teri in a shimmering dress with sheer sleeves, smiling on the event backdrop
Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

She continued, "Well, they thought I was pretending to be Teri Hatcher. They apologized, and then I was like, 'I'm sort of over it.' So now I'm over it.' I'm definitely done with the dating apps, and I feel like if there's any way I'll go somewhere and meet someone, that's what it's gonna have to be, but honestly, I'm happy. I have a really full life, a really busy life. I have beautiful friends. I, you know, it's fine. I don't need a man. I have a cat."

3. In 2021, Leslie Jones tweeted, "Ok why did @hinge banned me I literally just signed up yesterday! And they don’t even tell you why. So fucking lame after taking my money! [sic]"

Leslie on a red carpet in an evening gown with a plunging neckline and high leg slit, wearing gloves
Unique Nicole / WireImage / Via Getty

"WTF?!" she added.

From its official account, Hinge replied, "So sorry about that, Leslie! Guess people thought seeing you on Hinge was just too good to be true. We’ve reinstated your account!"

4. In 2022, Peyton List told Entertainment Tonight, "I went on a dating app, and I got kicked off because they thought I was a fraud. But it was me!"

Peyton in a patterned outfit with a faux fur collar coat at Nickelodeon&#x27;s event
Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Nickelodeon

"And I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm trying out here. I'm trying to date someone that's not in the industry,'" she said.

5. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2019, Billy Eichner said, "I've been on Tinder for, like, seven years, and I'm very nice. I don't do anything naughty or weird, you know, I'm a normal person. They banned me all of a sudden. They didn't give me an explanation. They just said, 'You violated the terms of use.' And I said, 'I've been single for seven years; you violated the terms of use!' I didn't violate anything."

Billy Eichner in a suit with a corsage, posing on the red carpet
Randy Shropshire / Getty Images for GLAAD

He said it was "finally resolved."

However, Billy's return to Tinder didn't last. In 2022, he told Variety that he'd been banned again in 2021. 

He said, "I was like, ‘Fuck it. I’m not going through this again. I can’t book a late-night talk show appearance just to get reinstated on Tinder. I’ll stick to Hinge and Grindr and everything else. I do not need another mug telling me it’s OK to be alone." 

Then, in 2022, he told Late Night with Seth Meyers that, after he complained about Tinder booting him off a second time, they sent him a "depressing" care package. Watch him recount the story below, starting at the 5:10 mark:

View this video on YouTube
NBC / Via youtube.com

6. After a breakup, Demi Lovato tried to reactivate their Raya account, only to get rejected from the app.

Demi in a sparkling gown with floral embellishments at an event, photographers in background
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

In 2020, she told Harper's Bazaar, "I just deleted it out of respect to the person I was with, then we broke up and I went to get back on. And I was like, 'You know what? It's fine. I don't need to be on this because I think I'm supposed to be alone right now.'"

7. In 2022, Lewis Capaldi told the podcast The Diary of a CEO, "I've just been kicked off of Tinder because, I think, people think I'm fake. So I've been kicked off of Bumble, Tinder, Hinge."

Lewis posing with hands clasped, wearing a button-up jacket and t-shirt at the &#x27;Brit Awards&#x27;
Joe Maher / Getty Images for Bauer Media

"And Hinge is the one I really like. I love Tinder, Tinder's great, but Hinge is what I really want to get on, because I feel like, mid-20s, that's what people are on," he said.

Here's the full interview, with this part starting at the 1:20:00 mark:

View this video on YouTube
The Diary of a CEO / Via youtube.com

8. In a 2021 Instagram post, Paulina Porizkova said, "OK. What's up @hinge? I signed up a while back and was booted off instantly because I had violated guidelines. I didn't even get to post my photo. My name, it seems, is against guidelines? I called, I emailed. No one bothered to reply."

Paulina Porizkova wearing a leather jacket over a striped top at an event
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

She continued, "Then, a friend suggested I use a different phone number and my nickname. I got a few nice dates that way. And boom, now, when I need it- I discover @hinge has booted me off again! What's a lady to do?"

Hinge replied, "We are so sorry for the heartache we've caused you! We want everyone to have a positive Hinge experience that ultimately leads to finding love. People thought having you on Hinge was too good to be true and immediately reported your profile for being fake. Your account is back on the runway with a few roses on us."

9. Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2020, Sam Smith said, "I joined this dating site called Hinge in the UK, and they chucked me off of it after one night cause they thought I was a catfish pretending to be me."

Sam wearing a suit with an asymmetrical jacket and silver rose on the red carpet
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Sharing the clip on Twitter, the official Hinge account tweeted, "Sorry @SamSmith! We know you’re too good at goodbyes but give us a second chance at finding you (+ @Andy) someone special. We will verify your profile."

Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 0:30 mark:

View this video on YouTube
Bravo / Via youtube.com

10. In 2018, Andy Cohen told The Ellen Show, "I am on Tinder, and there is a gay dating app that I'm on that I keep getting kicked off of because they think I'm impersonating Andy Cohen. And they're like, 'Your photos don't meet our guidelines.' And I keep trying. I'm like, 'No, it is me.'"

Andy in a light suit at an NBCUniversal event
Nbc / Jennifer Graylock / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

However, he faced similar issues on Tinder. 

On a 2021 episode of Radio Andy, he said, "I never check it, but I'm on Tinder, and...I've been kicked off Tinder for people saying I was impersonating me."

Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 0:14 mark:

View this video on YouTube
WAD Productions, Inc. / Via youtube.com

11. In a since-deleted tweet from 2019, Sharon Stone said, "I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me! Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don’t shut me out of the hive."

Sharon in a sequined dress at event
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

The official Bumble account replied, "There can only be one [Queen] Stone. Looks like our users thought you were too good to be true. We've made sure that you won't be blocked again. We hope that everyone in our community takes a sec to verify their profiles. (Catherine Tramell from Basic Instinct gets a pass today!)"

Sharon replied, "Dear Bumble, you are confusing my honesty with your fantasy. This is a disservice to the men and women who partake in @bumble. I am Sharon, I am a woman. Thank you."

12. Quote tweeting Sharon Stone's post, singer Conor Maynard added, "This happened to me on both @Tinder and @hinge ... any help guys?"

Conor in sweatshirt with &quot;JOYRICH&quot; logo at an event
Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Bloomsbury Street Kitchen

"The holiday period can be pretty lonely," he said.

13. In 2021, Alicia Silverstone told The Drew Barrymore Show, "A few years ago, I tried to get on one of the dating apps, and I put up a fake profile because I wasn't comfortable yet being me. And then I got kicked off; I got banned."

Alicia Silverstone wearing a blazer, posing at an event
Dia Dipasupil / WireImage / Via Getty

Hearing that Drew Barrymore and Sharon Stone were on dating apps gave Alicia "courage" to make a real profile — but things still didn't go well for her.

She said, "I was like, 'Well, if they can be on, I can be on.' And then I did it, and I had a date with someone planned. [But] the day I went in to find out about the date [like] where we were meeting or whatever, I [found out that I] had been banned. Poor guy. I got kicked off as myself, too."

Watch Alicia describe her bad dating app experience below, starting at the 4:30 mark:

View this video on YouTube
Big Ticket Pictures/ Flower Films

14. In 2018, Stassi Schroeder Clark tweeted, "Raya kicked me off twice over a year and a half ago for 'talking about it.'"

Stassi in turtleneck poses before a SiriusXM and Pandora backdrop
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

"No dating apps for me," she added.

15. And finally, on a 2023 episode of his podcast IMPAULSIVE, Logan Paul said, "I tried that app, Raya, and within 24 hours, I got some matches. And within 24 hours, I was kicked off the app with a, like, put together user interface message that said, 'You have violated community guidelines. Because of this, Raya has decided not to...' And then that's it. That's how this ended."

ogan in a ring holding a microphone, wearing a varsity jacket, with an audience in the background
Wwe / Getty Images

He said, "I believe they hand-selected me to get kicked off and banned forever from their platform. I didn't do anything..."

Here's the full video, with this part starting at the 1:29:00 mark:

View this video on YouTube
IMPAULSIVE / Via youtube.com