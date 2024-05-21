A lot of celeb couples meet through work or friends, but a surprising number actually met through dating apps. However, some celebs will never have the chance to swipe right on "the one" because they've been barred from using the apps.
Here are 15 celebs who got kicked off dating apps and why:
1.In 2024, Zayn Malik told Nylon, "[Using Tinder has] not been too successful for me, I'll be honest. Everyone accused me of catfishing. They're like, 'What are you using Zayn Malik's pictures for?' I've been kicked off once or twice."
2.During a 2024 appearance on Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone, Teri Hatcher said, "I've tried them all, and I tried my latest one. I tried Hinge...You know, I thought, I'm gonna say to the universe that I am open and vulnerable, and I'm putting myself out there. That's what I thought my gesture of joining that Hinge app would be. And then they kicked me off."
3.In 2021, Leslie Jonestweeted, "Ok why did @hinge banned me I literally just signed up yesterday! And they don’t even tell you why. So fucking lame after taking my money! [sic]"
5.Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2019, Billy Eichner said, "I've been on Tinder for, like, seven years, and I'm very nice. I don't do anything naughty or weird, you know, I'm a normal person. They banned me all of a sudden. They didn't give me an explanation. They just said, 'You violated the terms of use.' And I said, 'I've been single for seven years; you violated the terms of use!' I didn't violate anything."
Then, in 2022, he told Late Night with Seth Meyers that, after he complained about Tinder booting him off a second time, they sent him a "depressing" care package. Watch him recount the story below, starting at the 5:10 mark:
6.After a breakup, Demi Lovato tried to reactivate their Raya account, only to get rejected from the app.
7.In 2022, Lewis Capaldi told the podcast The Diary of a CEO, "I've just been kicked off of Tinder because, I think, people think I'm fake. So I've been kicked off of Bumble, Tinder, Hinge."
Here's the full interview, with this part starting at the 1:20:00 mark:
8.In a 2021 Instagram post, Paulina Porizkova said, "OK. What's up @hinge? I signed up a while back and was booted off instantly because I had violated guidelines. I didn't even get to post my photo. My name, it seems, is against guidelines? I called, I emailed. No one bothered to reply."
9.Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2020, Sam Smith said, "I joined this dating site called Hinge in the UK, and they chucked me off of it after one night cause they thought I was a catfish pretending to be me."
Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 0:30 mark:
10.In 2018, Andy Cohen told The Ellen Show, "I am on Tinder, and there is a gay dating app that I'm on that I keep getting kicked off of because they think I'm impersonating Andy Cohen. And they're like, 'Your photos don't meet our guidelines.' And I keep trying. I'm like, 'No, it is me.'"
Here's the full clip, with this part starting at the 0:14 mark:
11.In a since-deleted tweet from 2019, Sharon Stone said, "I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me! Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don’t shut me out of the hive."
12.Quote tweeting Sharon Stone's post, singer Conor Maynard added, "This happened to me on both @Tinder and @hinge ... any help guys?"
13.In 2021, Alicia Silverstone told The Drew Barrymore Show, "A few years ago, I tried to get on one of the dating apps, and I put up a fake profile because I wasn't comfortable yet being me. And then I got kicked off; I got banned."
Watch Alicia describe her bad dating app experience below, starting at the 4:30 mark:
14.In 2018, Stassi Schroeder Clark tweeted, "Raya kicked me off twice over a year and a half ago for 'talking about it.'"
15.And finally, on a 2023 episode of his podcast IMPAULSIVE, Logan Paul said, "I tried that app, Raya, and within 24 hours, I got some matches. And within 24 hours, I was kicked off the app with a, like, put together user interface message that said, 'You have violated community guidelines. Because of this, Raya has decided not to...' And then that's it. That's how this ended."
Here's the full video, with this part starting at the 1:29:00 mark: