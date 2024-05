27 Celebs Who Spoke Out About AAPI Representation In Hollywood

4.

In 2022, Mindy Kaling told Today , "I think when my showdebuted on Netflix, I remember thinking, like, before it came out, 'This is a really specific story.' It's an Indian American family — and not only Indian but South Indian, which has its own specific cultural nuances. One of the members of the family is an immigrant, the mom, and then the cousin also is a more recent immigrant, and the girl is Indian American. So, it felt so specific to my lived experience. And you have this feeling in TV where you're supposed to be doing things with broad appeal. And I was like, I wonder if this is going to be really niche? And I have never been more happily surprised that that show, you know, 40 million people watched that show when it came out."