She also said, "I have to continually hustle. It is so true. With hair, makeup, and wardrobe and what it costs. Taraji P. Henson really spoke to that, and I felt it so deeply because I look at the money I am supposedly making, and then it is not just the bills, but what is expected of me when I show up at a place."



She was referencing Taraji P. Henson's appearance on Gayle King's Sirius XM show, when she said, "I hear people go, ‘You work a lot.’ Well, I have to. The math ain’t math-ing. When you start working a lot, you have a team. Big bills come with what we do. We don’t do this alone. It’s a whole team behind us. They have to get paid."