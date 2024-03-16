Dressing up for a red carpet seems like a Cinderella-esque dream come true, but, as an introvert, I feel like actually walking the red carpet would be a total nightmare.
Here are 16 times celebs revealed what they hate about red carpets:
1. Cillian Murphy told the Irish Post, "I guess I’m not very good at being a ‘personality,’ and I’m not very comfortable doing the red carpet thing, or the chat show scenario."
"I wish I was, because it would make life easier for me," he said.
2. Busy Philipps detests how much she's expected to spend for red carpet appearances. She told Page Six, "The film company or this production company is only going to pay this percentage of your hair, makeup, and wardrobe, so then you have to make up the rest. So then you are a thousand dollars out of pocket, and at the end of the day, it’s like, ‘What am I doing?’ Sometimes I think I should just show up a mess at one of these things as a protest."
She also said, "I have to continually hustle. It is so true. With hair, makeup, and wardrobe and what it costs. Taraji P. Henson really spoke to that, and I felt it so deeply because I look at the money I am supposedly making, and then it is not just the bills, but what is expected of me when I show up at a place."
She was referencing Taraji P. Henson's appearance on Gayle King's Sirius XM show, when she said, "I hear people go, ‘You work a lot.’ Well, I have to. The math ain’t math-ing. When you start working a lot, you have a team. Big bills come with what we do. We don’t do this alone. It’s a whole team behind us. They have to get paid."
3. Gabourey Sidibe told People, "I like when red carpets are over. I hate red carpets in general. I don’t understand them."
"Can’t we just go directly into the party or can’t we just sit and watch this movie already? So what I’m wearing a pretty dress? What are we doing?" she said.
4. Victoria Beckham told the Sunday Times, "I just can’t wait to get down the carpet and be done with it. I don’t know if it’s the years of being photographed and the criticism, but I just feel exposed and vulnerable and uncomfortable, and I can’t be myself."
He also added the text, "Be wary of anyone that likes the red carpet."
6. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Zach Galifianakis said, "You kind of have to feign this excitement. And then you have to, you know, answer questions that...I find the questions are boring, and so I try to liven it up a bit."
He continued, "This woman on the red carpet...said, 'Oh, it looks like you've lost some weight!' and I just looked at her. I went, 'Yeah, I'm dying.' And she goes, 'Haha, so what are you wearing?' or whatever."
7. Carey Mulligan told the Radio Times, "I was — and am — not great at having my photo taken and doing red carpets. When I was a bit younger, it used to paralyze me with fear. I used to get to the end of a red carpet in tears — awful."
She continued, "I don't really know why, I was just sort of a bit overwhelmed. I should have been at the parties having a good time, but instead I was at the parties being, like, 'When can I leave?'"
8. On Power 105.1, Queen Naija said, "To be honest with y'all, I don't like, like...I don't like red carpets. I don't... My feet be hurting!"
She continued, "Yeah, in those heels, my feet be hurting. And it be hot. And then all these people just, like...it's just a big crowd of people. 'Over here.' 'Over here.' And I'm, like, looking frantic, and then my pictures come out looking crazy... I wanna be in control of my own pictures."
9. Adele told Vogue, "I hate the red carpet. I don’t feel insecure, I just feel like, Oh, I don’t want to do this. I literally get a stomach cramp."
She continued, "At the VMAs [in 2011], I felt really out of my comfort zone because there were so many superstars there. But that’s been the case from day one. I never feel like, Oh, yeah, I should be here. And I was missing my best friend’s hen night. So I was a bit bitter that I wasn’t there, to be perfectly honest."
10. Kirsten Dunst told Lucky, "I hate red carpet photographs! It's such flat lighting! They take away my cheekbones — I just become a moonface."
She continued, "I hate those photos so much. I always look terrible. And they don't know angles on faces. There is no artistry to it. I hate them."
11. Daniel Craig reportedly told the German version of OK! magazine, "Bruises and sprains belong to the job just as well as the red carpet does. And actually, I don't know for sure which of those is more painful to me."
12. Anna Kendrick told Company, "Oh my God, no, I hate [going to premieres]. It's literally the worst thing in the world, but I'm trying to get better at it."
"It is part of the job and a skill like anything else, so I just smile through it, look pretty, and pretend the photographers aren't yelling at me," she said.
13. Zayn Malik told GQ, "I did go [to the Met Gala], but I didn't go there to be like, 'Yo, take me serious.' I was taking the piss! I went there as my favorite Mortal Kombat character, Jax. The Met Gala is not necessarily anything that I ever knew about or was about. But my [former] stylist…would say to me, 'This is really good for you to do.' And no matter how strong you are mentally, you can always be swayed to do certain things. Now, it's not something I would go to."
He continued, "I'd rather be sitting at my house, doing something productive, than dressing up in really expensive clothes and being photographed on a red carpet... To do the self-indulgent Look at me, I'm amazing thing on the red carpet, it's not me."
14. Rene Russo told the Telegraph, "I [fucking] hate red carpet dressing. I know they're going to say I look like [shit] whatever."
15. Jeff Daniels told Jimmy Kimmel Live, "The red carpet is a gauntlet… There is so much ambition on the red carpet you need to shower afterwards. And there are so many microphones."
However, he added, "If you're going to put on a tux and get in a limo, you may as well win."
16. And finally, FKA Twigs told NME, "I used to hate doing red carpets, whereas now I just look at it like a performance [where] I just think that I’m really fab."
"And then in my head it becomes fun," she said.