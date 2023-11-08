Skip To Content
    Taylor Swift Is Close Friends With 4 Of Her Ex-Boyfriends' Ex-Girlfriends, And 12 Other Celeb Besties Who Previously Dated The Same Person

    Selena Gomez and her new bestie, Nicola Peltz Beckham, both dated Justin Bieber. Ironically, Selena once had to shut down rumors she was dating Nicola's now-husband, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, who's now another of her close friends.

    Kristen Harris
    Plenty of celebs go on to be friends with their exes. Sometimes, however, they become closer to someone else who previously dated their ex.

    Here are 16 pairs of celebs who are friends with their ex's ex:

    1. Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid's friendship goes back to 2014. Both of them dated Joe Jonas.

    Joe dated Taylor in summer 2008. When Joe dated Gigi in summer of 2015, they went on double dates with Taylor and her then-boyfriend, Calvin Harris.

    2. After Sophie Turner separated from Joe Jonas in 2023, she found an ally in Taylor Swift, who reportedly lent her NYC apartment to Sophie and her kids.

    Joe and Sophie filed for divorce after four years of marriage.

    3. Sophie Turner and Gigi Hadid recently hung out together when they went to dinner with Taylor Swift and several other friends.

    4. Recently Zoë Kravitz and Blake Lively, who both previously dated Penn Badgley, have also reportedly hung out as part of Taylor Swift's larger friend group.

    Blake and Penn, who played a couple on Gossip Girl, dated from 2007–2010. Then, he went on to date Zoë from 2011–2013.

    5. Gigi Hadid and Kylie Jenner, who are longtime friends through Kylie's sister, Kendall, both dated Cody Simpson.

    Kylie was linked to him in 2011, and Gigi was linked to him from 2013–2015.

    6. Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus have been friends since their Disney Channel days, when they both dated Nick Jonas.

    Nick and Miley were together from 2006–2007, and he and Selena were together from 2008–2009 then briefly reunited in 2010.

    In 2016, Selena shut down rumors of a feud with Miley, telling W Magazine, "We both liked the same guy when we were 16. It was just a Hilary Duff–Lindsay Lohan thing: 'Oh, my God, we like the same boy!' We are now completely settled in our own lives."

    7. Since late 2022, Nicola Peltz Beckham and Selena Gomez have been sharing snapshots of their close friendship on social media. Both of them previously dated Justin Bieber.

    Selena dated Justin on and off for several years. First, they were together from 2010–2012, then they got back together a few months later before breaking up again in 2014. They briefly reunited for a final time from 2017–2018.

    He reportedly had a short fling with Nicola in June 2016.

    In 2015, Selena denied rumors that she dated Nicola's now-husband, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham who's also one of her close friends.

    8. Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift first met while they were both dating a Jonas brother in 2008, and their friendship outlasted their consecutive relationships with Taylor Lautner.

    Lautner dated Selena while they were both filming movies in Vancouver in early 2009, and then he dated Swift when they costarred in Valentine's Day later that same year.

    Swift reunited with Lautner to film her "I Can See You" music video in 2023, and since then, she's gone on to become close friends with him and his wife, who's also named Taylor Lautner.

    9. In 2019, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry ended their years-long feud when Katy appeared in Taylor's "You Need To Calm Down" music video. Both of them previously dated John Mayer.

    John dated Taylor from 2009–2010, then he dated Katy from 2012–2014.

    10. When Jason Momoa was married to Lisa Bonet, he grew close to her ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz. After they divorced, the men remained friends, with Lenny calling them "brothers for life" on Instagram.

    Lenny and Lisa were married from 1987–1993. She started dating Jason in 2005, married him in 2017, then divorced him in 2022.

    In 2020, Lenny told Men's Health, "People can't believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë's mom, how we all relate. We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right? I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it's work — it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera. But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, 'Oh, yeah. I love this dude.'"

    11. Naomi Campbell and Rihanna, both of whom have rumoredly dated Leonardo DiCaprio, have been friends for years.

    Rumors that Naomi and Leo were dating circulated in 1995, and then rumors he was with Rihanna spread in 2015. Neither publicly confirmed or denied a relationship.

    In 2017, Naomi shut down rumors of a feud with Rihanna. On Watch What Happens Live, she said, "I don't have beef, especially with Black women that I think are powerful. We're out there doing the same thing, and doing the same struggle."

    12. Drew Barrymore and Gwyneth Paltrow share a longstanding friendship, a godfather (Steven Spielberg), and an ex-boyfriend (Luke Wilson).

    Luke and Drew were in a casual open relationship in 1999. Then, he dated Gwyneth, his The Royal Tenenbaums costar, in 2001. 

    13. When Drew Barrymore's friend Kristen Wiig began dating her ex, The Strokes drummer, Fabrizio Moretti, she thought it made "perfect sense."

    Drew dated Fabrizio from 2002–2007, then Kristen dated him from 2011–2013.

    In 2012, Drew told Allure, "It all seems so wacky and incestuous, but that's kind of how life works. It seems fitting that they would find each other."

    14. Kate Beckinsale didn't get why people were surprised that she was close friends with her ex Michael Sheen and his then-partner, Sarah Silverman. After they broke up, the women remained supportive of each other.

    Kate dated Michael from 1995–2003, then he was with Sarah from 2014 until they broke up over Christmas in 2017.

    Before they split, Kate gave Sarah personalized M&Ms with a picture of her kissing Michael on them for Christmas. 

    On Instagram, she posted a picture of the candy and wrote, "Been ending every night with a microwaved bowl of personalized M&Ms given to me by the very thoughtful and very cruel @katebeckinsale to remind me that I’m alone in this world. So very alone. THANKS, KATE."

    After some people took her post too literally, she edited it to add, "Lemme clear up I was KIDDING (good lord). She gave me these for Christmas before M & I broke up. It was the best Xmas gift ever and still is. See what happened was I posted such a poorly crafted joke that I accidentally framed my sis @katebeckinsale."

    15. Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Aniston met through their mutual ex, Tate Donovan, who introduced them at a Golden Globes afterparty.

    Love Potion No. 9 costars Sandra and Tate were together from 1992–1995 and were reportedly engaged. Right after their split, he started dating Jennifer, but they broke up in 1998, around the same time he was cast to play her onscreen love interest in Friends.

    Interviewing Jennifer for Interview Magazine, Sandra said, "[He] was a very patient human being, given that he dated us both."

    16. And finally, Tony Romo and Chace Crawford, who had consecutive relationships with Carrie Underwood, are now brothers-in-law. For Chase, it was "very surreal to become friends with" the former Cowboys quarterback because the Crawfords were such big fans of the team.

    Tony married Chace's sister, Candice, in 2011.

    On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Chase said, "We were the family that took ridiculous Christmas pictures in front of the fireplace with Cowboys starter jackets and white turtlenecks, and that's a true story. You know it was the '90s because of the starter jackets. When he became a part of our family, watching those football games became a lot more nerve wracking."

    Carrie and Tony reportedly dated from 2006 until the spring of 2007. Then, she and Chase met in May 2007 but broke up over text in 2008.