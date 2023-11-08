Nick and Miley were together from 2006–2007, and he and Selena were together from 2008–2009 then briefly reunited in 2010.

In 2016, Selena shut down rumors of a feud with Miley, telling W Magazine, "We both liked the same guy when we were 16. It was just a Hilary Duff–Lindsay Lohan thing: 'Oh, my God, we like the same boy!' We are now completely settled in our own lives."

