11 Times Celebs' Families Spilled Their Secrets Or Aired Their Dirty Laundry Out In Public

His decision to speak to the tabloid damaged their relationship.



A year later, Adele told Vogue, "I was actually ready to start trying to have a relationship with him, He's fucking blown it. He will never hear from me again. Because there is nothing that would upset me more than my dad being bribed by the press, it's like, just let them run it, then. Don't you give them ammunition. It makes me angry! To come back after 10 years and be like, 'Maybe her problem with men comes down to me.' It's like, fuck off! How dare you comment on my life? It makes my blood boil. It makes my family feel awkward; it makes my friends feel awkward around me; it makes me act awkward; it makes me sad. There's consequences other than just getting a bit a fuckin' money that lasts you half a year. It blows my mind. 'I love her so much'? Really? Why are you telling me that through a newspaper? If I ever see him, I will spit in his face."

However, Adele and her father reconciled before his death in 2021.