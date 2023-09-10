    19 Famous People Who Were Divorced Once Or Twice Before They Were 30

    After Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas confirmed their split in a joint statement, Emily Ratajkowski weighed in with some words of encouragement for other women in Sophie's place. On TikTok, she said, "So, it seems that a lot of ladies are getting divorced before they turn 30. And as someone who got married at 26, has been separated for a little over a year, [and is] 32 — I have to tell you, I don’t think there’s anything better."

    Here are 19 celebs who were married and divorced before turning 30 (and how much older their spouses were):

    1. Sophie Turner married Joe Jonas when she was 23 then announced their separation when she was 27.

    She was 21 when they got engaged.

    Joe is seven years older than she is.

    2. Uma Thurman married Gary Oldman when she was 20, but they divorced when she was 22.

    Gary is 12 years older than Uma.

    3. Scarlett Johansson married Ryan Reynolds when she was 23. However, they separated a year later and then finalized their divorce another year down the road.

    He's eight years older than she is.

    4. Katy Perry tied the knot with Russell Brand two days before her 26th birthday. Then, he dumped her in a text saying that he wanted a divorce 14 months later.

    Russell is 10 years older than Katy.

    5. Miley Cyrus married her The Last Song costar Liam Hemsworth when she was 26 then announced their separation when she was 27.

    Liam is three years older than her.

    6. Solange Knowles married Daniel Smith at 17 and divorced him at 19.

    He's three years older.

    7. When Macaulay Culkin was 18, he tied the knot with Rachel Miner. They got divorced when he was 22.

    They're the same age.

    8. When Olivia Wilde was 19, she married Tao Ruspoli, an Italian prince, on the school bus he lived in. They divorced when she was 27.

    He's older by eight years.

    9. Kim Kardashian eloped with Damon Thomas when she was 19. They divorced when she turned 23.

    He's 10 years older.

    10. When Kris Humphries was 26, he married Kim Kardashian. She famously filed for divorce 72 days later.

    Kim is four years older than Kris.

    11. When Alexa PenaVega was 22, she married Sean Covel. She filed for divorce a month before her 24th birthday.

    He's 12 years older than she is.

    12. Avril Lavigne was 22 when she married Deryck Whibley, and she was 24 when they divorced.

    He's five years older.

    13. Kate Hudson tied the knot with Chris Robinson at 21. Then, they divorced when she was 28.

    Chris is 12 years older than Kate is.

    14. When Sophia Bush was 22, she married her One Tree Hill costar Chad Michael Murray, but they separated five months later.

    He's a year older than she is.

    15. Jessica Simpson tied the knot with Nick Lachey at 22. After starring on a reality show about their relationships, Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica, they got divorced when she was 25.

    He's six years older.

    16. At 23, Ashlee Simpson married Pete Wentz. However, they divorced when she was 27.

    Pete is older than Ashlee by six years.

    17. A month before turning 23, Hilary Duff married NFL player Mike Comrie. However, they separated the year she turned 27 then finalized their divorce two years later.

    He's seven years older.

    A few celebs were divorced twice before turning 30.

    18. When Drew Barrymore was 19, she married Jeremy Thomas, whom she'd only been dating for six weeks. They broke up 19 days after their wedding and finalized their divorce a year later.

    Jeremy is 12 years older than Drew.

    Then, when Drew was 26, she married Tom Green, but they filed for divorce by the end of the year.

    He's four years older than she is.

    19. And finally, when Angelina Jolie was 21, she married her Hackers costar Jonny Lee Miller. Then, when she was 24, they divorced.

    He's older by two years.

    Then, a month before her 25th birthday, Angelina married her Pushing Tin costar Billy Bob Thornton. The year she turned 27, they filed for divorce.

    Billy Bob is 20 years older than her.

