"So now I just embrace who I am and getting older with what God gave me, not what I was trying to change," she said.



And in 2022, she told the Sunday Times, "There was a time when you go, 'Oh, I'm changing. I'm looking older.' And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years. And I didn't realize that, oh shit, I'm actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now...People would talk about me, I think. There was a period where I went, 'I've got to stop. That's just crazy.'"