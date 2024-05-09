Plenty of celebs and regular folks alike get dermal fillers to add volume and plumpness to their faces and lips or to smooth out their fine lines. However, in recent years, a surprising number of people have been open about reversing the prodecure.
Here are 17 celebs who've been candid about getting their fillers dissolved or their decision to stop getting fillers:
1. In a 2024 Instagram story post, Olivia Culpo revealed that, ahead of her wedding, she got her lip injectables dissolved.
"I'm really happy the way they look now. Debating filling again but might just keep like this for the wedding," she added.
Here's a picture of Olivia from earlier in 2024, before she had her lip fillers dissolved:
2. In 2023, Ariana Grande told Vogue, "I had a ton of lip filler over the years and Botox. I stopped in 2018 because I felt so — too much. For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me, and now I feel like maybe it's not."
"I want to see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines. I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper and I laugh more and more. Aging can be such a beautiful thing," she said.
Here's Ariana in 2016:
3. In 2023, Blac Chyna documented the process of getting her lip, cheek, and jawline fillers dissolved on Instagram. "I'm tired of the look, and it's just not flattering. It's not what I look like...I'm ready to get back to Angela [her real name]."
Here's a picture of her before she dissolved her fillers:
Here she is at an event after dissolving them:
And here she is a full year later:
4. In a 2024 Instagram post, Tallulah Willis said, "I was scared to mention, but I recently got my filler dissolved — after being very emotionally and psychologically wrapped up in what I thought it gave me — I hadn't seen my real bone structure in like six years."
"Still learning to dial back the futzing and the pokes and sit with myself as I am, which is hard when your brain tells you that yes! more is better!" she said.
Here's a picture of Tallulah in 2023, before she dissolved her fillers:
5. In a 2024 Instagram story post, Bhad Bhabie shared that she'd dissolved all the filler in her lips, chin, and cheeks.
She wrote, "Stop doing it unless you absolutely need it. It makes you look so much older and blocks you lymphatic draining system causing pillow face! [sic]"
6. In 2022, Simon Cowell told the Sun, "There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far [with fillers]. I saw a picture of me from 'before' the other day and didn't recognize it as me first of all. Eric [my son] was in hysterics. Enough was enough. There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero."
Here's Simon a few years prior:
7. In 2023, Kristin Davis told the Telegraph, "I have done fillers, and it's been good, and I've done fillers, and it's been bad. I've had to get them dissolved, and I've been ridiculed relentlessly. And I have shed tears about it."
Here's Kristin in 2021:
8. In July 2018, a fan commented on Kylie Jenner's Instagram that she "looks like the old Kylie." She replied, "I got rid of all my filler."
Here she is a few months before she says she dissolved her lip filler:
9. Courteney Cox decided to dissolve her facial fillers in 2017. Two years later, she told People, "[I tried] to keep up with time in a way that was anything other than maintenance. I didn’t realize it until one day I kind of stepped back and went, 'Oh shit. I don’t look like myself.'"
"So now I just embrace who I am and getting older with what God gave me, not what I was trying to change," she said.
And in 2022, she told the Sunday Times, "There was a time when you go, 'Oh, I'm changing. I'm looking older.' And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years. And I didn't realize that, oh shit, I'm actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now...People would talk about me, I think. There was a period where I went, 'I've got to stop. That's just crazy.'"
Here's Courteney the year before she dissolved her fillers:
10. In a since-deleted 2024 TikTok, an aesthetic physician assistant criticized Lisa Rinna for having "too much filler." Lisa commented, "Skinvive [a dermal filler or gel implant] is not for everyone, and it was not good for me. Luckily we could dissolve it today. Whew."
She later told People, "Some things work out, and some things don't. There's so much available to us now, which is so great, such great lasers and whatnot, and I think it's wonderful to see what works for you. And if it doesn't work for you, it doesn't work for you."
Here's Lisa at an event the month before she dissolved her Skinvine:
11. In a 2023 TikTok video, JoJo said, "A few months ago, maybe three months ago, right before I came to New York, I got my lip filler dissolved because it had started to migrate. Huh? I didn’t know it could do that. I thought it was just going to 'metabolize' and dissolve. Like, I thought it was just going to go away over time, you know? No, it got, like, lumpy underneath [my upper lip], and I would run my tongue along it and be like, ‘What the fuck is going on?’"
She continued, "So anyway, I had my lip filler dissolved, and I'm really glad I did because even if there's some remnant of something in there, which I don't think that, there is there probably is, I'm very happy with the way it looks because this is, like, the kind of natural...I don't know, I still have small lips, but you know, it's my face. It's me."
Here's JoJo a few months earlier:
12. In 2021, Molly-Mae Hague told The Diary of a CEO podcast that she thought she needed fillers to become a successful influencer but later decided to get them dissolved. She said, "By the age of 21, I didn't look like the same person. I literally looked like a different person. When I look back at pictures now, I'm terrified of myself...It was actually only until my sister said to me — she was like, 'We need to sort this out.' It took her to tell me."
She continued, "There was this one pivotal moment where I'd gone, and I'd got loads of filler, and I posted a YouTube video, and I hadn't let the filler sort of settle. And it was really swollen, and a screenshot from that video, it trended on Twitter for weeks. It was horrendous...That was a moment for me as well where was like, 'I think things need to change.'"
As well as getting her fillers dissolved, she removed the composite bonding from her teeth. She said, "I just stripped myself back, and weirdly, I felt the prettiest I'd ever felt once it had all gone. I feel like I'd dropped about five years off my age."
Here's Molly-Mae in 2020, right before she dissolved her lip fillers:
13. Jeff Lewis (from the Bravo show Flipping Out) decided to dissolve his decades-old lip filler after his dermatologist refused to do any work on him until they "fixed" his lips. During a 2022 appearance on Sirius XM, he said, "What happened was the filler [from] 20 years ago…it migrated into both sides of my upper lip and created, like, two balls. Now, I didn't know it was filler; I thought it might be silicone, I didn't know. Over the years, I haven't liked it, but I thought, 'They're gonna have to cut open my lip and take it out.'"
Here's Jeff in 2019:
14. In 2017, Melanie Griffith told Porter magazine, "No, I didn’t [realize] until people started saying. ‘Oh my god, what has she done?!’ I was so hurt I went to a different doctor, and he started dissolving all of this shit that this other woman doctor had put in."
"Hopefully, I look more normal now," she said.
Here she is a few years prior:
15. In her 2017 memoir Unqualified, Anna Faris reportedly wrote, "I started getting lip injections in my upper lip. I did it for a little bit, and I noticed a small difference, but no one else ever said anything. I kept wondering if anybody else even noticed.." She said that, eventually, her friends did notice and told her that her lips were starting to look too large, so she decided to "wean" herself off of the fillers.
Here's Anna back in 2007:
16. In a 2022 Instagram story post, Lottie Tomlinson shared that she was dissolving her lip fillers. She said she was "excited to be more natural."
Here's Lottie a few weeks after dissolving her lip fillers:
And here she is a few days before dissolving them:
17. And finally, in a 2019 Instagram post, Yolanda Hadid said, "55 and smiling from the inside out...Finally back to the original 1964. Living in a body free of breast implants, fillers, botox, extensions, and all the bullshit I thought I needed in order to keep up with what society conditioned me to believe what a sexy woman should look like until the toxicity of it all almost killed me."
"It took me many years of undoing some bad choices I made for myself before I finally found the freedom to sustainable internal beauty and acceptance of what is the best version of myself by nobody’s standards but my own," she said.