  • Add Yours badge

Tell Us Which Non-Actor’s Acting Debut You Were Excited For, Only To Be Severely Disappointed In Their Performance

Share your thoughts with us!

Kristen Harris
by Kristen Harris

BuzzFeed Staff

There are plenty of triple and quadruple threats in Hollywood, but not every performer is destined to be a jack of all trades. Sometimes, a non-actor decides to branch out and take on a new role — but it's not always well-received.

For example, Ed Sheeran's Game of Thrones cameo was so ill-received by online commenters that he ended up deleting his Twitter account.

Ed Sheeran in medieval armor as a cameo on GOT
HBO / Via youtube.com

And even Kelly Clarkson herself knew that From Justin to Kelly was "going to be real, real bad."

Kelly in fringed top and belted denim shorts dancing with joy, others in background
0thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

And Mariah Carey's first big role in Glitter earned her the Worst Actress Award at the Razzies.

Mariah Carey poses in a recording studio, wearing a dress with stripes and a microphone headset
20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Which non-actor's acting debut were you super excited for, only to end up disappointed in their performance? Why? Share your answers in the comments, and they may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!