Lena said she wished Amandla well, then blocked them. She also said that the line in her review was meant to be commentary on how A24 "objectifies young women to sell content." She wondered if the actor would respond to other critical reviews in the same manner and alluded to "homophobia" regarding their accusation.



Addressing the situation on her Instagram stories, Amandla said, "I'm receiving a lot of commentary on the internet for being a very naughty girl and for sending a DM that I thought was hilarious. She described [the movie] as 'a 95-minute advertisement for cleavage,' which I thought was hilarious. I'm proud that a piece of work I was a part of was described as such in such a renowned publication. That is a really unique experience that I get to have...I thought it was hilarious. I thought because Lena is gay, and I am also gay…as gay people we would both find this comment funny. I was also curious to know what Lena would say to such a statement. Lena decided to publish it and also says that I am homophobic for saying that. The amount of commentary I receive on my boobs is so extreme... I think Lena was trying to make a comment about A24 sexualizing me...I understand the angle, [but] I can tell you I wore this tank top in this movie because me and the costume designer thought it fit the character well. Lena, I thought your review was hilarious. I thought my DM was funny. I did not mean to harass you. I do not wish you any harm. You are allowed to have your criticism on my work, and I'm allowed to have my criticisms of your work. I wish you the best."