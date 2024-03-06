In the YouTube docuseries The Mind of Jake Paul, Alissa said, "Jake lied and said that I cheated, but we were never together. One weekend he was going snowboarding with his friends and I wanted to go, and he was like, 'Oh no, you need to stay here.' I was so pissed off, I was so fed up, I was so hurt, I was so disgusted, I was at my breaking point. I hit up Logan and was like, ‘Let’s hang out.’ Then me and Logan hooked up and I’m still disgusted by it. It’s not who I am and it’s not who I ever wanted to be."

Jake said, "A lot of reason why I didn’t talk about the situation is to defend my brother and that’s why. Alissa and I always really liked each other. We were always like dating, not really. It was a rocky relationship. I wasn’t, at the time, mature enough to know how to be a boyfriend. We would get into arguments and be fighting and go through ups and downs. Basically, I did a bunch of things that pissed her off, and she wanted to get revenge, I guess is the word. It was just me not knowing how to treat her. It was just a bad situation, we just drove each other mad. I remember when I confronted her about [Logan], her justification was that ‘You made me do this.’ And I think it’s because then we were on and off for a year and a half, I would go off and be with other girls, and she would go and be with other guys. [Logan] basically said, ‘Oh I didn’t think you guys were actually a thing and that you were actually dating.'"