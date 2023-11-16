13 Celeb Kids Who Aired Out Their Famous Parents' Relationship Drama

Fans aren't the only ones who love to comments on Hollywood relationship drama. Sometimes, the celebs themselves get involved, whether they're shading an ex's new partner or weighing in on a friend's new relationship.
Here are 13 times celeb kids weighed in on their famous parents' relationship drama:
1. During The Kardashians Season 4, Khloé Kardashian confronted her mom, Kris Jenner, about cheating on her dad, Robert Kardashian Sr. Khloé asked her, "What was [your] mindset when you cheated? ...But what was my dad doing that made you wanna look elsewhere?"
Kris replied, "I don't know, 'cause he was such a great husband and such a great dad. I think that I fell into a situation where I thought that the grass was greener somewhere else, and I made a huge mistake. That's my life's biggest regret."
2. Also during The Kardashians Season 4, 11-year-old Penelope Disick called out her dad, Scott Disick, over his reputation for dating women who are "much younger" than him. Discussing what his next girlfriend should be like, she said, "Older."
Then, her aunt Khloé Kardashian suggested a girlfriend in her "late 20s," but Penelope replied, "No! 20s?! You're 40! You're not gonna date someone 19."
Scott admitted he "would" date a 19-year-old but that it's "not a good look."
3. After Jada Pinkett Smith's memoir, Worthy, revealed that she and Will Smith separated in 2016 but decided not to get divorced, a source told Entertainment Tonight that their kids, Jaden, Willow, and Trey Smith, "know [Will] has been going through a lot lately and this isn't helping" and "wish some of their family's private matters remained private."
The source also said, "They feel bad for their dad with all the recent headlines about their parents."
4. In his 2023 memoir Spare, Prince Harry alleged that growing up, his brother Prince William suspected that their father, King Charles, was having an affair, but the boys were happy when Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles became an official couple. He wrote, "Camilla had played a pivotal role in the unraveling of our parents' marriage, and yes, that meant she played a role in our mother's disappearance, but we understood that she'd been trapped like everyone else in the riptide of events."
However, he also alleged that Camila leaked stories about William to the press in order to improve her public image.
He said, "She began to play the long game, a campaign aimed at marriage and eventually the Crown (with Pa's blessing, we presumed). Stories began to appear everywhere, in all the papers, about her private conversation with Willy, stories that contained pinpoint accurate details, none of which had come from Willy, of course. They could only have been leaked by the one other person present."
5. In her 2016 song, "Daddy Lessons," Beyoncé seemingly alluded to her dad Matthew Knowles's alleged infidelity with the lyrics, "You remind me of my father, a magician. Able to exist in two places at once. In the tradition of men in my blood, you come home at three a.m. and lie to me. What are you hiding?"
When Sirius XM host Mark Thompson asked him about the lyrics, Matthew said, "I have no reaction, sir. I know the response you want to get. You're not going to get that response. But we can sit here and talk all night."
6. In a 2013 tweet that she later deleted, Miley Cyrus reportedly appeared to call her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, out for cheating two weeks after her mom, Tish Cyrus, filed for divorce. She wrote, "Since you won't reply to my texts, I'm giving you an hour to tell the truth, or I'll tell it for you." She also posted a picture of herself with Dylis Croman, his Chicago costar on Broadway.
Five minutes after posting, she reportedly deleted it. Then, in a follow-up tweet, she said, "Wtf? My twitter was just actin all types of cray!"
7. In 2018, six months after Ewan McGregor divorced Eve Mavrakis and began dating his Fargo costar Mary Elizabeth Winstead (who was also married when they met), his daughter, Clara McGregor, made her feelings about the relationship known. On a fan account's picture of Mary, she commented, "Most beautiful and talented woman on earth? Oh man, y'all are delusional. The girl is a piece of trash."
However, a few weeks later, Clara expressed her regret, telling The Times, "It wasn’t the most mature way to go about things, but I was angry and upset...There had been a lot building up to it and a lot to deal with — not to make excuses or anything — but, yeah, it wasn't my finest moment...I kept being tagged in this photograph and I was seeing negative things about my mom. I said how I felt and I didn't want to apologize for it. It wasn't the right way to go about things, but it's a hard thing to wrap your head around when you feel you had this idea of what the family unit is and then to have that shift. It's very weird."
8. When a TikTok commenter accused Landon Barker and his sister Alabama of "taking sides" in their parents' [Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler] divorce, he replied, "Actually if you weren't such a dumb ass you would realize our mom has never been in our lives and isn't there for us like our dad is."
In an Instagram story post earlier that week, Alabama claimed that her "mom has never completely been in [her] life."
Shanna told People, "The claims of being absent from my children's lives are false and incredibly hurtful. Co-parenting is hard, but I have always and will continue to prioritize my children's happiness and well-being."
She continued, "They remember how much they love each other all over again. It's the most romantic, beautiful story. They won't stop making out and it's gross, I'm like, 'Stop doing that.'"
10. When Avery Singer appeared on the podcast Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yontef in 2023, she said, "My dad [Mario Singer] did have an affair, but my mom [Ramona Singer from The Real Housewives of New York City] was always super open to just like making the family work."
She continued, "And there was moments where, you know, my dad had more resentment, my mom had more resentment, they weren't speaking. I'm the middle person, I'm the only child, I'm the middle therapist. We have this joke that I kind of parent my parents in a lot of ways, and sometimes it's like, okay, who's taking care of me?"
She also linked the reality show to her parents' divorce. She said, "Doing the show is like a double-edged sword. There were so many great, blessing and a curse. Like so many great things about it, but I mean, at the end of the day, like, it led to, in some ways my parents' downfall and publicized...all of our family drama. Some people wouldn't date my mom. Some people wouldn't date me. I wouldn't get certain jobs. There's a lot of negativity and hate."
11. During a 2017 appearance on the podcast Allegedly With Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss, Sophie Simmons called out Katey Sagal for revealing that she'd had an affair with Sophie's dad, Gene Simmons, in her memoir Grace Notes. Sophie said, "I feel like it's no one's business, really."
She continued, "I mean, if Katey wants to write a book about her life, cool — but to write about someone and then have it affect their family I feel like is a really kind of low place to go to try and sell a book...And she should probably look at her own family — I'm just saying — before pointing fingers … because other people could write books too."
12. In the docuseries Country Music, Rosanne Cash — whose father Johnny Cash wrote "I Walk The Line" about her mom's fear he'd have an affair — said, "He wrote, 'I'm gonna stay true.' Of course that wasn't true."
Discussing how Johnny married June Carter, the woman he had an affair with, two years after divorcing her mom, Vivian Liberto, Roseanne told People, "It seemed inevitable, though it was so painful for my mom, I had two really good examples from women in my life. My mom gave me this powerful sense of discipline, family, mothering and detail orientation. And June gave me this sense of expansiveness and how to live life as a performer."
13. And finally, on Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, Matthew McConaughey discussed how similar he and his close friend Woody Harrelson look, then he shared that there's a chance they could be biological brothers because, during a period where his parents were estranged, his mom [Kay McConaughey] "knew" Woody's dad [Charles Harrelson]. Matthew was born nine months later.
He said, "In Greece a few years ago, we're sitting around talking about how close we are and our families, and my mom is there, and she says, 'Woody, I knew your dad.' Everyone was aware of the ellipses that my mom left after 'knew.' It was a loaded K-N-E-W...Then there's possible receipts and places out in West Texas where there might have been a gathering, or a meeting, or a 'knew' moment."